JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by emmyw(m): 3:38pm
Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB releases pre-registration tips for candidates preparing for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released some pre-registration tips for candidates preparing to write the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) via its Twitter handle @jambhq.
JAMB PRE-REGISTRATION TIPS FOR UTME 2017.
1. Candidates 10 fingers will be captured for biometrics. So get your fingers ready
2. Candidates are expected to have a valid email address.This will be used to create individual profiles on the portal.
3. Candidates Please request to have a personal profile created for you. DO NOT allow the centres to use their profiles for you. You can create your 2017 UTME profile on jamb.org.ng It is a free service. Don’t be swindled.
4. Candidates will also be required to get their O’Level results ready, as they will be uploading these during the registration.
5. Candidates with awaiting results will be allowed to register as it was being done. They will not be uploading any result.
6. Candidates now have the option of selecting different exam years and exam type when combining their O’Level results.
7. Candidates now have the option of choosing two 1st Degree institution, and any two of ND, NCE or IEI.
8. Candidates can also make their choices to be four IEI or 3 NCE and 1 of ND or Degree.
9. There will be no sales of scratch cards for the registration. Mode of payment will be communicated to you soon.
10. Cyber cafés will not be allowed to render services on behalf of JAMB. So please visit ONLY JAMB accredited centres.
JAMB will provide simplified steps to ease registration to the public soon. This promises to be a seamless exercise.
Source: http://www.ngschoolz.com/jamb-pre-registration-tips/
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by SillyeRabbit: 6:07pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 6:07pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by oyinbayode(m): 6:07pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by talk2saintify(m): 6:08pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by RoyalBoutique(m): 6:08pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by ASAbraham(m): 6:08pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by talk2saintify(m): 6:09pm
emmyw:
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by talk2saintify(m): 6:10pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by sweetjim(m): 6:11pm
|Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by mckazzy(m): 6:11pm
Prof Oloyede is on top of his game. Change is constant, he has bring a good standard to the examination board.
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by oladedeb: 6:12pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by Barywhyte(m): 6:12pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by talk2saintify(m): 6:12pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by talk2saintify(m): 6:13pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by Edubrazilnwa(m): 6:15pm
|Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by LukeEzeani(m): 6:16pm
emmyw:
Good one from them. But they should understand that it's already late and unusual.
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by prof12(m): 6:19pm
|Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by Akinz0126(m): 6:24pm
Pls what about we that'll be using direct entry?
|Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by pepemendy(m): 6:25pm
I pray the registration fee should be lesser than last years, people are suffering
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by TheTrueSeeker: 6:40pm
emmyw:
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by Zizu99: 6:46pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by tsamson(m): 6:46pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by philskk: 6:47pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by tundejoseph4(m): 6:47pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by Femillionairee(m): 6:53pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by Image123(m): 6:59pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by chisco82(m): 7:00pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by RoyalBoutique(m): 7:01pm
Re: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017 by omoiyami65: 7:05pm
