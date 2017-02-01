₦airaland Forum

Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by chie8: 6:25pm
Comic actor Mr Ibu paid a visit to BBNaija Housemates.The Housemates were excited to see him.

Bros anytime wey I see Mr Ibu I laugh uncontrollably.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/comic-actor-mr-ibu-visits-bbnaija.html

1 Like

Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by IamJix: 6:27pm
Ok
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by benedictnsi(m): 6:29pm
okay
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by LAFO(f): 6:45pm
This is going to make FP.





Abi Seun what do you think?
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Incognito101: 6:50pm
Mr Ibu. Nollywood no 1 funniest dude.. Lolz

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by LesbianBoy(m): 6:51pm
Am I the only one who haven't watched this show for once since it started? undecided

45 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Godprotectigbo5(f): 6:51pm
what are my even doing here
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by adorablepepple(f): 6:51pm
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by ayusco85(m): 6:52pm
Dem no born any of the house mate make anyone try talk say he or she no knw Mr ibu grin.

Wetin happen to gifty go be child's play.



Fake people everywhere forming wetin I no knw undecided

10 Likes

Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by hakeem4(m): 6:53pm
LesbianBoy:
Am I the only one who haven't watched this show for once since it started? undecided
not only you ooo

1 Like

Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by sample042(m): 6:53pm
J
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Thelmerh(f): 6:54pm
he said d diary room looks like a kitchen

1 Like

Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Twallace: 6:54pm
Front page already
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Burger01(m): 6:54pm
LesbianBoy:
Am I the only one who haven't watched this show for once since it started? undecided
You are not alone. I don't even know what the show is about
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Larablink(f): 6:54pm
Wow cool am sure they will laugh there ass out. The housemates are meeting celebrity seriously. They should have fun while It last.
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by drinkgarri: 6:54pm
Mr ibu and his one pack
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by SINZ(m): 6:54pm
Lalasticlala, I thought the NOA placed a ban on the word "Naija"? grin
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by iluvweed(m): 6:54pm
LesbianBoy:
Am I the only one who haven't watched this show for once since it started? undecided

Boring!.... undecided


No Lesbo or G@ys in da house!.... grin grin grin
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by ednut1(m): 6:54pm
LesbianBoy:
Am I the only one who haven't watched this show for once since it started? undecided
when u no get gotv or dstv nko angry grin

3 Likes

Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by moscobabs(m): 6:55pm
At least we are watching live pornography .

1 Like

Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by rymesgentility(m): 6:55pm
Lols am i the only one that have watched almost all this man movies?
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by DozieInc(m): 6:56pm
.
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by enedoboy(m): 6:57pm
every tin for nairaland na abt BBN .mtcheeeew
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Denko2721987(m): 6:57pm
mr. Ibu, no forget collect ur BJ from the specialist ooo angry

1 Like

Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by DEIFIED(m): 6:57pm
wowww, so quick?
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by dessz(m): 6:57pm
when I saw the theme of the show,I burnt my gotv. angry
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by point5: 6:58pm
Ibi...

4 Likes

Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by suyamasta(m): 6:58pm
Respect!! Theres value in entertainment either u see it or u dont!

2 Likes

Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Iceman2017(m): 6:59pm
Burger01:

You are not alone. I don't even know what the show is about
I don't even know the channel that shows it. Please is it NTA?
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by olaolulazio(m): 6:59pm
Saw this and couldn't stop laughing:

Egg is now N70 naira for one..... What exactly is happening in Nigeria? Did d fowl deliver through CS? grin
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by slex(m): 7:00pm
LesbianBoy:
Am I the only one who haven't watched this show for once since it started? undecided

You are not alone bruv.

I have not bothered not even once
Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by dacovajnr: 7:00pm
LesbianBoy:
Am I the only one who haven't watched this show for once since it started? undecided
We are together cry

(0) (1) (Reply)

