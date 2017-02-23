Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yusuff Empowers People On Marketing Of Plantain, Fish Smoking & Mushroom In Osun (1752 Views)

The empowerment workshop is on processing and marketing of plantain, fish smoking and mushroom. Different set of Items were distributed at the program.



As part of the Empowerment Program the Deputy Speaker will be starting ICT training for youths where each beneficiary will be going home with a laptop computer worth 150 thousand.



In an interview session with Amiloaded correspondent, the Deputy Speaker said the empowerment scheme was designed to alleviate poverty and equip the less privileged to be economically self-reliant.







See Photos below.. ..





Wetin hear no go hear...Layi Layi Election time is near "Processing and Marketing of Plantian,Fish Smoking and muchroom"Wetin hear no go hear...Layi Layi Election time is near 1 Like

Hope they were no imported sha ooh

Upon all the billions you have stolen at the NASS, this is all you can show for it? Chai, the thunder that will fire you is doing press-up

The level of poverty in Osun state calls for it to be merged with an IDP camp in Bornu state

Not bad not bad at all

mad people! election is far approaching same like sen babajide omoworare giving free medical check up since last 7years we voted them in.... I won't ever and ever vote again

So this is what u do with the constituency fund. The legislature wud steal and then leave crumbs and then some qe hail them. They can do better by making laws that wud make corruption a capital punishment, cut cost of governance especially making their lwgislative duties part time and unattractive.

