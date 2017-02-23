₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by techgirlng(f): 8:44pm On Feb 22
Nowadays, it seems like buying the right smartphone is not an easy task at all....With the release of at least 5-10 new smartphones every month, how do you decide which one is right for you?
Well, I am here to share a few tips that could make your next smartphone device purchase much easier.
1. Memory size - With any smartphone you buy these days, the memory size is probably the number one deciding factor that helps most people decide whether or not the phone should be purchased or not. Why? Because what use is a smartphone if there is not enough storage? Besides, if the phone does not have enough storage space you may end up having to purchase another one, so it's better to get it right from the get go.
So, the next time you go to you pop into your local phone store (i.e. Slot, Bestbuy or Carphone Warehouse) don't forget to ask yourself this very important question: Does the mobile phone device have an enough memory to accommodate all the photos, music and apps I want to download? If the answer is yes, then you are good to go.
(FYI - there is also the option of cloud computing or buying a memory card. However, this has its potential drawbacks (i.e. hacking and misplacing memory card) as well.)
2. Price - Do you really need the latest high-end smartphone or can you buy a phone that works just as well for a cheaper price? For example, I have a high-end smartphone. While a friend of mine does not. One day we sat down to compare our phones, we realised both phones work just as well and efficiently and that the only major difference between the two devices was *drum rolls* the prices. She has bee using that phone now for about 1.5- 2 years and does not regret. Why? Because it is not only cost effective and gets the job done.
3. Longevity - The battery life of a phone device tends to vary from device to device, so it is, therefore, important to put this into consideration before purchasing your smartphone device. Before you make that purchase, here is another question I want you to ask yourself, will I be required to charge the phone every day or every other day? If your answer is the latter then you most likely have a good smartphone device on your hands.
4. Camera Quality - If you are like me, then you will probably want a phone that has a good camera. After all, who bad camera epp? You probably want the smartphone to produce good quality photos so you can post it on social media sites or apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat and Instagram..... So its also important to look into finding a phone with a good camera quality, i.e. iPhone 7 or Samsung S3.
Which smartphone features are most important to you and why?
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by Mikeshiangala(m): 10:24pm On Feb 22
The most important factors to me include;
RAM
CAMERA
DESIGN
4G SUPPORT
DISPLAY QUALITY
CHIPSET
BATTERY LIFE
SOUND QUALITY
etc...etc....
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by emmavis4u0052(m): 10:27pm On Feb 22
mine is camera dats y I bought itelS31 cos of the effectiveness on low quality light areas
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by techgirlng(f): 2:32pm
Mikeshiangala:
I Totally forgot about some of the things you listed above.. sound quality is so important to me. I should have included that. thanks for commenting though.
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by techgirlng(f): 2:34pm
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by SweetBoyFriend(m): 4:32pm
Calculate is the only most important feature on my iPhone 7
If you say that you're most important feature is the camera, i see why you're still poor
Take pictures with your phone camera and go build a house or get millions of naira into your bank account
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by Obaiyski(m): 4:32pm
Those voip or Internet calls that it can do..
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by MediumStout(m): 4:33pm
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by ucee64(m): 4:33pm
mine z battery capacity ad longevity of d phone I don use my phone 2ys+ without any pro
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by emeijeh(m): 4:33pm
Batterylife, RAM and most especially Camera.
Memory can be expanded, so it's not too important
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by Flexherbal(m): 4:33pm
Memory size and battery.
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by HandsomeJude: 4:33pm
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by Haute: 4:33pm
The feature that allowed me to find LuvU2 . Put a name on it.
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by Deseo(f): 4:33pm
Camera
Dictionary
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by engrobidigbo: 4:33pm
The most important factors to me include;
HDD
RAM
CAMERA
DISPLAY QUALITY
PROCESSOR SPEED
BATTERY LIFE
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by paradigmshift(m): 4:33pm
recycling topic all the time.. abeg gerarahere
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by onosprince(m): 4:34pm
Fingerprint sensor
Good camera
At least 2gb ram and above.
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by unclezuma: 4:34pm
Alarm snoozing
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by LMohd(m): 4:34pm
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by VickyRotex(f): 4:34pm
Amongst the things you listed, 1 and 3
But there are many more.
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by Glaxx(m): 4:34pm
In this precise order:
PPI (Pixel Per squre Inch/Display quality)
MEMORY (ROM)
RAM (Processing Speed)
SCREEN SIZE
MEMORY CARD CAPACITY
CAMERA QUALITY
COLOR
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by AdonaiRoofing(m): 4:35pm
Camera
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by OgidiOlu3(m): 4:35pm
The RAM for me. If it can't even multitask well, why is it a smartphone?
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by Lasskeey: 4:35pm
Baterry life,
processor speed,
4g,
sound quality,
free update OTA,
storage size,
4.5 inches to 5.0 inches,
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by deluxegift(f): 4:36pm
camera/ video quality graphics/ design battery life durability version
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by NLchikeeto(f): 4:36pm
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by xynerise(m): 4:36pm
emmavis4u0052:
That trash?
Oh! Itel Staff... Sorry
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by rawpadgin(m): 4:38pm
battery life & camera quality
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by trigar12(m): 4:38pm
Battery 5050Mah
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by NotNairalandi(m): 4:40pm
mine is the 4yrs free call and internet browsing attatched to it
|Re: Which Smartphone Features Are Most Important To You? by forandy(m): 4:40pm
Battery
Camera
