|Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by TunezMediaBlog: 4:52am
Nollywood actress and former big brother housemate, Beverly Osu stepped out with her man over the weekend for an owambe in this sexy styled blue gown with an off shoulder design that put her clevs and chest tattoo on display.. She looked absolutely radiant and lovely... See more photos below...
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by CplusJason(m): 4:57am
Actress?
What is she acting?
6 Likes
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by cassidy1996(m): 5:00am
Boobs everywhere, fallen heroes
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by Nne5(f): 6:00am
Apart from showing off boobs what else does she do?
Her eyelashes could sweep a market clean.
11 Likes
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by Obascoetubi: 6:40am
fake boobs,fake hair,fake skin,fake butts etc
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:09am
flashes cleavage ....wic cleavage
Joke of the day :: See this lady oo....na by force to twerk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcoBJVeJZME&feature=youtu.be
4 Likes
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by Tushborn: 7:27am
this ma suppose be news abi. i expect to see cleavage but i see nuffin :-Xthis ma suppose be news abi. i expect to see cleavage but i see nuffin
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by deolu2000(m): 9:48am
See heros past in dead mode. Sorry oooo,beverly
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by Flexherbal(m): 10:05am
Lovely !
But, there are some fallen things i am seeing at the background.
http://www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure- preMAture EXpulsion and E.D.
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by SweetJoystick(m): 10:06am
When she begin act? Except na porn she dey act
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by Olateef(m): 10:06am
Seen
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by Michaelpresh(m): 10:07am
no comments
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by Missmossy(f): 10:08am
She try
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by FunkyAlhaji2015: 10:09am
Any ticket??
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by famousbowale: 10:09am
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by jd1986(m): 10:10am
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by Michaelpresh(m): 10:10am
who is she trying to seduced
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by Culin(f): 10:15am
Nollywood actress ke?
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by cutediva87(f): 10:18am
even with make up, ugly wrinkled old woman who refused to accept her age
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by lilstino(m): 10:19am
She know fine sef
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by Opakan2: 10:22am
Mumu attention seeker..
She no happy as people no look her side again, fish-brain dummie
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by barallanee(f): 10:29am
She looks beautiful.. Hmmm bt d eyebrow o
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by Nofuckgiven: 10:34am
I don't get how people just hate on someone that doesn't even know of their existence? Poverty is indeed a disease!
She looks good and her boyfriend too
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by mrmrmister: 10:41am
CplusJason:
She acts being an actress
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by ajuwarhodes(f): 10:46am
She looks finished,shey prick dey finish person ni?
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by Makana14: 10:47am
Culin:lol, na jennifa's diary actress....
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by Makana14: 10:48am
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by BreezyRita(f): 10:49am
Merlcy! *in Jenifa's voice*
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by martynz50(m): 10:51am
SweetJoystick:d thing sef tire me, see as she b sef
|Re: Beverly Osu In Sexy Blue Gown [PICS] by olawoyin3(m): 10:53am
ajuwarhodes:u get bad mouth.d prick she dey receive no get limit nw.so wat u expect
