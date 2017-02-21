Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Business Card With The Title "Governor's Friend" Surfaces Online (Photos) (6788 Views)

1984 Cartoon Of President Buhari Surfaces Online / 1984 Photo Of Buhari About Bread Surfaces Online / Patience Jonathan surfaces In Okrika (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







This is quite barbaric!



http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-business-card-with-title.html As Shared with www.newshelm.com by a reader, this Business card was seen online after been uploaded by someone who had seen it first hand.This is quite barbaric! 1 Like 1 Share

... soon we go see girlfriend of the governor ... there was a nation indeed. what is this countri turning to sef... soon we go see girlfriend of the governor... there was a nation indeed. 12 Likes 2 Shares

What?

Bloggers are creative these days imagining unimaginable to sell news to the gaulibles.



The probability that this was formed by a want be e-warrior is high. 2 Likes

Friend of the theif

Nigeria

Mabie

My Nigeria! My Nigeria!!



Soon we go see...

" Native Doctor Of The President" 1 Like 2 Shares

Na wa for dis country sef

Lie!

LOL

APC and buhari

Rubbish system of government

ok

There will also be be bast*ard child of of governor

Orisirisi is very common nowadays.

That's the SSA to Amosun on political matters. Dude is a loafer with no verifiable means of livelihood apart from being the houseboy to the Gov.

C

This is becoming stale jor. Anyone can print any complementary card and write whatsoever they please on it. Doesnt mean the governor, or whichever principal they claim to serve, endorsed it. 4 Likes 1 Share

Nothing moves me again as far as Nigeria is concerned... here impossibility is nothing. 1 Like

That's an ejucated afronja business card 1 Like

datola:

Bloggers are creative these days imagining unimaginable to sell news to the gaulibles.



The probability that this was formed by a want be e-warrior is high.

Exactly! Na only you reason am the way I reason am.



Anything to make the news. Exactly! Na only you reason am the way I reason am.Anything to make the news. 1 Like

If you believe this, then you should have your head examined.



Nigerian bloggers have no news to report again, hence resort to frivolities

Lolz.... Baba gomina part 3

This better be some jokes

...e don tey o!!.. 3 Likes

datola:

Bloggers are creative these days imagining unimaginable to sell news to the gaulibles.



The probability that this was formed by a want be e-warrior is high.

So true.



We have many gullible people that would fall for this lie So true.We have many gullible people that would fall for this lie

Oh I know the man that owns that business card

Where is Buhari?

This just joke. With 200naira I can do a business card "friend of the president"



poo like this are stale

Una Neva see Nada, check these ones.