From the little I could understand from more information shared by Rariya,here is the face of the woman who stoned her step daughter dead.Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the help of the screenshot below.



Translation

The accused was arrested by the police for the murder of her rival's daughter, whom she went out with at exactly d time for evening prayer(sallah isha) but did not return with her, when asked about d girl, she made them believe that the girl did not follow her.

At dawn, d corpse of d girl was found. The police investigated d matter and the accused confessed that she murdered d girl.

After the girl's father divorced the mother, he left her with her mum but brought her back to his house when he got married to the accused.

Pls, pardon any grammatical blunder.

What a wicked world! May such fate befall her and her siblings! Heartless innocent looking ladyWhat a wicked world! May such fate befall her and her siblings! 1 Like

An eye for an eye

I blame d husband 9 Likes

I hope that woman and fellow perpetrators have been killed as well. Anything short of that is unacceptable. 2 Likes

They should go n examine her brain Cos normal human with brain won't do such!!!!! 1 Like

Jesus christ but people wicked Sha... Evil everywhere

cruel people living in a cruel world. 1 Like

this woman is so evil. she needs to be jailed for life. I 1 Like

Evil woman

and the sovereign lord couldn't save this innocent child, rest in peace young child

She is a Muslim isn't she? 11 Likes

all this young girls rushed into early marriage...imagine such a young lady having to battle with polygamy . she has definitely lost her freedom if not her life sef.... I pity that unfortunate baby... 1 Like

Oyah where's the cloth covering people, they should come and defend her act, please just jail her, don't imprison her, allow her to be stoned to death too, let her feel the same pain the little girl felt,. 2 Likes

Why are some women heartless na ... watin dis small pikin know

Devils in human skin!

Wicked!!!

She should be stoned to death as well, an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, nonsense, wicked and evil woman 1 Like

Is it the type of clothing you wear(and your religion) that makes you good or you just do good just because it is the right thing to do?. Food.For.Thought



R.I.P to the poor girl! I thought once a woman puts on the full hijab or is it niqab, she becomes an angel and can not sin compared to her other female counterparts(non-muslim) who wear clothing that reveal some skin as some adherents of a particular faith are making us to believe.Is it the type of clothing you wear(and your religion) that makes you good or you just do good just because it is the right thing to do?. Food.For.ThoughtR.I.P to the poor girl!

Polygamy is a very stupid thing. There are no considerations for the woman's feelings and it allows mad women like these an excuse to commit atrocities.



PS. the first wife probably divorced the man 'cos he married another woman. 2 Likes

and the sovereign lord couldn't save this innocent child, rest in peace young child just shut up please just shut up please 3 Likes

