Here are new photos the gorgeous soon-to-be 26 year old shared on her Instagram page:



News about D'banj and Lineo Didi Kilgrow, the lady who finally stole his heart and reportedly made him quit bachelorhood broke the Internet here last year. A story he later on denied.Here are new photos the gorgeous soon-to-be 26 year old shared on her Instagram page:

Her hair isn't natural like LuvU2 's. Poor Dbanj. 1 Like 1 Share

. Na only one gal fine like this?! Mehn I gatz get money oh..

And those who say makeup this and that.. Y'all talk like you don't give higher preference in real life to those with #makeuponfleek to the plain-faced. Be real abeg Chisos!!. Na only one gal fine like this?! Mehn I gatz get money oh..And those who say makeup this and that.. Y'all talk like you don't give higher preference in real life to those with #makeuponfleek to the plain-faced. Be real abeg 6 Likes

Haters will say she is fine like that because of make-up 1 Like

Haute:

Her hair isn't natural like LuvU2 's. Poor Dbanj. always looking for fault always looking for fault 2 Likes

You mean Dbanj is married?

Dbanj is married..?

Dbanj says he isn't married biko

The rate of painting ladies put on nowadays could have given Davince, Piccaso, Dante and co a competition if applied on canvas. 6 Likes

She's beautiful

When i become rich and famous!!!

Only God knows maybe amma be badder than 2baba

Just like there is problem with D banj. He has been linked with nothing less than 10 ladies I know on nairaland. When is he going to marry? Maybe at 40.

I jst dy watch all this fyn girls oo. Them jst dy busy they sleep with all this sugar daddy's. Hope say them go marry una.! Jst notice since una done resort to old men becos of money. We dy go village go marry the once wey no follow sugar daddy's o. Them go chop una finish come leave una leta una go they expect us to marry una, God forbid!. Slay gueen /bae, instagram escorts we dy watch una o! #GlamourBoy

Ojuju kalaba! She's cute in a weird way. I believe her face will look smaller if you remove the makeup.

Ps-She reminds me of one of my slim ex-gfs that used to finish 'six indomie' and 'three eggs'(boiled not fried)for dinner Chai!!! See as she fresh like "foreign meatpie"!!! Omo re bi custard, she is not a baaaasssttaarrddd!!!Ps-She reminds me of one of my slim ex-gfs that used to finish 'six indomie' and 'three eggs'(boiled not fried)for dinner 2 Likes

I love their company

Without makeup...... some ladies are like monkey......... remove the makeup from them, some of them go even lose weight.

She never born? Where is the koko? Abi the koko na scam?

Dbanj is not the kind of person that will do wedding and the whole world will not know so please tell me another story



And even if he doesn't want to loud it other celebrities will help him loud it



Toke makinwa will mark register

Tiwa Savage/tbillz will mark register

Davido and his hkn crew will mark register

Olamide and his ybnl crew will mark register

Tuface,yinka ayefele,saint janet ,psquare,pasuma.name the musician both home and abroad.it will be a big deal.



Hollywood, nollywood and ghollywood celebrities will fall in

American hip hop musicians and rappers will fall in



Toolz will fall in, nigerian politicians will fall in,the who is who of Nigeria will fall in



That guy na real big fish o.his wedding will be one big mega society wedding and everyone will know his wife.it's not that he will do coded marriage.kojo 3 Likes

so dis old man dbanj is still single, is he to broke to marry or he just wants to live a long, lonely & miserable life in clubs, wearing kids clothes with chains. some old people sef gat no respect for them age

Fine dieeeeeeeee







DBANJ NO GO FIT MAINTAIN THIS BABA NAU







SHE GO DEY SHEET DBANJ NO GO FIT MAINTAIN THIS BABA NAUSHE GO DEY SHEET

boda Banjo don marry?

this useless snapchat contour filter be making all this fugly instagram hoes and fuckboys to be feeling funky

lionlamb020:

Chisos!! . Na only one gal fine like this?! Mehn I gatz get money oh..

And those who say makeup this and that.. Y'all talk like you don't give higher preference in real life to those with #makeuponfleek to the plain-faced. Be real abeg

ah dey teh you.





I have promised myself to married a wonderfully maded wife! ah dey teh you.I have promised myself to married a wonderfully maded wife!