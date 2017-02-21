₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by Newshelm: 8:34pm
As Shared with www.newshelm.com by a reader, this Business card was seen online after been uploaded by someone who had seen it first hand.
This is quite barbaric!
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-business-card-with-title.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 8:39pm
what is this countri turning to sef ... soon we go see girlfriend of the governor ... there was a nation indeed.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by Rollsnjaguar(m): 8:41pm
What?
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by datola: 9:00pm
Bloggers are creative these days imagining unimaginable to sell news to the gaulibles.
The probability that this was formed by a want be e-warrior is high.
2 Likes
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by iambijo(m): 9:03pm
Friend of the theif
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 10:28pm
Nigeria
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by momodub: 10:28pm
Mabie
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by 9jizzy(m): 10:28pm
My Nigeria! My Nigeria!!
Soon we go see...
" Native Doctor Of The President"
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by solpat(m): 10:29pm
Na wa for dis country sef
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 10:29pm
Lie!
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:29pm
LOL
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:30pm
APC and buhari
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by shakes101(m): 10:30pm
Rubbish system of government
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 10:30pm
ok
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by divicoded: 10:30pm
There will also be be bast*ard child of of governor
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by AfroSamurai: 10:31pm
Orisirisi is very common nowadays.
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by OkoYibo: 10:31pm
That's the SSA to Amosun on political matters. Dude is a loafer with no verifiable means of livelihood apart from being the houseboy to the Gov.
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by dasauce(m): 10:31pm
C
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by omenkaLives: 10:32pm
This is becoming stale jor. Anyone can print any complementary card and write whatsoever they please on it. Doesnt mean the governor, or whichever principal they claim to serve, endorsed it.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 10:32pm
Nothing moves me again as far as Nigeria is concerned... here impossibility is nothing.
1 Like
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by Nick4life: 10:32pm
That's an ejucated afronja business card
1 Like
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 10:33pm
datola:
Exactly! Na only you reason am the way I reason am.
Anything to make the news.
1 Like
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by davodguy: 10:33pm
If you believe this, then you should have your head examined.
Nigerian bloggers have no news to report again, hence resort to frivolities
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by obembet(m): 10:33pm
Lolz.... Baba gomina part 3
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 10:33pm
This better be some jokes
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by maadman: 10:35pm
...e don tey o!!..
3 Likes
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by davodguy: 10:35pm
datola:
So true.
We have many gullible people that would fall for this lie
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by roqrules04(m): 10:37pm
Oh I know the man that owns that business card
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by Godshand(m): 10:38pm
Where is Buhari?
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by LordVoldemort(m): 10:39pm
This just joke. With 200naira I can do a business card "friend of the president"
poo like this are stale
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by justjify(m): 10:40pm
Una Neva see Nada, check these ones.
|Re: Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) by niyi123: 10:41pm
If this card is given to most Nigeria girls, they will gladly open their legs.
1 Like
