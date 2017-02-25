₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Doubling The Engine Gasket, What's Your Take? by Anticannibal(m): 6:04pm On Feb 24
is it really proper or advisable to double the engine gasket
|Re: Doubling The Engine Gasket, What's Your Take? by diportivo: 6:56pm On Feb 24
No
|Re: Doubling The Engine Gasket, What's Your Take? by DavidIfesieh(m): 7:19pm On Feb 24
No. Why do you want to double the gasket? Is it on cylinder head because of overheating? If so then the cylinder head need machined to make it straight again, other wise the gasket will not hold and will blow out once more.
|Re: Doubling The Engine Gasket, What's Your Take? by EgunMogaji(m): 7:22pm On Feb 24
Well, not proper but can be done in very limited circumstance and not by using ordinary gaskets.
In the Nigerian context? Not advisable at all.
|Re: Doubling The Engine Gasket, What's Your Take? by mayor2013: 9:49pm On Feb 24
Engine compression would be lost
|Re: Doubling The Engine Gasket, What's Your Take? by lonelydora(m): 7:18am
It won't still solve the problem.
|Re: Doubling The Engine Gasket, What's Your Take? by honmusa(m): 7:23am
Anticannibal:Doubling the headgasket means you are altering the compression ratio .
By the time you finish the job ,your car will never give out the same performance .
If you are doing this because of hidden overheating issue ,i will advice you flee away from the kazeem before he dug a pit in your pocket .
Overheating is a symptons of a issue ,resolve the issue and the overheating will go away .The crude surgical operation your kazeem want to do on your car is called supressing the overheating which will spell doom for your engine .
If i were you,i will patronise a professional that knows his onion who will charge more but will give your car a permanent resolution than pay 1000 naira fee to kazeem that will destroy my expensive engine .
|Re: Doubling The Engine Gasket, What's Your Take? by GentleYoung(m): 7:37am
|Re: Doubling The Engine Gasket, What's Your Take? by d3prince: 7:38am
|Re: Doubling The Engine Gasket, What's Your Take? by Kennitrust: 7:39am
did u buy it with a doubled gasket?
|Re: Doubling The Engine Gasket, What's Your Take? by surrogatesng: 7:39am
honmusa:Thats true
|Re: Doubling The Engine Gasket, What's Your Take? by Allem(m): 7:45am
Is very wrong. No matter Wat your engineer says
|Re: Doubling The Engine Gasket, What's Your Take? by GlorifiedTunde(m): 7:46am
You only do that when you're replacing with inferior gasket.
Its better to get a single original gasket and be there to ensure the mechanic fits it.
|Re: Doubling The Engine Gasket, What's Your Take? by kenyguy(m): 7:47am
Make sure you buy ORIGINAL top gasket there will be no need to double it, but if you buy the inferior one which is cheaper then you MUST double it. The choice is yours.
