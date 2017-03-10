₦airaland Forum

The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by amJoe(m): 5:05pm
Her name is Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, she is
a Ghanaian actress.

In an interview last year, Moesha revealed she lost her virgnity at age 21 when she started dating after Senior High School. According to her, she had her first sexual encounter at age 21 and broke up with the guy later in her third year in the university.

In her third year in the University of Ghana, she decided to break up with her boyfriend when she realized she had needs that needed to be met; but couldn't be met by her boyfriend at the time.

She reportedly met another guy, Kwaku, who could cater for her needs. Moesha noted that she needed a guy who would take care of her father’s medical bills, provide money for her education, upkeep, hostel accommodation and money for her brother’s school fees.

Moesha further hinted that when her needs became more, she had to break up with Kwaku to date a much older guy, Lardi. According to her, at that time when the interview was done, she was still dating Lardi, who got her a car and pays for her dad’s medical bills, as well as her bills and accommodation.

When asked by Delay Show how she would cope if the Lardi broke up with her, Moesha revealed that she has a luck where no guy can ever break up with her, unless she decided to break it off with that guy.

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by amJoe(m): 5:11pm
Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by adadike281(f): 5:42pm
nice ukwu!

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by Fame333(f): 5:44pm
I wonder what we will be seeing on Instagram in the next 5yrs

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by talk2archy: 6:22pm
The ukwu make sense i no fit lie you.

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by teamsynergy: 6:22pm
who cares when u lost ur V card..... jst keep ur damn business private and tuck DAT ass in.....

I like Ghanaians Tho and some other African countries, they talk about sex quite easily and flaunt their sex life. in Naija na hypocrisy we dey do... everybody na virgin and condom don finish for chemist store, na goat dey use am

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by pat077: 6:22pm
Is allrice. Very bangable.
Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by unclezuma: 6:22pm
grin grin grin grin



Currently on instagram...
Eeeeehn, so this is what the Instant gram is all about?

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by woodcook: 6:22pm
Adipose tissue is all I see! cool cool

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by nerovito(m): 6:22pm
all because of phat yansh... able man like that kneel down smh.... team slim and sexy
Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by TINALETC3(f): 6:23pm
cheesy, woow , omo see yashh shocked, where ws I wen god ws distributing yaaaaaaaaash shocked

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by sobmos(m): 6:23pm
You dey do me strong thing.... * whistling*** where's my Vaseline sef. shocked
Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by DCMIX(m): 6:23pm
How did this make fp?

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by Dontripsy(m): 6:23pm
WAAAT
Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by money121(m): 6:23pm
She still dey happy now... Old age will tell

Ask iya shaki alaso loo oshodi grin grin

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by LOGDAN(m): 6:23pm
tongue
Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by Elparaiso(m): 6:24pm
LOL

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by 7Alexander(m): 6:24pm
Honestly, I do not find women with this stature sexually attractive, I used 'sexually' because for all intents and purposes, she's just trying to showcase sexuality.

I prefer slim ladies with moderate bottom and bosom. kiss kiss

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by Ontarget: 6:24pm
Face too ugly for the "curves" to have any impact.
Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by pweshboi(m): 6:24pm
She lost her virginity at 21 and so? Nna ehn

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by oluseyiforjesus(m): 6:24pm
D World is worse dan sodom n gomarah

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by smartmey61(m): 6:25pm
Fame333:
I wonder what we will be seeing on Instagram in the next 5yrs
xvideos.com will soon partner with them grin grin

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by Queenbeee(f): 6:25pm
She's one of the reasons men won't take us seriously.

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by naijacentric(m): 6:25pm
Fake booty after they will get angry dat men see dem as sex objects feminists over to u

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by ilokas(m): 6:25pm
Chai oh blood of God
Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by Noblesoul123: 6:25pm
There's a simple word that best describes anyone who changes sexual partners for material gains.

Oya;

Lil Wayne, help me describe her in just one word.

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by SunnyBlaze1(m): 6:25pm
NAIRALAND is depreciating like NAIRA

maybe we should change it to DOLLARLAND


How did this fly to FP?

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by SexyNairalander: 6:25pm
trash

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by cosmatika(m): 6:25pm
Apart from d Ukwu, she's not fine

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by Zeze06(m): 6:25pm
@21 was really late..
Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by mazinoweb(m): 6:25pm
And some people will be celebrating poo..
What morale value does this have on the innocent young ladies out here?

Re: The Curves On Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram! by AngelicBeing: 6:25pm
Many more prettier & seductive women have flaunted more back-yard like yours and they are still unhappy, na today, next news jare undecided

