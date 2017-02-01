₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Wednesday, 22 February 2017 at 07:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates
|Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by chie8: 6:25pm
Comic actor Mr Ibu paid a visit to BBNaija Housemates.The Housemates were excited to see him.
Bros anytime wey I see Mr Ibu I laugh uncontrollably.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/comic-actor-mr-ibu-visits-bbnaija.html
1 Like
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by IamJix: 6:27pm
Ok
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by benedictnsi(m): 6:29pm
okay
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by LAFO(f): 6:45pm
This is going to make FP.
Abi Seun what do you think?
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Incognito101: 6:50pm
Mr Ibu. Nollywood no 1 funniest dude.. Lolz
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by LesbianBoy(m): 6:51pm
Am I the only one who haven't watched this show for once since it started?
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Godprotectigbo5(f): 6:51pm
what are my even doing here
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by adorablepepple(f): 6:51pm
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by ayusco85(m): 6:52pm
Dem no born any of the house mate make anyone try talk say he or she no knw Mr ibu .
Wetin happen to gifty go be child's play.
Fake people everywhere forming wetin I no knw
10 Likes
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by hakeem4(m): 6:53pm
LesbianBoy:not only you ooo
1 Like
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by sample042(m): 6:53pm
J
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Thelmerh(f): 6:54pm
he said d diary room looks like a kitchen
1 Like
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Twallace: 6:54pm
Front page already
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Burger01(m): 6:54pm
LesbianBoy:You are not alone. I don't even know what the show is about
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Larablink(f): 6:54pm
Wow cool am sure they will laugh there ass out. The housemates are meeting celebrity seriously. They should have fun while It last.
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by drinkgarri: 6:54pm
Mr ibu and his one pack
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by SINZ(m): 6:54pm
Lalasticlala, I thought the NOA placed a ban on the word "Naija"?
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by iluvweed(m): 6:54pm
LesbianBoy:
Boring!....
No Lesbo or G@ys in da house!....
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by ednut1(m): 6:54pm
LesbianBoy:when u no get gotv or dstv nko
3 Likes
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by moscobabs(m): 6:55pm
At least we are watching live pornography .
1 Like
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by rymesgentility(m): 6:55pm
Lols am i the only one that have watched almost all this man movies?
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by DozieInc(m): 6:56pm
.
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by enedoboy(m): 6:57pm
every tin for nairaland na abt BBN .mtcheeeew
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Denko2721987(m): 6:57pm
mr. Ibu, no forget collect ur BJ from the specialist ooo
1 Like
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by DEIFIED(m): 6:57pm
wowww, so quick?
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by dessz(m): 6:57pm
when I saw the theme of the show,I burnt my gotv.
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by point5: 6:58pm
Ibi...
4 Likes
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by suyamasta(m): 6:58pm
Respect!! Theres value in entertainment either u see it or u dont!
2 Likes
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by Iceman2017(m): 6:59pm
Burger01:I don't even know the channel that shows it. Please is it NTA?
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by olaolulazio(m): 6:59pm
Saw this and couldn't stop laughing:
Egg is now N70 naira for one..... What exactly is happening in Nigeria? Did d fowl deliver through CS?
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by slex(m): 7:00pm
LesbianBoy:
You are not alone bruv.
I have not bothered not even once
|Re: Mr Ibu Visits BBNaija Housemates by dacovajnr: 7:00pm
LesbianBoy:We are together
