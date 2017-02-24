SEEN mostly in TV series, beautiful actress, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi has confirmed that she is a silent devout Islam practitioner.



This was confirmed during the week at the eighth day Fidau prayer held in honour of late veteran actress, Zainab Bukky Ajayi, when the actress was being introduced by popular producer Tunji Bamishebi.



Also confirming it, the actress during an interview with the press, noted that the late icon always asked her to use her status as a public figure to propagate the religion.



“She (Bukky Ajayi) was an inspiration. She always encouraged me to propagate Islam as a religion and make it a part of me, especially as one is a public figure,” she said.



Funlola, fondly called FAR, asides acting, also has several other artistic interests. www.iamfar.com, her website, has become her latest project. It is a platform where she airs her thoughts and opinions on issues about the entertainments industry.



http://thenationonlineng.net/propagate-islam-funlola-aofiyebi-raimi/









