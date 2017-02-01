Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video (4480 Views)

Bridget joked about wanting to take over his farm and he replied that she would be competing with "a lot of people, including the bank for it"



The ex-president said he's a "Broke old man" when Bridget asked



Funny enough, our daddy is still using Nokia



Watch and Laugh...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ashy4iYKX6s



Broke man indeed. He's just trying to tell you that he can buy you and your generation. Agbalagba kin soro tan



Broke man indeed

Baba himself



Ebora toun mu bournvita 4 Likes 1 Share

Those words makes me feel sorry if a great man who has accomplished so much can still be humbled by age... We all age and in the end,the bitter truth is most of our thoughts will be filled with regret. Getting old is not easy. No matter the number of people around you, you will age alone, only God and our conscience will watch over us 14 Likes

Before his money enters in trillions now it enters in billions. Baba calls dat broke. 2 Likes

Liar Liar . 1 Like

Baba himself



Ebora toun mu bournvita Ebora ton lo restaurant 5 Likes

Broke has gotten a new definition. 5 Likes

baba iyabo broke is like saying buhari is a saint .





Abi who no wan dey broke in billions



I no go fear banks, even EFCC sef Baba I want to be 'broke' like you.Abi who no wan dey broke in billionsI no go fear banks, even EFCC sef 14 Likes

Baba I want to be 'broke' like you.



Abi who no wan dey broke in billions



I no go fear banks, even EFCC sef Broke in Billions 1 Like

Broke in Billions I wonder o! me sef wan broke in billions I wonder o! me sef wan broke in billions 1 Like

Compared to what went down under Jonathan, Baba is truly broke!!

If I hEAR............

.....This video really makes Obasanjo seem down to earth... I guess what Baba is saying is he is rich people broke.....This video really makes Obasanjo seem down to earth... 1 Like

God purnish that mouth wey u dey take lie

Forget that Nokia

Maybe he doesn't dig using big phone 1 Like

Broke old man who can buy half of lagos 3 Likes

Actually the man is an idiot

This an old video..



Make we dey broke together I love to be broke as himMake we dey broke together 1 Like

I WANNA BE THAT KIND OF A BROKE MAN THAT CAN AFFORD TO BUY A PRIVATE JET THAN TO BE A RICH MAN THAT CAN ONLY AFFORD A CAMRY MUSCLE

Baba i need to be broke, Broke to baba means; Best Rich Old Knight Ever.



Don't ask me what Knight means oh?

He's afraid of Buhari's EFCC, he knew very well that Buhari's men are not Jokers like GEJ's men.. 2 Likes

Big Lie!





Baba fear God abeg Baba ooooooo!Baba fear God abeg