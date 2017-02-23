



Nowadays, it seems like buying the right smartphone is not an easy task at all....With the release of at least 5-10 new smartphones every month, how do you decide which one is right for you?



Well, I am here to share a few tips that could make your next smartphone device purchase much easier.



1. Memory size - With any smartphone you buy these days, the memory size is probably the number one deciding factor that helps most people decide whether or not the phone should be purchased or not. Why? Because what use is a smartphone if there is not enough storage? Besides, if the phone does not have enough storage space you may end up having to purchase another one, so it's better to get it right from the get go.



So, the next time you go to you pop into your local phone store (i.e. Slot, Bestbuy or Carphone Warehouse) don't forget to ask yourself this very important question: Does the mobile phone device have an enough memory to accommodate all the photos, music and apps I want to download? If the answer is yes, then you are good to go.



(FYI - there is also the option of cloud computing or buying a memory card. However, this has its potential drawbacks (i.e. hacking and misplacing memory card) as well.)



2. Price - Do you really need the latest high-end smartphone or can you buy a phone that works just as well for a cheaper price? For example, I have a high-end smartphone. While a friend of mine does not. One day we sat down to compare our phones, we realised both phones work just as well and efficiently and that the only major difference between the two devices was *drum rolls* the prices. She has bee using that phone now for about 1.5- 2 years and does not regret. Why? Because it is not only cost effective and gets the job done.



3. Longevity - The battery life of a phone device tends to vary from device to device, so it is, therefore, important to put this into consideration before purchasing your smartphone device. Before you make that purchase, here is another question I want you to ask yourself, will I be required to charge the phone every day or every other day? If your answer is the latter then you most likely have a good smartphone device on your hands.



4. Camera Quality - If you are like me, then you will probably want a phone that has a good camera. After all, who bad camera epp? You probably want the smartphone to produce good quality photos so you can post it on social media sites or apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat and Instagram..... So its also important to look into finding a phone with a good camera quality, i.e. iPhone 7 or Samsung S3.





Which smartphone features are most important to you and why?



If there are any errors in my write-up, I apologize. Nowadays, it seems like buying the right smartphone is not an easy task at all....With the release of at least 5-10 new smartphones every month, how do you decide which one is right for you?Well, I am here to share a few tips that could make your next smartphone device purchase much easier.1.- With any smartphone you buy these days, the memory size is probably the number one deciding factor that helps most people decide whether or not the phone should be purchased or not. Why? Because what use is a smartphone if there is not enough storage? Besides, if the phone does not have enough storage space you may end up having to purchase another one, so it's better to get it right from the get go.So, the next time you go to you pop into your local phone store (i.e. Slot, Bestbuy or Carphone Warehouse) don't forget to ask yourself this very important question: Does the mobile phone device have an enough memory to accommodate all the photos, music and apps I want to download? If the answer is yes, then you are good to go.(FYI - there is also the option of cloud computing or buying a memory card. However, this has its potential drawbacks (i.e. hacking and misplacing memory card) as well.)2.- Do you really need the latest high-end smartphone or can you buy a phone that works just as well for a cheaper price? For example, I have a high-end smartphone. While a friend of mine does not. One day we sat down to compare our phones, we realised both phones work just as well and efficiently and that the only major difference between the two devices was *drum rolls* the prices. She has bee using that phone now for about 1.5- 2 years and does not regret. Why? Because it is not only cost effective and gets the job done.3.- The battery life of a phone device tends to vary from device to device, so it is, therefore, important to put this into consideration before purchasing your smartphone device. Before you make that purchase, here is another question I want you to ask yourself, will I be required to charge the phone every day or every other day? If your answer is the latter then you most likely have a good smartphone device on your hands.4.- If you are like me, then you will probably want a phone that has a good camera. After all, who bad camera epp? You probably want the smartphone to produce good quality photos so you can post it on social media sites or apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat and Instagram..... So its also important to look into finding a phone with a good camera quality, i.e. iPhone 7 or Samsung S3.Which smartphone features are most important to you and why?