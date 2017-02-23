₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,266 members, 3,382,694 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 11:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester (4714 Views)
Leicester Manager, Ranieri Reveals Who He Wants To Win The League / See Champions Leicester City’s Position On The EPL Table (photo) / Keshi Sacked By NFF (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by sinorte: 9:09pm
Claudio Ranieri has been sacked as Leicester City Manager.
Leicester have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri, less than a year after the Italian led to the Premier League title.
http://m.bbc.com/sport/football/39070927
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by miqos02(m): 9:11pm
ok
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by sinorte: 9:16pm
And, yet, Wenger is over 20 years and counting at Arsenal.
4 Likes
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Nick4life: 9:16pm
Eyaaa 4 this recession o
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Sniper4real(m): 9:19pm
hmmmm
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Lumiere91: 9:20pm
this is sad....he should at least have been made technical director....that man deserve a little faith from those Thai..but that's capitalism for you
1 Like
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Kyase(m): 9:27pm
Lumiere91:Conte next, in England you win the EPL they sack you in 7 to 9 months the next season, unless you're sir Alex
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by ammyluv2002(f): 9:29pm
Ungrateful club
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by BiafranBushBoy(m): 9:31pm
Foolish Vardy... Foolish Mahrez...
Wise Kante. I hail black man sense... Lol
22 Likes
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by BiafranBushBoy(m): 9:32pm
ammyluv2002:
No Frnd in business
3 Likes
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by sutod: 9:34pm
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by jotey(m): 9:49pm
Եհҽվ ŚհօմӀժ ɑԹԹօíղԵ ӀɑӀɑŚԵíςӀɑӀɑ ɑŚ Եհҽíɾ ղҽա ςօɑςհ
3 Likes
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by wapadunk(m): 9:53pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by knightsTempler: 10:02pm
Leicester should be grateful to Ranieri for the Joy he has given to the club. One of the biggest sporting miracle was scripted by the very guy who has been sacked just under a year of attaining the EPL crown. As if Leicester will go any further from here. Another Blackburn Rovers in the making. Absolutely shocking.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by yaqq: 10:03pm
this is unfair! no matter what!
1 Like
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Segadem(m): 10:19pm
yaqq:Leicester city has just lost a fan from Nigeria by their action
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Segadem(m): 10:20pm
knightsTempler:Leicester city will regret this
3 Likes
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Segadem(m): 10:24pm
Kyase:Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger are untouchable,
u can't sack a coach who has spent quarter of his life to serve a team
NEVER
2 Likes
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by slurryeye: 10:33pm
Long overdue
When is Arsenal going to sack Arsene Wenger?
4 Likes
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by AntiWailer: 10:34pm
Arsenal is a team without ambition.
No serious team in Europe will retain Wenger after years of failures.
Even Enrique that won treble and best coach award recently is u dey pressure in Barca.
3 Likes
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Moreoffaith(m): 10:34pm
At least he has given to them what they never dreamt of...EPL
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by julioralph(m): 10:34pm
thats kinda harsh..
they should have waited for the outcome of the UCL return leg @ home.
who knows, lets say they qualify ahead of sevilla, it could possibly have a +ve effect in their relegation fight.
1 Like
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by AlexCk: 10:35pm
So not cool,
Dem for give am benefit of the doubt
7 Likes
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Davidblen(m): 10:35pm
a coach that strived to bring them out of second division and after defying the odds.. by winning the league.
SMH
1 Like
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Fernandowski(m): 10:35pm
they did a Chelsea raised to power two and definitely sold the premier league title to Chelsea for €32million
4 Likes
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by dulux07(m): 10:35pm
i feel they should have given him more time.
not surprised tho, these clubs are no charity organization, its business.
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by ElDeeVee(m): 10:36pm
Not unexpected. The performance of a team, whether good or bad, is solely the responsibility of the manager. Good luck to Ranieri in his future career.
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Flexherbal(m): 10:36pm
That is change !
1 Like
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by smithsydny(m): 10:37pm
knightsTempler:u dey mind them.. No be small Blackburn
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by martineverest(m): 10:38pm
mancini
fergie
mourinho
pellegrini
ranieri
those aforementioned coaches have all been sacked/resigned after winning the league.....and WENGER is still chilling at emirrate
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by Chuvin22(m): 10:38pm
Na wa oh
|Re: Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester by WORLDHISTORY101(m): 10:38pm
THEM TOO DON DEY FEEL LIKE BIG TEAM.
1 Like
Pidgin News: N5.billion Deal: Dstv Go Dey Show Naija Premier League Free Weller / Today 2nd SEPTEMBER Done Deals / Pellegrini: I Don’t Think About Chelsea
Viewing this topic: donManopuzo, koma1(m), veejay59, owen4u(m), SMARTgurUxxxxxxx, EYIBLESSN(m), iyke649(m), kinngie(m), Nascad, feido, woflex(m), Rexleo(m), jay89(m), ELIJAHARMONICA(m), Vilshow(m), hopappy(m), freeborn76(m), kingphilip(m), sebod(m), Chimex30(m), Shefcy, spartan50(m), silvercute(m), jufurma, changes29, Navalguy, bezimo(m), adeniran1314, dabossman(m), Nehemz(m), duba(m), SarcasticMe(m), IsheriNorthGRA, Femsmart(m), kpukpuyenke, Autoexpress, sheffy87, brudiga, glyph(m), Zhirinovsky, Bullet1234(m), Sunnyja, Adelivinggreat(m), Sent4rina, kwende(m), lanrayco(m), Harris90(m), samlex07, teeymix16, akaahs(m), Chemz(m), jejemanito, luckybaddest(m), Charles4075(m), elvisino112, Mikesimons, Nigerdeltaboi(m), alabig, Doncasmir23(m), zeedof(m), kaja4real, otijah2, josef1(m), onatisi(m), dasensible1(m), BabaLahi(m), lanrefresh(m), ONUTOPSY(m), Disiboboy(m), emi14, Whobedatte(m), Dikolas(m), Benedict44(m), flamingREED(m), sokia, 12month, Eke40seven(m), element4(m), Mdnt, Ibukune(m), mkoabiola, OVI75(m), listenersky, Btruth, kalaro(m), piperson(m), kingjosephat(m), martineverest(m), AdemolaA2, bisoye11, feran15(m), soncomm(m), rexibity(m), Wyse1, adexchamp(m), richymillzz, oluwadanie1(m), Whitemoney, Umuogbe, kkruns, Electroweb(m), Ighoga898(m), adigun4mee(m), henrystevo11(m), budusky05(m), OMOTOWO(m), heinstein24 and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11