Curvy Ghana Actress Gushes About Meeting Pete Edochie & Being On Set Wit Him(





https://www.instagram.com/p/BQz1u98jpf3/



Curvy Ghanaian actress Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has gushed about meeting veteran actor Pete Edochie.According to her,she has been watching him since she was a kid.She wrote.....



'I have watched him since I was a kid and now I get to work with him chief Pete edochie'



curves teeth See herteeth 1 Like

She's pretty

SuperSuave:

See her curves teeth What's wrong with it? What's wrong with it? 9 Likes

Pete is covering something 3 Likes

check the background of both sides..Ghanaians can be dumb ehn..so none of em even notice the "Photoshop"









































I dey look out for Someone sha The person wey Photoshop this na Terrible learnercheck the background of both sides..Ghanaians can be dumb ehn..so none of em even notice the "Photoshop"I dey look out for Someone sha 18 Likes

tjark1:

Pete is covering something Old age no dey reach dat syd oh Old age no dey reach dat syd oh

dacovajnr:

The person wey Photoshop this na Terrible learner check the background of both sides..Ghanaians can be dumb ehn..so none of em even notice the "Photoshop" You are actually the learner here cause its not photoshopped. You are actually the learner here cause its not photoshopped. 9 Likes

the second person dat commented on the pic in IG na bad pesin

ShawttySoFyne:

You are actually the learner here cause its not photoshopped. Madam explain the background..One has Dinning Table and other wallpaper..although they're both sitting on same Sofa but different occasion...goan get your learner permit Ma Madam explain the background..One has Dinning Table and other wallpaper..although they're both sitting on same Sofa but different occasion...goan get your learner permit Ma 2 Likes

Photoshopped! 3 Likes

See as baba use style block im John Thomas wey dey misbehave e con dey form like say he dey do swag

dacovajnr:

Madam explain the background..One has Dinning Table and other wallpaper..although they're both sitting on same Sofa but different occasion...goan get your learner permit Ma Guess you don't have a sitting room?

cause explaining to you is like explaining to a brick wall Guess you don't have a sitting room?cause explaining to you is like explaining to a brick wall 6 Likes

ShawttySoFyne:

Guess you don't have a sitting room?

cause explaining to you is like explaining to a brick wall No Oooooo! Na Standing room I get ..face that Wall then No Oooooo! Na Standing room I get..face that Wall then 1 Like

SuperSuave:

See her curves teeth like bisola own like bisola own

dacovajnr:

The person wey Photoshop this na Terrible learner check the background of both sides..Ghanaians can be dumb ehn..so none of em even notice the "Photoshop"









































I dey look out for Someone sha Whats wrong with the background

Aunty simbiat spowted

Pete Edochie be like(in his voice) "Young lady, the sheep that keeps poking the lion, no matter how filled up the lion may be, might get eaten one day" 2 Likes

This is nice

dacovajnr:

Madam explain the background..One has Dinning Table and other wallpaper..although they're both sitting on same Sofa but different occasion...goan get your learner permit Ma i don't think it's wallpaper. It's a wall. i don't think it's wallpaper. It's a wall.

The photoshoping is so poor... 1 Like

Wey the curves naaaa? 1 Like

dacovajnr:

Madam explain the background..One has Dinning Table and other wallpaper..although they're both sitting on same Sofa but different occasion...goan get your learner permit Ma



i see ur point de divide between the dinning and the wall paper looks like photoshop, even de sofa Is joined i see ur point de divide between the dinning and the wall paper looks like photoshop, even de sofa Is joined 1 Like

Ok, seen and noted.

babasolo:







i see ur point de divide between the dinning and the wall paper looks like photoshop, even de sofa Is joined you get eye jare you get eye jare 1 Like