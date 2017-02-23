₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by AbujaBoss: 5:35pm
Abeokuta Nigeria scored fourth from bottom on a new study of quality of life in 60 African cities conducted by Swiss research body Communaute d’Etudes pour l’Amenagement du Territoire at the Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL).
Lagos, another Nigerian city covered by the Swiss study was placed at 43rd position.
The study which included all of the continent’s capitals and its largest urban centres, was based on criteria including social and living conditions, infrastructure, governance and environment.
“Until now, rankings for Africa were done for investors and expatriates.”
Jerome Chenal, a Swiss urban sociologist who directed the survey told Afrique Mediterranee Business, the Paris-based magazine that commissioned the study, stating that theirs is the first survey focusing on life in African cities for ordinary people.
Four Moroccan cities, led by Marrakesh, ranked among the top 10, while Nairobi in Kenya and Abidjan in Ivory Coast which are magnets for expatriates, scored only 27th and 39th, respectively.
EPFL says it will conduct the study each year in the hope of standardising data on African cities.
Top Ten Best Cities To Live In On The African Continent According To The Study Are:
Marrakesh – Morocco
Johannesburg – South Africa
Alexandria – Egypt
Port Louis – Mauritius
Casablanca – Morocco
Tunis – Tunisia
Cairo – Egypt
Rabat – Morocco
Cape Town – South Africa
Fez- Morocco
Top Ten Worst Cities To Live In On The African Continent According To The Study Are:
Bulawayo – Zimbabwe
Blantyre – Malawi
Moroni – Comoros
Abeokuta – Nigeria
Ouagadougou – Burkina Faso
Khartoum – Sudan
Kigali – Rwanda
Cotonou – Benin
Yamoussoukro – Ivory Coast
Kampala – Uganda
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by icon8: 5:38pm
Na wa o!
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by Thewrath(m): 5:38pm
I see
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by checkolatunji: 5:40pm
We hear una
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by SWG25: 5:43pm
When did Abeokuta become a city?
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by AbujaBoss: 5:44pm
Read more about the Swiss study at https://ezeja.com/news/2017/02/23/abeokuta-ranked-fourth-worst-city-live-africa/
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by Etzakoos(m): 5:44pm
Even Hear The Name Self "abeokuta" Anyway Naija Gonna Be Okay Soon
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by anibi9674: 5:46pm
sentiment list. No abuja for top. this list is either an afonja list or ipob list, full of sentiment.
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by francotunsco(m): 5:48pm
Except Akure and Yenagoa arnt considered to be cities. Abeokuta is by far better!
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by SalamRushdie: 5:48pm
Why
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by betterABIAstate: 5:49pm
Nawa o
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by francotunsco(m): 5:49pm
FP please.
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by kollynxofodile(m): 5:50pm
With time dey will expose all d
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by SWG25: 5:52pm
anibi9674:
Abuja tried but certainly doesn't rank high enough to be in Africa's top ten.
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by SWG25: 5:57pm
francotunsco:
There are only two cities in the south west - Lagos and Ibadan. Others are towns.
Yenagoa is a town not a city. The only cities in the south south are port Harcourt and calabar, others are towns.
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by Nbote(m): 6:01pm
anibi9674:
Name one of those cities Abuja actually beta pass.. How many expatriates/tourist do u think com into Nigeria talk more of Abuja.. What are d tourist attractions/sites in Abuja? Try and understand wat its about before making comments...
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:12pm
Says who? Abeokuta is a very peaceful town and everything there is affordable
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by FKO81(m): 6:15pm
Abeokuta glorify town not a city yet
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by Oduduwatic: 6:20pm
Nawa o this people have finished us. So they've been noticing the sea of brownroofs adorning the towns in our region. I am sure oshogbo, ibadan will follow.
My region sha
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by adadike281(f): 6:23pm
May be because there are few toilets there. open defecation is mostly practiced
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by FKO81(m): 6:34pm
m
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by sdindan: 6:53pm
SWG25:Who told u?
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by Jokerman(m): 7:17pm
SWG25:Warri
Asaba
Benin??
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by betterABIAstate: 7:20pm
Jokerman:asaba is not a city, warri and Benin are two dead cities.
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by Omudia: 7:48pm
You obviously arent exposed if you think Abuja is anywhere close to being one of the best cities in Africa.
anibi9674:
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by tribalistseun: 8:01pm
This list won't go well with zombies, they will come here to start beating their chest, just watch
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by slurryeye: 8:01pm
Before you all start writing rubbish about Abeokuta, remember this excerpt from the report
"The study which included all of the continent’s capitals and its largest urban centres, was based on criteria including social and living conditions, infrastructure, governance and environment"
This means Abeokuta is considered one of the largest urban centers in Africa which automatically put Abeokuta above your city except you're from Lagos
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by hucienda: 8:01pm
Damn yo!
e-battle loomin' in this thread.
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by KingRex1: 8:02pm
Them swear for equatorial countries?
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by three: 8:02pm
and Lagos is 43 out of 60 cities in Africa
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by Unimaginable123: 8:02pm
Op, abeokuta is a town, not a city pls
|Re: Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa by phyllosilicate(m): 8:02pm
too bad
