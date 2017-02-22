₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,321 members, 3,379,862 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 February 2017 at 03:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals (2733 Views)
Death Of Idps: As Kashim Shettima Waits For Jonathan’s Call / I Won't Forget Jonathan's Call - Buhari / How Osinbajo Ruled Nigeria In The Absence Of Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by sarrki(m): 1:01pm
Former Minister of Aviation and PDP chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo ignored former President Goodluck Jonathan the day leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were stopped from holding their meeting at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/22/osinbajo-ignored-goodluck-jonathans-call-fani-kayode/
https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/834114220245520384
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by sarrki(m): 1:02pm
Following
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by xstry: 1:02pm
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by Chuksonyeike: 1:03pm
Yorubas shebi una don hear am? I hope no one will mention southern solidarity when the times comes.The cabal will soon bare its fangs and everyone will answer him papa name
10 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by sarrki(m): 1:03pm
Press with their wahala
Must he intervene with the court order
They will now blame him of conniving with Gej
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by adadike281(f): 1:04pm
Osibanjo should learn to carry everyone along. well done gej, at least, u did your best
4 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by sarrki(m): 1:04pm
Chuksonyeike:
Bros it's a ploy to bring down osinbajo
He can't interfere in court processes
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by madridguy(m): 1:05pm
[b]I'm a true believer in karma. You get what you give, whether it's bad or good. Karma is experience, and experience creates memory, and memory creates imagination and desire, and desire creates karma again.
How time flies; PAY BACK TIME FOR THE SILENT DICTATOR, GEJ.
- The then President Jonathan sacked the President of the Appeal court because he refused to compromise on the case involving the ruling party and ruling that forensic examination be allowed on materials used for the 2011 Presidential election. Even when the NJC asked that he be reinstated, Jonathan refused yet, he is your HERO OF DEMOCRACY.
- Jonathan withdrew the security details attached to then Governor Amaechi, Jonathan grounded the plane of Amaechi, Jonathan masterminded and hugely supported the division and crisis in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Jonathan allowed his wife to govern Rivers from Abuja, Jonathan used Mbu to embarrass and harass a sitting Governor, Jonathan crippled Rivers because Amaechi was the Governor yet, you still see Jonathan as a demigod.
- For appointing Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano which was within the rights and powers of the Kano State Government, Jonathan ordered security agents to lay siege at the Emir's palace. For days, the Emir operated from the Kano State Government House. You didn't call Jonathan by the dictatorship that he was acting out then.
- In his desperation to see the Governor Nyako impeached, The Presidency under Jonathan had the accounts of Adamawa State frozen. A State Government account oh and not personal account of the Governor and not once did you condemn the action nor call Jonathan the dictator he clearly was then.[/b]
31 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by Chuksonyeike: 1:05pm
sarrki:
which yeye court order? did the court stop the PDP stakeholders from holding their meeting?
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by shukuokukobambi: 1:05pm
Chuksonyeike:
What should he have done? Order the police out?
What did Jonathan do when fayose's thugs and police prevented fashola, amaechi and other APC from entering ekiti state? What of whenbuhari and tinubu's plane was prevented from landing in markurdi despite numerous calls? You didn't remember southern solidarity then? You and FFK my brother no well
Is markafi a biafran abi what is this attachee by force you do with people who loathe you sef?
Attachee Saraki, attachee markafi, even attachee sheriff at one point in time sef. Dem swear for u?
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by sarrki(m): 1:06pm
adadike281:
It's a power play
Political mafias trying to make him irrelevant
Gej is a former president
No one can ignore him
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by sarrki(m): 1:07pm
Fani kayode his looking for a job
I mean desperately looking for a job
He's a tout
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by modath(f): 1:07pm
It's sure it's the way Fani Kayode snr finish, na so this elenu yiya bi ti apere will be too!!
Attention seeker osi!!
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by BUHARIISCURSED: 1:08pm
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by sarrki(m): 1:10pm
modath:
He will end up like his father
His father is a traitor
He will end up like his father
They want to tarnish osinbajos image
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by omenkaLives: 1:11pm
I've never seen a more useless piece of crap like FFK my whole life. That man irritates me to my guts. All he does is try to infect everyone and everything around him with his hate virus. Now he's turned to Osinbajo. What in seven hells is wrong with the bastard and why do the press keep giving him undue coverage?
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by omenkaLives: 1:14pm
modath:It might me a genetic curse placed on the idiot. I just pray his innocent child isnt inductrinated as well.
Some people just deserve to be put to sleep honestly. What good exactly does this garrulous love-vendor contribute to our socioeconomic prosperity as a nation?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by sarrki(m): 1:14pm
omenkaLives:
He's a criminal trying to make osinbajo look bad
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by shukuokukobambi: 1:15pm
modath:
Abeg no yab ffk too much o. He and fayose are the Messiah sent by God to liberate the cowards east of the Niger since all their so called elders don almost decamp to APC finish. Even the Taiwan 'Mandela' is learning Arabic in kuje prison now
Even ohaneze don abandon biafla. Dem don dey plan to get presidency of the zoo
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by modath(f): 1:15pm
sarrki:
Tarnish image is not even the issue, it's his penchant (after sniffing his angel dust) for sewing seed of discord & bad blood on each & every occassion...
He leaves the REAL issue & prefers to chase rats.... never owns up to his misdeeds, chasing shadows upandan....
He should face the IB & leave PYO be!! All the werewere in his body will soon be cured with sapona & aiyelala!!
8 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by abu12: 1:16pm
Chuksonyeike:
any other stakeholders apart from alimodu is illegal.
7 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by modath(f): 1:17pm
shukuokukobambi:
Bwahhhaahhahaha... Nitori Olorun ooo
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by Baawaa(m): 1:17pm
That shows Osinbajo is wiser than them
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by obailala(m): 1:20pm
Chuksonyeike:Rise above this stinking mediocrity; you can actually function like a normal, intelligent human without always resorting to viewing and interpreting everything from the clannish/tribal point of view. Yes you can!
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by verygudbadguy(m): 1:40pm
Chuksonyeike:
Bros, this is not about southern solidarity na. This is meeting amongst Southern and Northern members of PDP... We can only say Southern solidarity when such meeting involves only southern people.
Still a believer of One Nigeria though.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by kITATITA: 1:53pm
Osinbajo is a professor of Law. Jonathan is also well educated in zoology. Both of them will act within the precincts of their specialization
6 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by sarrki(m): 1:54pm
kITATITA:
Word
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by Chuksonyeike: 2:00pm
kITATITA:He knew so much about law yet agreed to become a running mate to an illiterate smh
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by Jesusloveyou: 2:02pm
Chuksonyeike:it is only sheriff that have the authority to hold meeting anywhere in nigeria in any matter concerning pdp, any other meeting of pdp by makaffi is illegal.
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by doctokwus: 2:04pm
A man that shud be in jail for all his crimes against the Nigerian state during his almost 6yrs of totally useless rule,being allowed to put a call to the presidency.
Only in Nigeria and other backward Africa countries can a man like GEJ be allowed such a priviledge.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by FFKfuckedBIANCA: 2:05pm
Chuksonyeike:What the eff is Southern Solidarity? When did PDP, a Political Party that has both of its factional leaders as Northerners, and has zoned its 2019 presidential ticket to the North, become a Southern Party? You, FFK, PDP and your so called cabals can go kiss Osinbajo's ass for all we care. Yoruba's do not give an inch about your southern solidarity
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals by FFKfuckedBIANCA: 2:08pm
verygudbadguy:According to him Ali Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi are both from the south east.
5 Likes
Intimations Of A Finitude By Uthman Shodipe / They First Had Western Education / Another 536 Nigerians Evacuated From Libya
Viewing this topic: Noblesoul123, Icecomrade, ejosh4(m), boogiedown247, heywhytech1(m), paulsibility(m), Nukualofa, djkall(m), Lifestone(m), Noblechykk(m), gaudyangel(f), princekalani, Fuyoma, Imoy(m), lummexD(m), Scholar8200(m), PAT4HOT(m), bobby1988(m), unite4real, iroko2020(m), Mekuslala(m), eleojo23, BigStout(m), server102, akeenalee(m), Palado(m), Birichie(m), mitje(m), martins022, martinsodo, jamesharryson(m), deolu2000(m), LogoDWhiz(m), stainlessnature, gboly3190(m), Rzq4, Chizua(m), paschu, doubleportion, deyoungy, Donovan, jerryadigun, freshinko, emmalek(m), tboycares, Terror666, BALO314, leighzy(m), Boyo11, deligatus(m), holluphemydavid(m), gimakon(m), hedonistic, stormm, DsenatorOKI, smada13(m), vizboy(m), damoskiy(m), mrsfavour(f), freshdude99(m), oloyede252(m), waxcool, Apelex(m), amdoyin82(m), aroj05, Drealthing(m), jabbo(m), Ayo7, AntiWailer, holuwashezy(m), sapiosexual1(m), biolaowo(m), owooba, rhedsoul(m), RAYMOBDGOLD, adviser(m), Teempakguy(m), jmichlins(m), alabosian(m), Kingstel, OTEGA1, Scopgel1, t0kunb0(m), anytaij, wisemen045(m), oluwadare26(m), mitchelljnr(m), princejones(m), emmygzy(m), octintopp, enigma2007(m), rexpeter13(m), AK6464(m), sdqxxx(m), olarwhumy6(f), Idango(m), freebreezeyz(m), babyfaceafrica, Ahmedhussain3463, attehwole, gbeseun(m), icemann(m), sekundosekundo, haywire1, fogho198, kellykoncept, 2n2k(m), Stegomiah(f), Dynast(m), imagyne2002(m), jurist01(m), Okundaye4(m), drmat, honyph, Ayoola171(m), drimpeccable(m), icon8, kcpumping(m), pappyabc, Adegokenath(m), amzee(m), osaaaaa, panco, bamvik(m), bcee100, Hayorstimmy, ayoi, Metobime(m), fx45(m), volo112, freekick, quabat(m), gensteejay(m), LudaChriz(m), sunzie(m), Farrang, arsenal33, sleemchoko(m), friendly101, culcid(m), obajoey(m), Rolandken(m), Passy089(m), Luvdk(f), Schelube, wahabceeblack1, Johnson5258, abescom, prisho(m), softMarket(m), donnie(m), uglodoh(f), littlewonders, Lordfiido, adedayo55(m), trukoments(m), skeletine(m), FFKfuckedBIANCA, Capital247, kennyone, jonagaga(m), Ugosample(m), Akataka, profosa, bonana, ollysaks, jidebond, tripleaa, Brytawon(m), airlord2020, genghiskhan007(m), Dking99(m), fifty234, issy4vic, valx2, rockyh(m), ZUBY77(m), PrinceWezy(m), slawali, google1(m), Osu175(m), rayparker(m), otabuko(m), DoTheNeedful, wawale, GENT95(m), Shikena(m), DONSMITH123(m), morscino, sarrki(m), flavourwole, tribalistseun, ViTX, derommyvent, Mynd44, Sphinx02(m), babyboom(f), remicy(m), oluwalewis(m), Jeeb111(m), TeamSimple(m), AngelicBeing, Firearm(m), asha01, phantomBBT and 452 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8