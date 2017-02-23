₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,266 members, 3,382,694 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 11:05 PM

Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester (4714 Views)

Leicester Manager, Ranieri Reveals Who He Wants To Win The League / See Champions Leicester City’s Position On The EPL Table (photo) / Keshi Sacked By NFF (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by sinorte: 9:09pm
Claudio Ranieri has been sacked as Leicester City Manager.

Leicester have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri, less than a year after the Italian led to the Premier League title.

Leicester show ‘big heart’ to keep hopes alive at Sevilla, says Claudio Ranieri
Read more
Despite a late goal from Jamie Vardy on Wednesday night that ensured they head into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Sevilla with a 2-1 deficit, it is understood that the 65-year-old was informed of the decision on his return from Spain.

“This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City,” said a statement from vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha. “But we are duty-bound to put the club’s long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be.

“Claudio has brought outstanding qualities to his office. His skilful management, powers of motivation and measured approach have been reflective of the rich experience we always knew he would bring to Leicester City. His warmth, charm and charisma have helped transform perceptions of the Club and develop its profile on a global scale. We will forever be grateful to him for what he has helped us to achieve.

“It was never our expectation that the extraordinary feats of last season should be replicated this season. Indeed, survival in the Premier League was our first and only target at the start of the campaign. But we are now faced with a fight to reach that objective and feel a change is necessary to maximise the opportunity presented by the final 13 games.”


http://m.bbc.com/sport/football/39070927

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by miqos02(m): 9:11pm
ok
Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by sinorte: 9:16pm
And, yet, Wenger is over 20 years and counting at Arsenal.

4 Likes

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Nick4life: 9:16pm
Eyaaa 4 this recession o

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Sniper4real(m): 9:19pm
hmmmm
Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Lumiere91: 9:20pm
this is sad....he should at least have been made technical director....that man deserve a little faith from those Thai..but that's capitalism for you

1 Like

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Kyase(m): 9:27pm
Lumiere91:
this is sad....he should at least have been made technical director....that man deserve a little faith from those Thai..but that's capitalism for you
Conte next, in England you win the EPL they sack you in 7 to 9 months the next season, unless you're sir Alex

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by ammyluv2002(f): 9:29pm
Ungrateful club undecided undecided

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by BiafranBushBoy(m): 9:31pm
Foolish Vardy... Foolish Mahrez...

Wise Kante. I hail black man sense... Lol

22 Likes

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by BiafranBushBoy(m): 9:32pm
ammyluv2002:
Ungrateful club undecided undecided

No Frnd in business

3 Likes

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by sutod: 9:34pm
http://challonge.com/KlaraSvenssonvsCeciliaBraekhusLiveFightTVChannels
Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by jotey(m): 9:49pm
Եհҽվ ŚհօմӀժ ɑԹԹօíղԵ ӀɑӀɑŚԵíςӀɑӀɑ ɑŚ Եհҽíɾ ղҽա ςօɑςհ

3 Likes

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by wapadunk(m): 9:53pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by knightsTempler: 10:02pm
Leicester should be grateful to Ranieri for the Joy he has given to the club. One of the biggest sporting miracle was scripted by the very guy who has been sacked just under a year of attaining the EPL crown. As if Leicester will go any further from here. Another Blackburn Rovers in the making. Absolutely shocking.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by yaqq: 10:03pm
this is unfair! no matter what!

1 Like

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Segadem(m): 10:19pm
yaqq:
this is unfair! no matter what!
Leicester city has just lost a fan from Nigeria by their action

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Segadem(m): 10:20pm
knightsTempler:
Leicester should be grateful to Ranieri for the Joy he has given to the club. One of the biggest sporting miracle was scripted by the very guy who has been sacked just under a year of attaining the EPL crown. As if Leicester will go any further from here. Another Blackburn Rovers in the making. Absolutely shocking.
Leicester city will regret this

3 Likes

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Segadem(m): 10:24pm
Kyase:

Conte next, in England you win the EPL they sack you in 7 to 9 months the next season, unless you're sir Alex
Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger are untouchable,
u can't sack a coach who has spent quarter of his life to serve a team

NEVER

2 Likes

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by slurryeye: 10:33pm
Long overdue

When is Arsenal going to sack Arsene Wenger?

4 Likes

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by AntiWailer: 10:34pm
Arsenal is a team without ambition.

No serious team in Europe will retain Wenger after years of failures.

Even Enrique that won treble and best coach award recently is u dey pressure in Barca.

3 Likes

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Moreoffaith(m): 10:34pm
At least he has given to them what they never dreamt of...EPL
Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by julioralph(m): 10:34pm
embarassed thats kinda harsh..

they should have waited for the outcome of the UCL return leg @ home.
who knows, lets say they qualify ahead of sevilla, it could possibly have a +ve effect in their relegation fight.

1 Like

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by AlexCk: 10:35pm
So not cool,

Dem for give am benefit of the doubt

7 Likes

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Davidblen(m): 10:35pm
a coach that strived to bring them out of second division and after defying the odds.. by winning the league.
SMH

1 Like

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Fernandowski(m): 10:35pm
they did a Chelsea raised to power two and definitely sold the premier league title to Chelsea for €32million

4 Likes

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by dulux07(m): 10:35pm
i feel they should have given him more time.
not surprised tho, these clubs are no charity organization, its business.
Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by ElDeeVee(m): 10:36pm
Not unexpected. The performance of a team, whether good or bad, is solely the responsibility of the manager. Good luck to Ranieri in his future career.
Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Flexherbal(m): 10:36pm
That is change !

1 Like

Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by smithsydny(m): 10:37pm
knightsTempler:
Leicester should be grateful to Ranieri for the Joy he has given to the club. One of the biggest sporting miracle was scripted by the very guy who has been sacked just under a year of attaining the EPL crown. As if Leicester will go any further from here. Another Blackburn Rovers in the making. Absolutely shocking.
u dey mind them.. No be small Blackburn
Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by martineverest(m): 10:38pm
mancini
fergie
mourinho
pellegrini
ranieri
those aforementioned coaches have all been sacked/resigned after winning the league.....and WENGER is still chilling at emirrate
Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Chuvin22(m): 10:38pm
Na wa oh
Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by WORLDHISTORY101(m): 10:38pm
THEM TOO DON DEY FEEL LIKE BIG TEAM.

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Pidgin News: N5.billion Deal: Dstv Go Dey Show Naija Premier League Free Weller / Today 2nd SEPTEMBER Done Deals / Pellegrini: I Don’t Think About Chelsea

Viewing this topic: donManopuzo, koma1(m), veejay59, owen4u(m), SMARTgurUxxxxxxx, EYIBLESSN(m), iyke649(m), kinngie(m), Nascad, feido, woflex(m), Rexleo(m), jay89(m), ELIJAHARMONICA(m), Vilshow(m), hopappy(m), freeborn76(m), kingphilip(m), sebod(m), Chimex30(m), Shefcy, spartan50(m), silvercute(m), jufurma, changes29, Navalguy, bezimo(m), adeniran1314, dabossman(m), Nehemz(m), duba(m), SarcasticMe(m), IsheriNorthGRA, Femsmart(m), kpukpuyenke, Autoexpress, sheffy87, brudiga, glyph(m), Zhirinovsky, Bullet1234(m), Sunnyja, Adelivinggreat(m), Sent4rina, kwende(m), lanrayco(m), Harris90(m), samlex07, teeymix16, akaahs(m), Chemz(m), jejemanito, luckybaddest(m), Charles4075(m), elvisino112, Mikesimons, Nigerdeltaboi(m), alabig, Doncasmir23(m), zeedof(m), kaja4real, otijah2, josef1(m), onatisi(m), dasensible1(m), BabaLahi(m), lanrefresh(m), ONUTOPSY(m), Disiboboy(m), emi14, Whobedatte(m), Dikolas(m), Benedict44(m), flamingREED(m), sokia, 12month, Eke40seven(m), element4(m), Mdnt, Ibukune(m), mkoabiola, OVI75(m), listenersky, Btruth, kalaro(m), piperson(m), kingjosephat(m), martineverest(m), AdemolaA2, bisoye11, feran15(m), soncomm(m), rexibity(m), Wyse1, adexchamp(m), richymillzz, oluwadanie1(m), Whitemoney, Umuogbe, kkruns, Electroweb(m), Ighoga898(m), adigun4mee(m), henrystevo11(m), budusky05(m), OMOTOWO(m), heinstein24 and 159 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.