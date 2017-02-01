₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,736 members, 3,384,046 topics. Date: Friday, 24 February 2017 at 03:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) (13538 Views)
The Abandoned Almajiris Of Northern Nigeria / See The White Woman Who Runs Motherless Babies Homes In Maiduguri (photos) / Bomb Blast Rock Internally Displaced Camp In Maiduguri (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by rem44: 12:15pm
As shared by Yusuf......
'I saw this at a car wash here in Maiduguri, and even though it may look somehow, but I encourage the guy to continue. He gather Almajiris who are so dirty and give them a free birth. I gave him money for soap so that he can continue rendering his free birth service to these children who has no one to give them a clean birth which is essential to their health'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-what-this-man-does-for-almajiris-in.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:16pm
Jazakalahu....Emir Sanusi need to take his crusade up and let our people knows there is nothing like Al-majiri. Parent must take good care of their children.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by FriendChoice(m): 12:45pm
Nice One. Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 12:52pm
yet he would be the first to be decapitated when that madness enter their brain.
to the MOD why was I banned some days ago?
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by Drversatile: 2:18pm
Commendable , but it really showed how backward we are. In this age and time, bathing for a grown up?
I weep for my country
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by jennifer22(f): 2:18pm
I am getting there
I must make FTC today
1 Like
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 2:19pm
Na food and to carry plate da beg up and down dem sabiiiii
1 Like
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by Tynasparks(f): 2:19pm
If its really sincere may God bless him .
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by Tonymegabush1(m): 2:19pm
Nice add it with little food n water
1 Like
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by holluwai(m): 2:19pm
Nice job but why not allow them bath themselves?
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 2:19pm
may Allah bless him
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by darkenkach(m): 2:19pm
Abokii will always be an Abokii. Bathing someone with their trouser on and the child is till seating down.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by amtalkin(f): 2:20pm
God bless this guy
contribute in any way you can
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by Timiblanko(m): 2:20pm
The marraige law should be done sharperly, and they really need to be educated in northern side
1 Like
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by EWAagoyin(m): 2:21pm
emir sanusi is seriously fighting to eradicate this almajiri of a thing in kano state.......
http://www.nairaland.com/3647485/ibb-university-lecturer-caught-trying#54016337
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by amtalkin(f): 2:21pm
darkenkach:
We just have to carry them along biko
1 Like
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by Yinkatolu: 2:21pm
Washing human being in a car wash
1 Like
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by tjango1: 2:21pm
God bless you
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 2:21pm
dis one wan see em face for newspapers tomorrow
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 2:21pm
By the way how many almajiris did he bath?
I hope this is not a precursor to recruiting them for some sinister motive such as suicide bombers for Boko Haram perhaps...
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by speak2me2016: 2:21pm
I was thinking the dirtiness is part of the training as an almajiri.
1 Like
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by adioolayi(m): 2:21pm
Who are the Parents of these ones Exactly my thoughts when I was serving in Kano....And that's exactly how your thoughts will be if you are seeing Almajiris for the very first time in your life.
#SayYestoChildSpacing
#BornWhatYouCanCareFor
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by msmith247(f): 2:22pm
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by IceDude(m): 2:22pm
Nawa for dis people o
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 2:23pm
Namecheckers, have you praised this man today?
Please get his geographical location first
1 Like
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by KingMicky3286: 2:23pm
rem44:
Is this in Nigeria or another planet... I thought they are Born to rule , what happened to the education of these kids.....
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by Akwaudene87(m): 2:23pm
When I was serving in jalingo, I use to gather them together and give them food, is really very sad when you see them moving around with rags and barefooted, the northern Elite really need to do something about it .. is really disheartening to see those kids moving around begging for food ..
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by yjgm(m): 2:23pm
So generous of him.
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 2:23pm
human wash organization
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by BrutalJab: 2:24pm
Shebi most past leaders are from that side
Yet their life still dey like this.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by barclayb(m): 2:24pm
Ok
|Re: Man Baths Dirty Almajiris In Maiduguri (Photos) by joinnow: 2:24pm
The guy is thinking out of the box
Kudos
What Special Gift/Talent Do You Possess? / Things You Hate To See On Nairaland / Vexxy - guess I should introduce myself
Viewing this topic: BulletThaDon, bundurcana, ivylyn, elothaddi(m), ossaichika(m), henrysam(m), romioray, assemble, Handsomeemmy(m), imcfuta, oLAAbEfe(m), Odunma(f), Prettiepearlz(f), slimmestify(f), Enigmaholysiner(m), cheapgoals(m), Atk01(f), Vanpersie200(m), obiseq, agurza(f), Phemmhie, jonagaga(m), cruz419(m), ONITOYOSI(m), medixchommyz(f), veens(m), gift652(f), tripoli007(m), sayusuf(m), optimus106(m), Paulhosa99(m), maseratti and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3