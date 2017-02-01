Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kelechi Iheanacho Trains With Manchester City Teammates In Abu Dhabi.PICS (15474 Views)

Despite not playing for over a month, Nigeria international Iheanacho was among the players that made the trip.



The players had a light training which included stretching and running at their base before some keep-ball exercises.



City are staying at the Emirates Palace Hotel, where rooms cost close to N245, 000 (£500) a night and facilities include 14 food and beverage outlets, two swimming pools, and a spa that offers massages.



nice 1 Like 1 Share

Let this boy excel o Pep Guodiola 5 Likes

Pep has turn our boy to a training material 12 Likes 1 Share

the next papilo of imo state.....ride on bro,its your turn to shine 3 Likes

Before nko? Na Enyimba him for train with? No be Man City him dey play for? 27 Likes





Unlike Wenger the dinosaur who will take his players on excursion to Lancashire. Tired of the old man mehn That's a modern coach who knows what fits modern players -- give 'em a breath of fresh air and watch then fire away...Unlike Wenger the dinosaur who will take his players on excursion to Lancashire. Tired of the old man mehn 4 Likes

Make This Boy Just Go China Abeg...Go And Make Money...Since You No Go Carry World Best, What Is The Use. 2 Likes

Pep make Ur head correct.. 1 Like

enomakos:

Pep has turn our boy to a training material Material.....Oga You Are Talking Nonsense Material.....Oga You Are Talking Nonsense

we must do the right thing

The boi is qood 1 Like

God help our brother ooo 1 Like

Vizzim:

Pep make Ur head correct.. your Own head Don Correct your Own head Don Correct

nice one....citizens for life

He is training with his team mates





Are telling us Pep is gonna feature him in City's next match

Iheanacho should leave Manchester city and join a team like Everton, Southampton or even Swansea if he really wants his career to blossom, Pep is a doing the young lad no good.. 4 Likes

Kennyodinye:

Material.....Oga You Are Talking Nonsense Abeg its true joor pep is miserable hater.

Bcoz d boy refused to sign a cheating and very demanding contract withpeps brother thats why hez sidelined. Abeg its true joor pep is miserable hater.Bcoz d boy refused to sign a cheating and very demanding contract withpeps brother thats why hez sidelined.

ok.. So how is this news

Gabriel Jesus chai, but nacho can't bench a fit Jesus let's be honest, he should go to arsenal











I forgot that football is haram, yet shekau is a chelshit fan Them for come Maiduguri for better warm weather training........I forgot that football is haram, yet shekau is a chelshit fan

Kennyodinye:

Material.....Oga You Are Talking Nonsense nonsense really?

When last did kelechi play for city? nonsense really?When last did kelechi play for city?



God punish poverty hahaGod punish poverty

Carry go bro

Ride on my guy



