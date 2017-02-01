Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) (13538 Views)

'I saw this at a car wash here in Maiduguri, and even though it may look somehow, but I encourage the guy to continue. He gather Almajiris who are so dirty and give them a free birth. I gave him money for soap so that he can continue rendering his free birth service to these children who has no one to give them a clean birth which is essential to their health'.



Source: As shared by Yusuf on http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-what-this-man-does-for-almajiris-in.html

Jazakalahu....Emir Sanusi need to take his crusade up and let our people knows there is nothing like Al-majiri. Parent must take good care of their children. 11 Likes 1 Share

yet he would be the first to be decapitated when that madness enter their brain.



to the MOD why was I banned some days ago? 12 Likes 3 Shares





I weep for my country Commendable , but it really showed how backward we are. In this age and time, bathing for a grown up?I weep for my country 4 Likes 2 Shares

Nice job but why not allow them bath themselves?

Abokii will always be an Abokii. Bathing someone with their trouser on and the child is till seating down. 5 Likes

The marraige law should be done sharperly, and they really need to be educated in northern side 1 Like







http://www.nairaland.com/3647485/ibb-university-lecturer-caught-trying#54016337 emir sanusi is seriously fighting to eradicate this almajiri of a thing in kano state.......

Abokii will always be an Abokii. Bathing someone with their trouser on and the child is till seating down.

We just have to carry them along biko We just have to carry them along biko 1 Like

Washing human being in a car wash 1 Like

I hope this is not a precursor to recruiting them for some sinister motive such as suicide bombers for Boko Haram perhaps... By the way how many almajiris did he bath?I hope this is not a precursor to recruiting them for some sinister motive such as suicide bombers for Boko Haram perhaps...

I was thinking the dirtiness is part of the training as an almajiri. 1 Like

Exactly my thoughts when I was serving in Kano....And that's exactly how your thoughts will be if you are seeing Almajiris for the very first time in your life.



#BornWhatYouCanCareFor Who are the Parents of these onesExactly my thoughts when I was serving in Kano....And that's exactly how your thoughts will be if you are seeing Almajiris for the very first time in your life.#SayYestoChildSpacing#BornWhatYouCanCareFor

As shared by Yusuf......



'I saw this at a car wash here in Maiduguri, and even though it may look somehow, but I encourage the guy to continue. He gather Almajiris who are so dirty and give them a free birth. I gave him money for soap so that he can continue rendering his free birth service to these children who has no one to give them a clean birth which is essential to their health'.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-what-this-man-does-for-almajiris-in.html

Is this in Nigeria or another planet... I thought they are Born to rule , what happened to the education of these kids..... Is this in Nigeria or another planet... I thought they are Born to rule , what happened to the education of these kids.....

When I was serving in jalingo, I use to gather them together and give them food, is really very sad when you see them moving around with rags and barefooted, the northern Elite really need to do something about it .. is really disheartening to see those kids moving around begging for food ..

Yet their life still dey like this. Shebi most past leaders are from that sideYet their life still dey like this. 2 Likes

