|D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by FlirtyKaren(f): 12:09pm
News about D'banj and Lineo Didi Kilgrow, the lady who finally stole his heart and reportedly made him quit bachelorhood broke the Internet here last year. A story he later on denied.
Here are new photos the gorgeous soon-to-be 26 year old shared on her Instagram page:
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by Haute: 12:13pm
Her hair isn't natural like LuvU2 's. Poor Dbanj.
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by lionlamb020(m): 12:13pm
Chisos!! . Na only one gal fine like this?! Mehn I gatz get money oh..
And those who say makeup this and that.. Y'all talk like you don't give higher preference in real life to those with #makeuponfleek to the plain-faced. Be real abeg
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by PrinceAbinibi: 12:15pm
Haters will say she is fine like that because of make-up
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by eezeribe(m): 12:26pm
OK
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by abdulmalik3(m): 12:44pm
Haute:always looking for fault
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by Berbierklaus(f): 12:52pm
You mean Dbanj is married?
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by CaroLyner(f): 2:16pm
Dbanj is married..?
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by Nixiepie(f): 3:14pm
Dbanj says he isn't married biko
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by Ichel: 4:13pm
The rate of painting ladies put on nowadays could have given Davince, Piccaso, Dante and co a competition if applied on canvas.
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by hatbricker(m): 7:14pm
She's beautiful
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by sbashir10: 7:46pm
When i become rich and famous!!!
Only God knows maybe amma be badder than 2baba
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by Zico5(m): 7:46pm
Just like there is problem with D banj. He has been linked with nothing less than 10 ladies I know on nairaland. When is he going to marry? Maybe at 40.
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 7:46pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by Nick4life: 7:47pm
I jst dy watch all this fyn girls oo. Them jst dy busy they sleep with all this sugar daddy's. Hope say them go marry una.! Jst notice since una done resort to old men becos of money. We dy go village go marry the once wey no follow sugar daddy's o. Them go chop una finish come leave una leta una go they expect us to marry una, God forbid!. Slay gueen /bae, instagram escorts we dy watch una o! #GlamourBoy
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by PrickGetSize(m): 7:47pm
Ojuju kalaba! She's cute in a weird way. I believe her face will look smaller if you remove the makeup.
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by slurryeye: 7:48pm
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by soberdrunk(m): 7:48pm
Chai!!! See as she fresh like "foreign meatpie"!!! Omo re bi custard, she is not a baaaasssttaarrddd!!!
Ps-She reminds me of one of my slim ex-gfs that used to finish 'six indomie' and 'three eggs'(boiled not fried)for dinner
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by Donald7610: 7:48pm
I love their company
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by sureheaven(m): 7:49pm
Without makeup...... some ladies are like monkey......... remove the makeup from them, some of them go even lose weight.
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by derajojosblog(f): 7:50pm
Na so...Na my signature
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by Mrsugarki: 7:50pm
;Ds
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by ironheart(m): 7:50pm
She never born? Where is the koko? Abi the koko na scam?
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by dangotesmummy: 7:50pm
Dbanj is not the kind of person that will do wedding and the whole world will not know so please tell me another story
And even if he doesn't want to loud it other celebrities will help him loud it
Toke makinwa will mark register
Tiwa Savage/tbillz will mark register
Davido and his hkn crew will mark register
Olamide and his ybnl crew will mark register
Tuface,yinka ayefele,saint janet ,psquare,pasuma.name the musician both home and abroad.it will be a big deal.
Hollywood, nollywood and ghollywood celebrities will fall in
American hip hop musicians and rappers will fall in
Toolz will fall in, nigerian politicians will fall in,the who is who of Nigeria will fall in
That guy na real big fish o.his wedding will be one big mega society wedding and everyone will know his wife.it's not that he will do coded marriage.kojo
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by Jiang: 7:50pm
so dis old man dbanj is still single, is he to broke to marry or he just wants to live a long, lonely & miserable life in clubs, wearing kids clothes with chains. some old people sef gat no respect for them age
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by holluwai(m): 7:51pm
Fine dieeeeeeeee
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by Mememan: 7:51pm
DBANJ NO GO FIT MAINTAIN THIS BABA NAU
SHE GO DEY SHEET
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by anjowaka510: 7:51pm
boda Banjo don marry?
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by ANAMBRA11(m): 7:51pm
this useless snapchat contour filter be making all this fugly instagram hoes and fuckboys to be feeling funky
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by sixtus3606(m): 7:55pm
lionlamb020:
ah dey teh you.
I have promised myself to married a wonderfully maded wife!
|Re: D'banj's 'Wife', Lineo Didi Kilgrow Glows In New Photos by Malakh: 7:55pm
being beautiful or handsome don't make anyone special or rare, it's common n everywhere
