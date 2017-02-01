₦airaland Forum

Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 8:20pm
Curvy Ghana Actress Gushes About Meeting Pete Edochie & Being On Set Wit Him(


https://www.instagram.com/p/BQz1u98jpf3/

Curvy Ghanaian actress Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has gushed about meeting veteran actor Pete Edochie.According to her,she has been watching him since she was a kid.She wrote.....

'I have watched him since I was a kid and now I get to work with him chief Pete edochie'

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/curvy-ghana-actress-moesha-babiinoti.html

1 Like

Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 8:22pm
See her curves teeth grin

1 Like

Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:27pm
She's pretty
Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 8:33pm
SuperSuave:
See her curves teeth grin
What's wrong with it?

9 Likes

Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by tjark1(m): 8:34pm
Pete is covering something shocked

3 Likes

Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by dacovajnr: 8:35pm
The person wey Photoshop this na Terrible learner undecided undecided check the background of both sides..Ghanaians can be dumb ehn..so none of em even notice the "Photoshop"




















I dey look out for Someone sha grin grin

18 Likes

Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by nengibo: 8:45pm
tjark1:
Pete is covering something shocked
Old age no dey reach dat syd oh
Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 9:05pm
dacovajnr:
The person wey Photoshop this na Terrible learner undecided undecided check the background of both sides..Ghanaians can be dumb ehn..so none of em even notice the "Photoshop"
You are actually the learner here cause its not photoshopped.

9 Likes

Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Mrjo(m): 9:11pm
Photo store
Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by thunderfiremods(m): 9:31pm
the second person dat commented on the pic in IG na bad pesin
Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by dacovajnr: 9:59pm
ShawttySoFyne:
You are actually the learner here cause its not photoshopped.
Madam explain the background..One has Dinning Table and other wallpaper..although they're both sitting on same Sofa but different occasion...goan get your learner permit Ma undecided

2 Likes

Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Incognito101: 10:07pm
Photoshopped!

3 Likes

Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by SAMBARRY: 10:08pm
See as baba use style block im John Thomas wey dey misbehave e con dey form like say he dey do swag grin
Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:14pm
dacovajnr:
Madam explain the background..One has Dinning Table and other wallpaper..although they're both sitting on same Sofa but different occasion...goan get your learner permit Ma undecided
Guess you don't have a sitting room?
cause explaining to you is like explaining to a brick wall

6 Likes

Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by dacovajnr: 10:17pm
ShawttySoFyne:
Guess you don't have a sitting room?
cause explaining to you is like explaining to a brick wall
No Oooooo! Na Standing room I get undecided..face that Wall then undecided

1 Like

Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by TosineGuy(m): 10:22pm
na grand pa oh angry
Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:22pm
COOOL
Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 10:23pm
SuperSuave:
See her curves teeth grin
like bisola own
Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by sandraanakebe(f): 10:23pm
Whats wrong with the background
dacovajnr:
The person wey Photoshop this na Terrible learner undecided undecided check the background of both sides..Ghanaians can be dumb ehn..so none of em even notice the "Photoshop"




















I dey look out for Someone sha grin grin
Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Dhaffs(m): 10:23pm
Aunty simbiat spowted grin
Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Samanza89(m): 10:24pm
Y
Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:24pm
Pete Edochie be like(in his voice) "Young lady, the sheep that keeps poking the lion, no matter how filled up the lion may be, might get eaten one day" angry angry

2 Likes

Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 10:24pm
This is nice
Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by idu1(m): 10:26pm
dacovajnr:
Madam explain the background..One has Dinning Table and other wallpaper..although they're both sitting on same Sofa but different occasion...goan get your learner permit Ma undecided
i don't think it's wallpaper. It's a wall.
Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 10:26pm
Vaseline undecided lipsrsealed
Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by AngryNigerian(m): 10:26pm
The photoshoping is so poor... sad sad grin

1 Like

Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Memphis357(m): 10:26pm
Wey the curves naaaa?

1 Like

Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by babasolo(m): 10:26pm
dacovajnr:
Madam explain the background..One has Dinning Table and other wallpaper..although they're both sitting on same Sofa but different occasion...goan get your learner permit Ma undecided


i see ur point de divide between the dinning and the wall paper looks like photoshop, even de sofa Is joined

1 Like

Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:27pm
Ok, seen and noted.
Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by dacovajnr: 10:28pm
babasolo:



i see ur point de divide between the dinning and the wall paper looks like photoshop, even de sofa Is joined
you get eye jare grin

1 Like

Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:28pm
This one wey the girl dey use her big brezz dey rub pete edochie grin grin grin grin grin grin

