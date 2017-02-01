₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 8:20pm
Curvy Ghana Actress Gushes About Meeting Pete Edochie & Being On Set Wit Him(
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQz1u98jpf3/
Curvy Ghanaian actress Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has gushed about meeting veteran actor Pete Edochie.According to her,she has been watching him since she was a kid.She wrote.....
'I have watched him since I was a kid and now I get to work with him chief Pete edochie'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/curvy-ghana-actress-moesha-babiinoti.html
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 8:22pm
See her
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:27pm
She's pretty
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 8:33pm
SuperSuave:What's wrong with it?
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by tjark1(m): 8:34pm
Pete is covering something
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by dacovajnr: 8:35pm
The person wey Photoshop this na Terrible learner check the background of both sides..Ghanaians can be dumb ehn..so none of em even notice the "Photoshop"
I dey look out for Someone sha
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by nengibo: 8:45pm
tjark1:Old age no dey reach dat syd oh
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 9:05pm
dacovajnr:You are actually the learner here cause its not photoshopped.
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Mrjo(m): 9:11pm
Photo store
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by thunderfiremods(m): 9:31pm
the second person dat commented on the pic in IG na bad pesin
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by dacovajnr: 9:59pm
ShawttySoFyne:Madam explain the background..One has Dinning Table and other wallpaper..although they're both sitting on same Sofa but different occasion...goan get your learner permit Ma
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Incognito101: 10:07pm
Photoshopped!
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by SAMBARRY: 10:08pm
See as baba use style block im John Thomas wey dey misbehave e con dey form like say he dey do swag
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:14pm
dacovajnr:Guess you don't have a sitting room?
cause explaining to you is like explaining to a brick wall
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by dacovajnr: 10:17pm
ShawttySoFyne:No Oooooo! Na Standing room I get ..face that Wall then
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by TosineGuy(m): 10:22pm
na grand pa oh
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:22pm
COOOL
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 10:23pm
SuperSuave:like bisola own
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by sandraanakebe(f): 10:23pm
Whats wrong with the background
dacovajnr:
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Dhaffs(m): 10:23pm
Aunty simbiat spowted
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Samanza89(m): 10:24pm
Y
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:24pm
Pete Edochie be like(in his voice) "Young lady, the sheep that keeps poking the lion, no matter how filled up the lion may be, might get eaten one day"
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 10:24pm
This is nice
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by idu1(m): 10:26pm
dacovajnr:i don't think it's wallpaper. It's a wall.
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 10:26pm
Vaseline
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by AngryNigerian(m): 10:26pm
The photoshoping is so poor...
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Memphis357(m): 10:26pm
Wey the curves naaaa?
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by babasolo(m): 10:26pm
dacovajnr:
i see ur point de divide between the dinning and the wall paper looks like photoshop, even de sofa Is joined
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:27pm
Ok, seen and noted.
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by dacovajnr: 10:28pm
babasolo:you get eye jare
|Re: Moesha Babiinoti Boduong And Pete Edochie On Set (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:28pm
This one wey the girl dey use her big brezz dey rub pete edochie
Free! Get Free Hotphones,laptops,p.sgame Series,hdv Flat Tv: No Credit Card.jst Free / Tribute To Tupac Shakur. / Rip Chris Brown
Viewing this topic: uzoclinton(m), Apus, princemartinsG(m), chefdoeuvre, bonna4u(m), kentoplash(m), alacantra, Horlaidex(m), fergieboy(m), ala234crity(m), ShySteady, Fowobi84, Treasuredvessel, TheBossLadyK(f), Hendrix94(m), Joysmart(f), abbeyman17, mosquitoway, sdav, Michellla(f), dasmallie(f), joliyp(f), Blitz888(m), Opistobranchia(m), Billbruno, Babzeeto(m), mixter(m), nacozee, Buharimustgo, dusmoh, siddoggg(m), Baroba(m), LaExpert, kizy59(m), bilazego(m), sandraanakebe(f), FearFactor1, chaerless, kazolad(m), omo17(m), Certainly, Tex42(m), tswaggs10, BoomBoom101, valenu, PMenaha, Exxonme(m), Solowande(m), HarkymTheOracle(m), Blueeyedboi(m), Mafio, gimakon(m), Yungknyyght(m), afolwalex20(m), Rexsul, acume, LEMVEG, Alajiki(m), drmanJ(m), elbinmanny(m), chara019(f), Machiny, kingPhidel(m), hobat4cash(m), Adebowale89(m), Swegzfreak, kceewhyte(m), blackgig(m), cptshiver, Butterworth, Horlaz(m), adeborode, edupedia, Kingsley123(m), achorladey, viyon02, olaarie(m), okedoyinolabisi(f), AlexWallace(f), DaTruthHurts, Racing(m), osesx, gazilion, sadlas(m), radoz(m), Ganlegend(m), Sabergol99(m), jbhill(m), meme98, TOMTOM15(m), driy65(m), StFrank2(m), kadree(m), Centyakam(m), tunveskiy2(m), uyicos, mandhi(m), pfadom, Austin198(m), kenex4ever(m), kingsleyjando(m), Georgeisco2007, Dorndorn, magret10, moendowed(m), momove4real25(f), defendedvictim(m), trippla01, SlimCupid(m), iammrjaai, dondavinchi(m), MrSmith007, TCF1980(m), gunther6(m), Yungwizzzy(m), cosmic22(m) and 166 guest(s)
