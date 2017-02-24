₦airaland Forum

Why I Propagate Islam - Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi by javalove(m): 9:33pm On Feb 22
SEEN mostly in TV series, beautiful actress, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi has confirmed that she is a silent devout Islam practitioner.

This was confirmed during the week at the eighth day Fidau prayer held in honour of late veteran actress, Zainab Bukky Ajayi, when the actress was being introduced by popular producer Tunji Bamishebi.

Also confirming it, the actress during an interview with the press, noted that the late icon always asked her to use her status as a public figure to propagate the religion.

“She (Bukky Ajayi) was an inspiration. She always encouraged me to propagate Islam as a religion and make it a part of me, especially as one is a public figure,” she said.

Funlola, fondly called FAR, asides acting, also has several other artistic interests. www.iamfar.com, her website, has become her latest project. It is a platform where she airs her thoughts and opinions on issues about the entertainments industry.

http://thenationonlineng.net/propagate-islam-funlola-aofiyebi-raimi/




Re: Why I Propagate Islam - Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi by shakurkings(m): 11:19am
Wehdone ma. JazakumLlahu Khairan

Re: Why I Propagate Islam - Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 11:33am
Re: Why I Propagate Islam - Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi by sleemfesh: 11:35am
"To avoid being banned, please ensure that your post is not offensive to any religion."

That's why there's little post here.

Who gives a flying duck if you propagate or kpafugatet. For your darn pocket.

