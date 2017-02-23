Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers (5389 Views)

An explosion on Wednesday rocked a pipeline belonging to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).



The affected pipeline is located in Rivers state, said a statement released by the company.



The NLNG says it is investigating the cause of the explosion and also noted that there’s been no report of injuries and casualties thus far.



“An explosion occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, 22nd February 2017 on a section of the Right of Way housing two gas transmission pipelines, one of which belongs to Nigeria LNG, about 3 kilometres from Rumuji in Rivers State,” the statement said.



“The underlying cause of the incident is still to be determined. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.



“Emergency response procedures were immediately activated and the relevant authorities notified. Communities closest to the area of the incident have been advised not to approach the site in the interest of safety.



“Other measures and engagements have also been initiated to ensure that the situation does not escalate. In the meantime, investigation into the incident is ongoing.”



The NLNG has said it will make available further updates in due course.

https://www.thecable.ng/explosion-rocks-nlng-pipeline-rivers?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+ThecableTopStories+%28TheCable+%C2%BB+Top+Stories%29

Niger delta avenger is that you? 8 Likes









Fear Niger Delta Fear Niger Delta

About time.

419 promises are over? 6 Likes 1 Share

slimthugchimee:

Niger delta avenger is that you? No... na Ibori No... na Ibori 1 Like

If is you Avenger,s welcome.

Been missing you lately

Bring back the good times

love limeta kiss kiss 7 Likes

Shows someone has been thinking lately.

OreMI22:

About time.

419 promises are over?



Hope you won't complain of no electricity? Hope you won't complain of no electricity? 12 Likes 1 Share

limeta:

If is you Avenger,s welcome. Been missing you lately Bring back the good times love limeta kiss kiss U have no shame. U have no shame. 9 Likes

Buhari's blood pressure would have risen on the hearing of this news where ever he is. 1 Like

I just found out that as a military head of state, buhari ruled Nigeria for only 20 months (31st December 1983 till 28 August 1985) before he was removed. Fast forward to 32 later he has only spent 20 months in power as president (29th May 2015 till 19th January 2016) before he handed over power to his VP.

Oh Lord, I beg you to condemn any Spirit of 20 months hovering around my life the life of my relatives, and any none ZOMBIE reading this message.

Can I hear a loud Amen!!! 3 Likes

limeta:

If is you Avenger,s welcome.

Been missing you lately

Bring back the good times

love limeta kiss kiss



It's now official that you don't have an atom of sense. It's now official that you don't have an atom of sense. 9 Likes

wristbangle:





It's now official that you don't have an atom of sense. see painment why you no tell them when boko they strike see painmentwhy you no tell them when boko they strike 3 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is a bizarre, complicated country.

osinbade the boys in the creeks are giving you a rosy welcome. If you like make more stewpid visits to the niger delta. No matter what you do, you and that your opolo eye godfather will still be seen as the enemy. You can't fool them 2 Likes

Are they not tired already?!

where is the new sheriff in town? (singing in fela voice) buhari is an animal in human clothing.no be me talk am o,na fela.

Destroying their societal Commonwealth in the name of foolishness forgetting there is a positive relationship between crude earnings and allocation based on derivation. If they don't benefit from the derivation, why not attack their corrupt leaders instead? Reason is indeed slave to emotions. 2 Likes

and they keep on thinking na only FG them dey do.



He who hurt other innocently hurt himself.



kontinue may Satan strengthen you 1 Like

Here we go again. I give up

Acting NLNG bombed by Acting citizen let see what Acting President will come up with.







A country with acting president all her citizen are acting citizen jare.

skademzy:

Destroying their societal Commonwealth in the name of foolishness forgetting there is a positive relationship between crude earnings and allocation based on derivation. If they don't benefit from the derivation, why not attack their corrupt leaders instead? Reason is indeed slave to emotions. environmentalist you don tell boko haram the same thing environmentalistyou don tell boko haram the same thing 4 Likes

nawtyme:

I just found out that as a military head of state, buhari ruled Nigeria for only 20 months (31st December 1983 till 28 August 1985) before he was removed. Fast forward to 32 later he has only spent 20 months in power as president (29th May 2015 till 19th January 2016) before he handed over power to his VP.

Oh Lord, I beg you to condemn any Spirit of 20 months hovering around my life the life of my relatives, and any none ZOMBIE reading this message.

Can I hear a loud Amen!!!



let me pretend that you made sense. let me pretend that you made sense.

Destroy all the lands in Niger delta ,it is your children that will ask who destroyed the rivers and land there,and later drink all the oil...you think we care 2 Likes

Bad news

skademzy:

Destroying their societal Commonwealth in the name of foolishness forgetting there is a positive relationship between crude earnings and allocation based on derivation. If they don't benefit from the derivation, why not attack their corrupt leaders instead? Reason is indeed slave to emotions. afonja spotted. afonja spotted. 1 Like





















































Can u c me Warris disCan u c me

Vandals again! I beg don't give Osinbajo any trouble ooo! You know his Oga is not around they can heap the blame on him later . I beg the avengers not to avenge for now. Please in the name of God..Avengers una dey hear me !

ExAngel007:

U have no shame. why would she be ashamed? She get belle for ur step dad? why would she be ashamed? She get belle for ur step dad? 1 Like