"I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video

"I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by Cambells: 5:38pm
A lady, identified as Bridget went live on facebook with Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Bridget joked about wanting to take over his farm and he replied that she would be competing with "a lot of people, including the bank for it"

The ex-president said he's a "Broke old man" when Bridget asked

Funny enough, our daddy is still using Nokia grin grin grin

Watch and Laugh...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ashy4iYKX6s

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/i-want-to-take-over-your-farm-lady.html

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:08pm
Broke man indeed. He's just trying to tell you that he can buy you and your generation. Agbalagba kin soro tan

Check my signature for classy and affordable window blinds

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by Cambells: 6:12pm
grin grin
Xcelinteriors:
Broke man indeed
Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by sarrki(m): 6:13pm
Baba himself

Ebora toun mu bournvita

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by jollymizzle(m): 6:19pm
Those words makes me feel sorry if a great man who has accomplished so much can still be humbled by age... We all age and in the end,the bitter truth is most of our thoughts will be filled with regret. Getting old is not easy. No matter the number of people around you, you will age alone, only God and our conscience will watch over us

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by Rtopzy(f): 6:20pm
Before his money enters in trillions now it enters in billions. Baba calls dat broke.

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by SalamRushdie: 6:21pm
Liar Liar .

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by Cambells: 6:26pm
Ebora ton lo restaurant grin
sarrki:
Baba himself

Ebora toun mu bournvita

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by ToriBlue(f): 6:28pm
Broke has gotten a new definition.

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by Blackfire(m): 6:29pm
baba iyabo broke is like saying buhari is a saint .
Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by TheFreeOne: 6:37pm
Baba I want to be 'broke' like you.

Abi who no wan dey broke in billions grin

I no go fear banks, even EFCC sef cheesy

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by Cambells: 6:43pm
Broke in Billions grin
TheFreeOne:
Baba I want to be 'broke' like you.

Abi who no wan dey broke in billions grin

I no go fear banks, even EFCC sef cheesy

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by tollyboy5(m): 8:10pm
Cambells:
Broke in Billions grin
I wonder o! me sef wan broke in billions grin

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by babyfaceafrica: 8:11pm
Ok
Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by soberdrunk(m): 8:12pm
Compared to what went down under Jonathan, Baba is truly broke!! angry
Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by ichommy(m): 8:12pm
If I hEAR............ grin grin
Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by techgirlng(f): 8:12pm
I guess what Baba is saying is he is rich people broke grin .....This video really makes Obasanjo seem down to earth...

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by ajuwarhodes(f): 8:12pm
God purnish that mouth wey u dey take lie
Forget that Nokia
Maybe he doesn't dig using big phone

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by sekundosekundo: 8:13pm
ok

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by Hades2016(m): 8:13pm
Broke old man who can buy half of lagos

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by wizflame: 8:14pm
Actually the man is an idiot grin
Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by GreatMahmud: 8:14pm
This an old video..
Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by seunny4lif(m): 8:14pm
I love to be broke as him grin grin grin
Make we dey broke together

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by tollytexy(m): 8:14pm
I WANNA BE THAT KIND OF A BROKE MAN THAT CAN AFFORD TO BUY A PRIVATE JET THAN TO BE A RICH MAN THAT CAN ONLY AFFORD A CAMRY MUSCLE grin grin grin
Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by TosineGuy(m): 8:14pm
Baba i need to be broke, Broke to baba means; Best Rich Old Knight Ever.

Don't ask me what Knight means oh?
Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by SuperBlack: 8:14pm
He's afraid of Buhari's EFCC, he knew very well that Buhari's men are not Jokers like GEJ's men..

Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by shamecurls(m): 8:15pm
Big Lie!
Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by MichaelSokoto(m): 8:15pm
Baba ooooooo!

Baba fear God abeg grin
Re: "I am A Broke Old Man" - Obasanjo tells Lady on Live Video by shamecurls(m): 8:16pm
wizflame:
Actually the man is am idiot



Smh....

