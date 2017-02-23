Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Abeokuta Ranked Fourth Worst City To Live In Africa (8327 Views)

Lagos, another Nigerian city covered by the Swiss study was placed at 43rd position.



The study which included all of the continent’s capitals and its largest urban centres, was based on criteria including social and living conditions, infrastructure, governance and environment.



“Until now, rankings for Africa were done for investors and expatriates.”

Jerome Chenal, a Swiss urban sociologist who directed the survey told Afrique Mediterranee Business, the Paris-based magazine that commissioned the study, stating that theirs is the first survey focusing on life in African cities for ordinary people.



Four Moroccan cities, led by Marrakesh, ranked among the top 10, while Nairobi in Kenya and Abidjan in Ivory Coast which are magnets for expatriates, scored only 27th and 39th, respectively.



EPFL says it will conduct the study each year in the hope of standardising data on African cities.



Top Ten Best Cities To Live In On The African Continent According To The Study Are:



Marrakesh – Morocco

Johannesburg – South Africa

Alexandria – Egypt

Port Louis – Mauritius

Casablanca – Morocco

Tunis – Tunisia

Cairo – Egypt

Rabat – Morocco

Cape Town – South Africa

Fez- Morocco



Top Ten Worst Cities To Live In On The African Continent According To The Study Are:



Bulawayo – Zimbabwe

Blantyre – Malawi

Moroni – Comoros

Abeokuta – Nigeria

Ouagadougou – Burkina Faso

Khartoum – Sudan

Kigali – Rwanda

Cotonou – Benin

Yamoussoukro – Ivory Coast

Kampala – Uganda



When did Abeokuta become a city?

Read more about the Swiss study at https://ezeja.com/news/2017/02/23/abeokuta-ranked-fourth-worst-city-live-africa/

Even Hear The Name Self "abeokuta" Anyway Naija Gonna Be Okay Soon

sentiment list. No abuja for top. this list is either an afonja list or ipob list, full of sentiment.

Except Akure and Yenagoa arnt considered to be cities. Abeokuta is by far better!

anibi9674:

sentiment list. No abuja for top. this list is either an afonja list or ipob list, full of sentiment.

Abuja tried but certainly doesn't rank high enough to be in Africa's top ten.

francotunsco:

Except Akure and Yenagoa arnt considered to be cities. Abeokuta is by far better!

There are only two cities in the south west - Lagos and Ibadan. Others are towns.



There are only two cities in the south west - Lagos and Ibadan. Others are towns.
Yenagoa is a town not a city. The only cities in the south south are port Harcourt and calabar, others are towns.

anibi9674:

sentiment list. No abuja for top. this list is either an afonja list or ipob list, full of sentiment.

Name one of those cities Abuja actually beta pass.. How many expatriates/tourist do u think com into Nigeria talk more of Abuja.. What are d tourist attractions/sites in Abuja? Try and understand wat its about before making comments...

Says who? Abeokuta is a very peaceful town and everything there is affordable

Abeokuta glorify town not a city yet

Nawa o this people have finished us. So they've been noticing the sea of brownroofs adorning the towns in our region. I am sure oshogbo, ibadan will follow.



My region sha

May be because there are few toilets there. open defecation is mostly practiced

SWG25:





Who told u?

SWG25:





There are only two cities in the south west - Lagos and Ibadan. Others are towns.



Warri

Asaba

Benin??

Jokerman:



Warri

Asaba

asaba is not a city, warri and Benin are two dead cities.

anibi9674:

You obviously arent exposed if you think Abuja is anywhere close to being one of the best cities in Africa.

This list won't go well with zombies, they will come here to start beating their chest, just watch

Before you all start writing rubbish about Abeokuta, remember this excerpt from the report



"The study which included all of the continent's capitals and its largest urban centres, was based on criteria including social and living conditions, infrastructure, governance and environment"



This means Abeokuta is considered one of the largest urban centers in Africa which automatically put Abeokuta above your city except you're from Lagos

Damn yo!



e-battle loomin' in this thread.

Them swear for equatorial countries?

and Lagos is 43 out of 60 cities in Africa

Op, abeokuta is a town, not a city pls