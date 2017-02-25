₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by YESpParticipant: 5:15am
The Naira has made appreciable gains against the dollar in the last couple of hours. Here's the back story to it all.
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Nne5(f): 5:22am
Isoraite.
Osinbajo is better.Really!
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by ojun50(m): 5:25am
I want to see it end to 200 or 250 so all dis wicked nigerian increase price every hours on stock i learn never to be wicked
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Toro4u(m): 5:49am
good move for Osinbajo.
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by shortgun(m): 6:24am
Nothing here to celebrate.
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by wizflame: 6:25am
Atleast someone is doing some thing reasonable
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by nzeobi(m): 6:29am
One of good things to happen since 2015, though saying it's 400 is exaggerating it.
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by adioolayi(m): 6:30am
If you were celebrating the depreciation of the Naira EVERYDAY, why are you asking me not to celebrate the appreciation EVERYDAY? #Copied
Even if it appreciate by #1 , Credit to the "polytechnic graduate " and Emefiele......kudos to "mere commissioner" too.
#GodBlessNigeria
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by leksmedia: 6:35am
Good news . the policy is definitely working
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Welcomme: 6:41am
Positive days ahead...Abeg, Buhari, don't come back till 2019. We are no longer wailing for u to come back . Just stay there and Enjoy ur vacation till 2019...
Sai Nigeria
Sai Osinbanjo
Sai Buhari
Sai Sarrki
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by datola: 7:07am
[quote author=Welcomme post=54035740]Positive days ahead...Abeg, Buhari, don't come back till 2019. We are no longer wailing for u to come back . Just stay there and Enjoy ur vacation till 2019...
Sai Nigeria
Sai Osinbanjo
Sai Buhari
Sai Sarrki[[b][/b]/quote]
Sai Saraki ke.
My this policy be sustainable in the long run to bring the much anticipated relief to Nigerians.
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by ThinkDeeply: 7:19am
Great news
Truly the polytechnic graduate and the mere commissioner minus the dullard are doing some great job.
mathematically, if things keep on acting this way,
And the exchange rate still adhering to this new found strategy.
In 9.2 days
1Naira will become 1 Dollar.
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Kolade9(m): 7:47am
So some nigerians were behind the fall of the naira. Why are nigerians like this?
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Tokziby: 9:21am
And this was my reply. Despite not being 100% correct, if he got half of it, He will be bragging in church by now...
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by unclezuma: 9:21am
Until my rice bag hits 8500 or less...
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by emmasege: 9:21am
I'll only celebrate it when it goes back to #216 where Bubu met it. Bubu or Osinbajo can only make me celebrate their government if it falls below #216 in the parallel market.
In the mean time, here are other tips for Acting President to consider (Attn: Laolu Akande).
1. New mimimum wage should be implemented on or before May 1, in such a way that it reflects the prevailing economic condition in Nigeria. This 'll definitely have a multiplier effect on other sectors of the economy. Artisans and market men/women understand this basic economic principle.
2. The pump price of PMS should be reduced.
3. Nigerians need not be impressed with unrealistic campaign promises. The social welfare scheme (e.g. #5000 for 25million Nigerians & school feeding program etc) should be dropped for now and monies earmarked for this re-directed to points 1 & 2 above.
4. Release all political detainees (Kanu, El Zak Zaky etc) & hold town hall meetings with their followers.
Above all, well-meaning Nigerians should pray that the president remains seconded as Nigeria's High Commisioner to the UK & enjoys his medical leave till 2019, because Bubu has a spirit of affliction, killings, incarceration & poverty operating with him whenever he's in power.
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Segadem(m): 9:21am
Good
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by slawomir: 9:21am
ok
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by SuperBlack: 9:22am
This is the Reason why Buhari should remain in London as Hospital President, since he couldn't give Nigerians the Change he promised. Now one Pastor as an acting is giving out that Change. Buhari thank You for resigning Indirectly. God Bless You more. Rule Well In London Sir..
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Tecnom3: 9:22am
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by ExpiredNigeria: 9:22am
Those of us earning in dollars don't like it..
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by lacidi: 9:22am
Dollar is not selling at N400. Stop lying.
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by obembet(m): 9:23am
SAY NO TO NIGERIA NOW BUHARI
Buhari..... Doctor said u should wait... You need more
attention . pls take good care of your self till 2050.
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by martineverest(m): 9:23am
where are those 600/ dollar PROPHETS
mark my words: DOLLARS WILL NEVER go above 430....and this current fall of dollars will mark the END of RECCESSION.
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by frenchwine(m): 9:23am
The propaganda machinery has come back to life, finally there is something to celebrate without telling a lie, at least this one can be seen by all, not the phantom achievements they claimed to have achieved.
Their trial and error policies has finally paid off, fulfilling the law of averages.
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by yeyeboi(m): 9:23am
Nothing here to celebrate really , Nigerians are hypocrites before these zombies came it wasn't even up to 250/1$ and now you guys are celebrating 400/1$. Shame dey catch me for Nigerians matter
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by bignero: 9:24am
osibanjo for presidnt
if its true
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Thisis2raw(m): 9:24am
Honestly Osinbajo is far better than Buhari in all ramifications
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Moblord(m): 9:24am
prof is working
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Fogman(m): 9:24am
Hoping that this gain will be sustain
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Thawarplay(m): 9:24am
The thing make me lose 10k sha
|Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Haute: 9:25am
Looking good. LuvU2 , I guess we can postpone our migration to Mars for now.
