Former Minister of Aviation and PDP chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo ignored former President Goodluck Jonathan the day leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were stopped from holding their meeting at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja.



Fani-Kayode said that Jonathan had called Osinbajo after officers of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, ‎barricaded the entrance to the venue for a PDP stakeholders meeting, but he (Osinbajo) was indifferent, and did nothing about the situation.



The Ahmed Makarf-led faction on Monday called astakeholders’ meeting at the International Conference Centre, ICC, to deliberate on the Appeal court ruling that authenticated Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the PDP National Chairman but the meeting couldn’t hold because of the police action.



It was later held at the Ekiti state government lodge in Asokoro where a vote of confidence was passed on Makarfi’s committee.



However, Fani-Kayode, via his Twitter handle @realFFK, wrote, “On the day that @OfficialPDPNig was blocked from meeting at the ICC by the police, @GEJonathan called President Yemi Osinbajo to complain.



“Sadly, Osinbajo did nothing about it. The encouraging news is that @GEJonathan tried his best and showed deep concern. That is leadership.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/22/osinbajo-ignored-goodluck-jonathans-call-fani-kayode/



https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/834114220245520384

Yorubas shebi una don hear am? I hope no one will mention southern solidarity when the times comes.The cabal will soon bare its fangs and everyone will answer him papa name

Press with their wahala



Must he intervene with the court order



They will now blame him of conniving with Gej

Osibanjo should learn to carry everyone along. well done gej, at least, u did your best 4 Likes

Chuksonyeike:

Yorubas shebi una don hear am? I hope no one will mention southern solidarity when the times comes.The cabal will soon bare its fangs and everyone will answer him papa name

Bros it's a ploy to bring down osinbajo



Bros it's a ploy to bring down osinbajo

He can't interfere in court processes

[b]I'm a true believer in karma. You get what you give, whether it's bad or good. Karma is experience, and experience creates memory, and memory creates imagination and desire, and desire creates karma again.



How time flies; PAY BACK TIME FOR THE SILENT DICTATOR, GEJ.



- The then President Jonathan sacked the President of the Appeal court because he refused to compromise on the case involving the ruling party and ruling that forensic examination be allowed on materials used for the 2011 Presidential election. Even when the NJC asked that he be reinstated, Jonathan refused yet, he is your HERO OF DEMOCRACY.



- Jonathan withdrew the security details attached to then Governor Amaechi, Jonathan grounded the plane of Amaechi, Jonathan masterminded and hugely supported the division and crisis in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Jonathan allowed his wife to govern Rivers from Abuja, Jonathan used Mbu to embarrass and harass a sitting Governor, Jonathan crippled Rivers because Amaechi was the Governor yet, you still see Jonathan as a demigod.



- For appointing Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano which was within the rights and powers of the Kano State Government, Jonathan ordered security agents to lay siege at the Emir's palace. For days, the Emir operated from the Kano State Government House. You didn't call Jonathan by the dictatorship that he was acting out then.



- In his desperation to see the Governor Nyako impeached, The Presidency under Jonathan had the accounts of Adamawa State frozen. A State Government account oh and not personal account of the Governor and not once did you condemn the action nor call Jonathan the dictator he clearly was then.[/b] 31 Likes 4 Shares

sarrki:

Press with their wahala



Must he intervene with the court order



They will now blame him of conniving with Gej

which yeye court order? did the court stop the PDP stakeholders from holding their meeting?

Chuksonyeike:

Yorubas shebi una don hear am? I hope no one will mention southern solidarity when the times comes.The cabal will soon bare its fangs and everyone will answer him papa name

What should he have done? Order the police out?



What did Jonathan do when fayose's thugs and police prevented fashola, amaechi and other APC from entering ekiti state? What of whenbuhari and tinubu's plane was prevented from landing in markurdi despite numerous calls? You didn't remember southern solidarity then? You and FFK my brother no well



Is markafi a biafran abi what is this attachee by force you do with people who loathe you sef?



What should he have done? Order the police out?

What did Jonathan do when fayose's thugs and police prevented fashola, amaechi and other APC from entering ekiti state? What of whenbuhari and tinubu's plane was prevented from landing in markurdi despite numerous calls? You didn't remember southern solidarity then? You and FFK my brother no well

Is markafi a biafran abi what is this attachee by force you do with people who loathe you sef?

Attachee Saraki, attachee markafi, even attachee sheriff at one point in time sef. Dem swear for u?

adadike281:

Osibanjo should learn to carry everyone along. well done gej, at least, u did your best

It's a power play



Political mafias trying to make him irrelevant



Gej is a former president



It's a power play

Political mafias trying to make him irrelevant

Gej is a former president

No one can ignore him

Fani kayode his looking for a job



I mean desperately looking for a job



He's a tout

It's sure it's the way Fani Kayode snr finish, na so this elenu yiya bi ti apere will be too!!



Attention seeker osi!!

modath:





It's sure it's the way Fani Kayode snr finish, na so this elenu yiya bi ti apere will be too!!



Attention seeker osi!!

He will end up like his father



His father is a traitor



He will end up like his father



He will end up like his father

His father is a traitor

He will end up like his father

They want to tarnish osinbajos image

I've never seen a more useless piece of crap like FFK my whole life. That man irritates me to my guts. All he does is try to infect everyone and everything around him with his hate virus. Now he's turned to Osinbajo. What in seven hells is wrong with the bastard and why do the press keep giving him undue coverage?

modath:





It's sure it's the way Fani Kayode snr finish, na so this elenu yiya bi ti apere will be too!!



Attention seeker osi!! It might me a genetic curse placed on the idiot. I just pray his innocent child isnt inductrinated as well.



Some people just deserve to be put to sleep honestly. What good exactly does this garrulous love-vendor contribute to our socioeconomic prosperity as a nation?

omenkaLives:

I've never seen a more useless piece of crap like FFK my whole life. That man irritates me to my guts. All he does is try to infect everyone and everything around him with his hate virus. Now he's turned to Osinbajo. What in seven hells is wrong with the bastard and why do the press keep giving him undue coverage?



He's a criminal trying to make osinbajo look bad

modath:





It's sure it's the way Fani Kayode snr finish, na so this elenu yiya bi ti apere will be too!!



Attention seeker osi!!

Abeg no yab ffk too much o. He and fayose are the Messiah sent by God to liberate the cowards east of the Niger since all their so called elders don almost decamp to APC finish. Even the Taiwan 'Mandela' is learning Arabic in kuje prison now



Even ohaneze don abandon biafla. Dem don dey plan to get presidency of the zoo

sarrki:





He will end up like his father



His father is a traitor



He will end up like his father



They want to tarnish osinbajos image



Tarnish image is not even the issue, it's his penchant (after sniffing his angel dust) for sewing seed of discord & bad blood on each & every occassion...



He leaves the REAL issue & prefers to chase rats.... never owns up to his misdeeds, chasing shadows upandan....



He should face the IB & leave PYO be!! All the werewere in his body will soon be cured with sapona & aiyelala!!

Chuksonyeike:





which yeye court order? did the court stop the PDP stakeholders from holding their meeting?

any other stakeholders apart from alimodu is illegal.

shukuokukobambi:





Abeg no yab ffk too much o. He and fayose are the Messiah sent by God to liberate the cowards east of the Niger since all their so called don almost decamp to APC finish. Even the Taiwan 'Mandela' is learning Arabic in kuje prison now



Even ohaneze don abandon biafla. Dem don dey plan to get presidency of the zoo



Bwahhhaahhahaha... Nitori Olorun ooo

That shows Osinbajo is wiser than them

Chuksonyeike:

Yorubas shebi una don hear am? I hope no one will mention southern solidarity when the times comes.The cabal will soon bare its fangs and everyone will answer him papa name Rise above this stinking mediocrity; you can actually function like a normal, intelligent human without always resorting to viewing and interpreting everything from the clannish/tribal point of view. Yes you can! Rise above this stinking mediocrity; you can actually function like a normal, intelligent human without always resorting to viewing and interpreting everything from the clannish/tribal point of view. Yes you can! 13 Likes 2 Shares

Chuksonyeike:

Yorubas shebi una don hear am? I hope no one will mention southern solidarity when the times comes.The cabal will soon bare its fangs and everyone will answer him papa name

Bros, this is not about southern solidarity na. This is meeting amongst Southern and Northern members of PDP... We can only say Southern solidarity when such meeting involves only southern people.



Still a believer of One Nigeria though.

Osinbajo is a professor of Law. Jonathan is also well educated in zoology. Both of them will act within the precincts of their specialization

kITATITA:

Osinbajo is a professor of Law. Jonathan is also well educated in zoology. Both of them will act within the precincts of their specialization

Word

kITATITA:

He knew so much about law yet agreed to become a running mate to an illiterate smh

Chuksonyeike:





it is only sheriff that have the authority to hold meeting anywhere in nigeria in any matter concerning pdp, any other meeting of pdp by makaffi is illegal.

A man that shud be in jail for all his crimes against the Nigerian state during his almost 6yrs of totally useless rule,being allowed to put a call to the presidency.

Only in Nigeria and other backward Africa countries can a man like GEJ be allowed such a priviledge.

Chuksonyeike:

Yorubas shebi una don hear am? I hope no one will mention southern solidarity when the times comes.The cabal will soon bare its fangs and everyone will answer him papa name What the eff is Southern Solidarity? When did PDP, a Political Party that has both of its factional leaders as Northerners, and has zoned its 2019 presidential ticket to the North, become a Southern Party? You, FFK, PDP and your so called cabals can go kiss Osinbajo's ass for all we care. Yoruba's do not give an inch about your southern solidarity What the eff is Southern Solidarity? When did PDP, a Political Party that has both of its factional leaders as Northerners, and has zoned its 2019 presidential ticket to the North, become a Southern Party? You, FFK, PDP and your so called cabals can go kiss Osinbajo's ass for all we care. Yoruba's do not give an inch about your southern solidarity 5 Likes 1 Share