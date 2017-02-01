₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,840 members, 3,384,437 topics. Date: Friday, 24 February 2017 at 07:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS (15474 Views)
Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) / Alex Iwobi Now Fit, Trains With Super Eagles / Vincent Enyeama Back Home, Trains With His Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by dainformant(m): 2:10pm
Kelechi Iheanacho joined his Manchester City teammates for a warm weather training in Abu Dhabi. With the scheduled Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday, February 26 postponed due to United’s participation in the EFL Cup final that same day, Pep Guardiola’s men left England on Wednesday, February 22 for Abu Dhabi.
Despite not playing for over a month, Nigeria international Iheanacho was among the players that made the trip.
The players had a light training which included stretching and running at their base before some keep-ball exercises.
City are staying at the Emirates Palace Hotel, where rooms cost close to N245, 000 (£500) a night and facilities include 14 food and beverage outlets, two swimming pools, and a spa that offers massages.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/kelechi-iheanacho-joins-manchester-city.html
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by dainformant(m): 2:11pm
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by dainformant(m): 2:12pm
nice
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by zico530(m): 2:23pm
Let this boy excel o Pep Guodiola
5 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by enomakos(m): 2:33pm
Pep has turn our boy to a training material
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by auntysimbiat(f): 4:55pm
Good
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by stonemind(m): 4:55pm
j
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by NotNairalandi(m): 4:56pm
the next papilo of imo state.....ride on bro,its your turn to shine
3 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by Blurryface(m): 4:56pm
Before nko? Na Enyimba him for train with? No be Man City him dey play for?
27 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by Arsenalholic(m): 4:57pm
That's a modern coach who knows what fits modern players -- give 'em a breath of fresh air and watch then fire away...
Unlike Wenger the dinosaur who will take his players on excursion to Lancashire. Tired of the old man mehn
4 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by Kennyodinye: 4:57pm
Make This Boy Just Go China Abeg...Go And Make Money...Since You No Go Carry World Best, What Is The Use.
2 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by samuel19222(m): 4:57pm
ok
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by Vizzim(m): 4:57pm
Pep make Ur head correct..
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by Kennyodinye: 4:57pm
enomakos:Material.....Oga You Are Talking Nonsense
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by StateReportersng(m): 4:58pm
we must do the right thing
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by Ireboya(m): 4:58pm
The boi is qood
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by annexworld(m): 4:58pm
God help our brother ooo
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by Kennyodinye: 4:58pm
Vizzim:your Own head Don Correct
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by mancityguy: 4:58pm
nice one....citizens for life
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by LAFO(f): 4:59pm
Ok
He is training with his team mates
Are telling us Pep is gonna feature him in City's next match
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by mancityguy: 4:59pm
fgg
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by danasjoe1: 4:59pm
Iheanacho should leave Manchester city and join a team like Everton, Southampton or even Swansea if he really wants his career to blossom, Pep is a doing the young lad no good..
4 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by LecciGucci: 5:00pm
Kennyodinye:Abeg its true joor pep is miserable hater.
Bcoz d boy refused to sign a cheating and very demanding contract withpeps brother thats why hez sidelined.
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by kingvectorv(m): 5:00pm
ok.. So how is this news
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by Boboforthegirls: 5:01pm
Gabriel Jesus chai, but nacho can't bench a fit Jesus let's be honest, he should go to arsenal
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by avalontony(m): 5:02pm
Them for come Maiduguri for better warm weather training........
I forgot that football is haram, yet shekau is a chelshit fan
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by enomakos(m): 5:03pm
Kennyodinye:nonsense really?
When last did kelechi play for city?
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by bignero: 5:04pm
haha
God punish poverty
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by Abbeyme: 5:04pm
Carry go bro
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by AdonaiRoofing(m): 5:04pm
Ride on my guy
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS by toshmann(m): 5:05pm
dainformant:
Money talks and bullshit works
1 Like
Brazil 2014: Reasons Why Nigeria Must Win!! / Nigeria Vs. Spain: What's Your Prediction? / Nigeria U20 Vs Mexico U20 - Toulon Intl Tournament (0 - 2) On 29th May 2013
Viewing this topic: Louison007(m), Ibusho, WHIZKIDEFE(m), 2innocent, diamond990(m), bossto(m), mdokaba1(m), tombricks, toluxe0075, signorjohnson, Guseh(m), lyricalpontiff(m), leunseyis(m), austino2018, waleyy22, JoshuaKay(m), germatic(m), oviejnr(m), Jonwesley(m), hulkhiharitoz(m), Lwafu, rodrirodri(m), miremoses(m), mayorvilla(m), RegularguyX, obontami, okasebe(m) and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30