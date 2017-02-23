Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester (4714 Views)

Leicester have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri, less than a year after the Italian led to the Premier League title.



Leicester show ‘big heart’ to keep hopes alive at Sevilla, says Claudio Ranieri

Despite a late goal from Jamie Vardy on Wednesday night that ensured they head into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Sevilla with a 2-1 deficit, it is understood that the 65-year-old was informed of the decision on his return from Spain.



“This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City,” said a statement from vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha. “But we are duty-bound to put the club’s long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be.



“Claudio has brought outstanding qualities to his office. His skilful management, powers of motivation and measured approach have been reflective of the rich experience we always knew he would bring to Leicester City. His warmth, charm and charisma have helped transform perceptions of the Club and develop its profile on a global scale. We will forever be grateful to him for what he has helped us to achieve.



“It was never our expectation that the extraordinary feats of last season should be replicated this season. Indeed, survival in the Premier League was our first and only target at the start of the campaign. But we are now faced with a fight to reach that objective and feel a change is necessary to maximise the opportunity presented by the final 13 games.”



And, yet, Wenger is over 20 years and counting at Arsenal. 4 Likes

Eyaaa 4 this recession o 5 Likes 1 Share

this is sad....he should at least have been made technical director....that man deserve a little faith from those Thai..but that's capitalism for you 1 Like

Conte next, in England you win the EPL they sack you in 7 to 9 months the next season, unless you're sir Alex

Ungrateful club 9 Likes 1 Share

Foolish Vardy... Foolish Mahrez...



Wise Kante. I hail black man sense... Lol 22 Likes

Ungrateful club

No Frnd in business No Frnd in business 3 Likes

Եհҽվ ŚհօմӀժ ɑԹԹօíղԵ ӀɑӀɑŚԵíςӀɑӀɑ ɑŚ Եհҽíɾ ղҽա ςօɑςհ 3 Likes

Leicester should be grateful to Ranieri for the Joy he has given to the club. One of the biggest sporting miracle was scripted by the very guy who has been sacked just under a year of attaining the EPL crown. As if Leicester will go any further from here. Another Blackburn Rovers in the making. Absolutely shocking. 2 Likes 1 Share

this is unfair! no matter what! 1 Like

this is unfair! no matter what! Leicester city has just lost a fan from Nigeria by their action 8 Likes 1 Share

Leicester city will regret this 3 Likes

Conte next, in England you win the EPL they sack you in 7 to 9 months the next season, unless you're sir Alex Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger are untouchable,

u can't sack a coach who has spent quarter of his life to serve a team



NEVER 2 Likes

Long overdue



When is Arsenal going to sack Arsene Wenger? 4 Likes

Arsenal is a team without ambition.



No serious team in Europe will retain Wenger after years of failures.



Even Enrique that won treble and best coach award recently is u dey pressure in Barca. 3 Likes

At least he has given to them what they never dreamt of...EPL

thats kinda harsh..



they should have waited for the outcome of the UCL return leg @ home.

who knows, lets say they qualify ahead of sevilla, it could possibly have a +ve effect in their relegation fight. thats kinda harsh..they should have waited for the outcome of the UCL return leg @ home.who knows, lets say they qualify ahead of sevilla, it could possibly have a +ve effect in their relegation fight. 1 Like

So not cool,



Dem for give am benefit of the doubt 7 Likes

a coach that strived to bring them out of second division and after defying the odds.. by winning the league.

SMH 1 Like

they did a Chelsea raised to power two and definitely sold the premier league title to Chelsea for €32million 4 Likes

i feel they should have given him more time.

not surprised tho, these clubs are no charity organization, its business.

Not unexpected. The performance of a team, whether good or bad, is solely the responsibility of the manager. Good luck to Ranieri in his future career.

That is change ! 1 Like

mancini

fergie

mourinho

pellegrini

ranieri

those aforementioned coaches have all been sacked/resigned after winning the league.....and WENGER is still chilling at emirrate

Na wa oh