|Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by Aminat508(f): 8:34pm
As part of efforts to add value to the social economic well-being of the people of Osun state, the deputy Speaker house of representatives, Rt. Hon Lasun Yusuff hosted an Empowerment Program for youths and women Irepodun/Olorunda/Orolu/Osogbo.
The empowerment workshop is on processing and marketing of plantain, fish smoking and mushroom. Different set of Items were distributed at the program.
As part of the Empowerment Program the Deputy Speaker will be starting ICT training for youths where each beneficiary will be going home with a laptop computer worth 150 thousand.
In an interview session with Amiloaded correspondent, the Deputy Speaker said the empowerment scheme was designed to alleviate poverty and equip the less privileged to be economically self-reliant.
See Photos below.. ..
1 Like
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by Aminat508(f): 8:34pm
See More Photos Here
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by Homeboiy: 8:36pm
good
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by Rednaxelot: 8:38pm
The empowerment workshop is on processing and marketing of plantain, fish smoking and mushroom. Different set of Items were distributed at the program.wonder shall never end, so as stupidity!
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by Nogodye(m): 9:11pm
"Processing and Marketing of Plantian,Fish Smoking and muchroom" Wetin hear no go hear...Layi Layi Election time is near
1 Like
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by EKITI001: 10:06pm
hmmm
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by igemayowa9: 10:06pm
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by Flexherbal(m): 10:06pm
This is a step in the right direction.
http://www.nairaland.com/3152927/testimonies-100-herbal-tea-cures premature expulsion and E.D.
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by megrimor(m): 10:07pm
Thunder fire empowerment
Nonsense
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by emeijeh(m): 10:07pm
Amiloaded.... Copyrighting photos since 1279AD
2 Likes
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by nNEOo(m): 10:08pm
Hope they were no imported sha ooh
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by AlexCk: 10:08pm
U no teach them better things, na how to smoke fish & mushrooms.
Where that honorable sef,
1 Like
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by divicoded: 10:08pm
Upon all the billions you have stolen at the NASS, this is all you can show for it? Chai, the thunder that will fire you is doing press-up
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by Nukualofa: 10:09pm
The level of poverty in Osun state calls for it to be merged with an IDP camp in Bornu state
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by slurryeye: 10:09pm
Not bad not bad at all
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by nNEOo(m): 10:09pm
Cheap equipments were facilities too the hard for them to build
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by OMOTOWO(m): 10:10pm
Awon were politicians...wen n power go pay o
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by slurryeye: 10:11pm
Nukualofa:
If they ask for your state now, you will turn deaf and dumb
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by adetoroamos(m): 10:14pm
mad people! election is far approaching same like sen babajide omoworare giving free medical check up since last 7years we voted them in.... I won't ever and ever vote again
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by Nigeriadondie: 10:20pm
So this is what u do with the constituency fund. The legislature wud steal and then leave crumbs and then some qe hail them. They can do better by making laws that wud make corruption a capital punishment, cut cost of governance especially making their lwgislative duties part time and unattractive.
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by Jdesilentkiller(m): 10:22pm
Stingy man
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by Aminat508(f): 10:27pm
emeijeh:what do you mean ?
|Re: Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun by nurish(m): 10:31pm
divicoded:
