|Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by basilo102: 11:43pm On Feb 22
An explosion on Wednesday rocked a pipeline belonging to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by slimthugchimee(f): 11:45pm On Feb 22
Niger delta avenger is that you?
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by MadeInTokyo: 11:46pm On Feb 22
Fear Niger Delta
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by OreMI22: 11:47pm On Feb 22
About time.
419 promises are over?
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by ZZ22: 12:03am
slimthugchimee:No... na Ibori
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by SamuelAnyawu(m): 12:10am
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by limeta(f): 1:55am
If is you Avenger,s welcome.
Been missing you lately
Bring back the good times
love limeta kiss kiss
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by Standing5(m): 3:10am
Shows someone has been thinking lately.
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by guy1234: 3:27am
OreMI22:
Hope you won't complain of no electricity?
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by ExAngel007(f): 6:26am
limeta:U have no shame.
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by wizzyrich(m): 6:46am
Buhari's blood pressure would have risen on the hearing of this news where ever he is.
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by nawtyme: 6:55am
I just found out that as a military head of state, buhari ruled Nigeria for only 20 months (31st December 1983 till 28 August 1985) before he was removed. Fast forward to 32 later he has only spent 20 months in power as president (29th May 2015 till 19th January 2016) before he handed over power to his VP.
Oh Lord, I beg you to condemn any Spirit of 20 months hovering around my life the life of my relatives, and any none ZOMBIE reading this message.
Can I hear a loud Amen!!!
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by wristbangle(m): 7:34am
limeta:
It's now official that you don't have an atom of sense.
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by BUHARIISCURSED(f): 7:38am
wristbangle:see painment why you no tell them when boko they strike
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by hucienda: 7:39am
Nigeria is a bizarre, complicated country.
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by ganisucks(f): 7:47am
osinbade the boys in the creeks are giving you a rosy welcome. If you like make more stewpid visits to the niger delta. No matter what you do, you and that your opolo eye godfather will still be seen as the enemy. You can't fool them
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:53am
Are they not tired already?!
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by abouzaid: 8:05am
where is the new sheriff in town? (singing in fela voice) buhari is an animal in human clothing.no be me talk am o,na fela.
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by skademzy(m): 8:13am
Destroying their societal Commonwealth in the name of foolishness forgetting there is a positive relationship between crude earnings and allocation based on derivation. If they don't benefit from the derivation, why not attack their corrupt leaders instead? Reason is indeed slave to emotions.
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by holatin(m): 9:30am
and they keep on thinking na only FG them dey do.
He who hurt other innocently hurt himself.
kontinue may Satan strengthen you
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by lovelyjay: 9:31am
Here we go again. I give up
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by emmykk(m): 9:31am
Acting NLNG bombed by Acting citizen let see what Acting President will come up with.
A country with acting president all her citizen are acting citizen jare.
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by BUHARIISCURSED(f): 9:31am
skademzy:environmentalist you don tell boko haram the same thing
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by deebrain(m): 9:32am
nawtyme:
let me pretend that you made sense.
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by coolestchris2(m): 9:34am
Destroy all the lands in Niger delta ,it is your children that will ask who destroyed the rivers and land there,and later drink all the oil...you think we care
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by pat077: 9:34am
Bad news
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by emmykk(m): 9:35am
skademzy:afonja spotted.
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by TeleboiZ005(m): 9:38am
Warris dis
Can u c me
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by Charly68: 9:41am
Vandals again! I beg don't give Osinbajo any trouble ooo! You know his Oga is not around they can heap the blame on him later . I beg the avengers not to avenge for now. Please in the name of God..Avengers una dey hear me !
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by VeniJu: 9:51am
ExAngel007:why would she be ashamed? She get belle for ur step dad?
|Re: Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers by Goldenheart(m): 9:54am
that's bleeped up
