|The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by stephenduru: 9:50pm On Feb 24
Yesterday I shared a story of a lady who conspired with 2 others and stoned her step daughter dead in Makurdi,Benue state.
From the little I could understand from more information shared by Rariya,here is the face of the woman who stoned her step daughter dead.Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the help of the screenshot below.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-face-of-woman-who-stoned-her-step.html
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by AceRoyal: 9:51pm On Feb 24
Heartless!
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by INTROVERT(f): 9:52pm On Feb 24
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by Rtopzy(f): 9:54pm On Feb 24
Translation
The accused was arrested by the police for the murder of her rival's daughter, whom she went out with at exactly d time for evening prayer(sallah isha) but did not return with her, when asked about d girl, she made them believe that the girl did not follow her.
At dawn, d corpse of d girl was found. The police investigated d matter and the accused confessed that she murdered d girl.
After the girl's father divorced the mother, he left her with her mum but brought her back to his house when he got married to the accused.
Pls, pardon any grammatical blunder.
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by Benikuuse(m): 9:55pm On Feb 24
The World Is Poisoned, What A Cursed World We Live In.
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 10:00pm On Feb 24
Heartless innocent looking lady
What a wicked world! May such fate befall her and her siblings!
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by thesicilian: 10:03pm On Feb 24
An eye for an eye
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by Homeboiy: 10:04pm On Feb 24
I blame d husband
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by EKITI001: 10:05pm On Feb 24
na devil
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by dustmalik: 10:06pm On Feb 24
I hope that woman and fellow perpetrators have been killed as well. Anything short of that is unacceptable.
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by wtfCode: 10:46pm On Feb 24
Wtf
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by odogwu190(m): 11:25pm On Feb 24
They should go n examine her brain Cos normal human with brain won't do such!!!!!
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by Melvinsofty: 11:52pm On Feb 24
Jesus christ but people wicked Sha... Evil everywhere
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by seunlly(m): 12:30am
cruel people living in a cruel world.
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by rifasenate11(m): 3:54am
this woman is so evil. she needs to be jailed for life. I
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by gqboyy(m): 5:11am
Evil woman
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by Karlovich: 6:12am
and the sovereign lord couldn't save this innocent child, rest in peace young child
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by Papiikush: 10:14am
She is a Muslim isn't she?
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by teamsynergy: 10:14am
all this young girls rushed into early marriage...imagine such a young lady having to battle with polygamy . she has definitely lost her freedom if not her life sef.... I pity that unfortunate baby...
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by SuperBlack: 10:14am
Oyah where's the cloth covering people, they should come and defend her act, please just jail her, don't imprison her, allow her to be stoned to death too, let her feel the same pain the little girl felt,.
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by Hades2016(m): 10:14am
Why are some women heartless na ... watin dis small pikin know
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by mccoy47(m): 10:14am
Devils in human skin!
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by mamatayour(f): 10:15am
Wicked!!!
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by Michaelpresh(m): 10:15am
Weldon ma
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 10:15am
She should be stoned to death as well, an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, nonsense, wicked and evil woman
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by businesscitadel(m): 10:16am
I thought once a woman puts on the full hijab or is it niqab, she becomes an angel and can not sin compared to her other female counterparts(non-muslim) who wear clothing that reveal some skin as some adherents of a particular faith are making us to believe. Is it the type of clothing you wear(and your religion) that makes you good or you just do good just because it is the right thing to do?. Food.For.Thought
R.I.P to the poor girl!
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 10:16am
Michaelpresh:
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by Einl(m): 10:16am
Polygamy is a very stupid thing. There are no considerations for the woman's feelings and it allows mad women like these an excuse to commit atrocities.
PS. the first wife probably divorced the man 'cos he married another woman.
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by HomeOfMe(f): 10:17am
stephenduru:Animal in human skin everywhere in Nigeria.
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by Chikelue2000(m): 10:17am
Karlovich:just shut up please
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by teozey111(m): 10:18am
and where d fvck is the pvssy?
|Re: The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) by Ayoswit(f): 10:18am
she should be hanged with the rope behind her. wicked woman.
