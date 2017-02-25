Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Doubling The Engine Gasket, What's Your Take? (434 Views)

Your Ford Engine Gasket / Does Constant Use Of AC Have Any Effect On The Engine / Ops! My Car Now Overheats After Gasket Change! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

is it really proper or advisable to double the engine gasket

Anticannibal:

is it really proper or advisable to double the engine gasket

No No

No. Why do you want to double the gasket? Is it on cylinder head because of overheating? If so then the cylinder head need machined to make it straight again, other wise the gasket will not hold and will blow out once more.

Anticannibal:

is it really proper or advisable to double the engine gasket

Well, not proper but can be done in very limited circumstance and not by using ordinary gaskets.



In the Nigerian context? Not advisable at all. Well, not proper but can be done in very limited circumstance and not by using ordinary gaskets.In the Nigerian context? Not advisable at all.

Engine compression would be lost

It won't still solve the problem.

Anticannibal:

is it really proper or advisable to double the engine gasket Doubling the headgasket means you are altering the compression ratio .

By the time you finish the job ,your car will never give out the same performance .

If you are doing this because of hidden overheating issue ,i will advice you flee away from the kazeem before he dug a pit in your pocket .

Overheating is a symptons of a issue ,resolve the issue and the overheating will go away .The crude surgical operation your kazeem want to do on your car is called supressing the overheating which will spell doom for your engine .

If i were you,i will patronise a professional that knows his onion who will charge more but will give your car a permanent resolution than pay 1000 naira fee to kazeem that will destroy my expensive engine . Doubling the headgasket means you are altering the compression ratio .By the time you finish the job ,your car will never give out the same performance .If you are doing this because of hidden overheating issue ,i will advice you flee away from the kazeem before he dug a pit in your pocket .Overheating is a symptons of a issue ,resolve the issue and the overheating will go away .The crude surgical operation your kazeem want to do on your car is called supressing the overheating which will spell doom for your engine .If i were you,i will patronise a professional that knows his onion who will charge more but will give your car a permanent resolution than pay 1000 naira fee to kazeem that will destroy my expensive engine .

.

Lifely filling station with 6pump 1diesel 1kero on a 5plots 4sale along mbiama/yenagoa rd



Details: 238120615256

did u buy it with a doubled gasket?

honmusa:



Doubling the headgasket means you are altering the compression ratio .

By the time you finish the job ,your car will never give out the same performance .

If you are doing this because of hidden overheating issue ,i will advice you flee away from the kazeem before he dug a pit in your pocket .

Overheating is a symptons of a issue ,resolve the issue and the overheating will go away .The crude surgical operation your kazeem want to do on your car is called supressing the overheating which will spell doom for your engine .

If i were you,i will patronise a professional that knows his onion who will charge more but will give your car a permanent resolution than pay 1000 naira fee to kazeem that will destroy my expensive engine . Thats true Thats true



Just double his casket if one of won't contain him.

Is he now confirmed dead?Just double his casket if one of won't contain him.

Is very wrong. No matter Wat your engineer says

You only do that when you're replacing with inferior gasket.



Its better to get a single original gasket and be there to ensure the mechanic fits it.