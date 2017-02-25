₦airaland Forum

How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by YESpParticipant: 5:15am
The Naira has made appreciable gains against the dollar in the last couple of hours. Here's the back story to it all.

This time last week, the Naira was in a race of its own for the bottom.

Nigeria's currency just couldn't be stopped.
At the parallel market just a few days ago, the Naira closed trading at N525 to the Dollar.

Economists and speculators were so sure that trading would close at N600/$1 before mid March, 2017.
However, on February 20, 2017, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) tweaked its foreign exchange policy following marching orders from the national economic council headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo and finance minister Kemi Adeosun mandated the CBN headed by its Governor Godwin Emefiele, to review its monetary policy.

"Council members generally expressed concern over the current situation of the exchange rate and called for an urgent review of the current forex policy, especially interbank and parallel market rates", Silas Ali Agara, Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, told the press after the meeting.

In the past, Emefiele had been advised to do something about the falling Naira.

Adeosun and Emefiele have had public disagreements over the bank's monetary policy in the past.

This time, the CBN Governor was left with no choice, one top ranking government official who was at the meeting, told Pulse.

Emefiele was read the riot act.

"We told the CBN Governor that he had to do something urgently. It was an order", the official said.
Five days later, the CBN rolled out a raft of new forex policies.
"In continuation of efforts to increase the availability of foreign exchange in order to ease the difficulties encountered by Nigerians in obtaining funds for foreign exchange transactions, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is providing direct additional funding to banks to meet the needs of Nigerians for personal and business travel, medical needs and school fees, effective immediately.

"The CBN expects such retail transactions to be settled at a rate not exceeding 20 percent above the interbank market rate," a statement signed by the apex bank's Director of corporate communications, Isaac Okorafor, read.

Other parts of the statement detailed that the CBN will immediately begin to provide foreign exchange to all commercial banks to meet the needs of both personal travel allowances (PTA) and business travel allowances (BTA) and meet the needs of parents, guardians and sponsors who are seeking to make payments of school and educational fees for their children and wards.
Before the CBN's new forex policy interventions, travellers out of Nigeria were finding it difficult to access forex at the airports.

Travelex and other forex companies at the airports weren't selling dollars, even though they all had the dollars.

"They are all hoarding the dollar", one passenger told Pulse at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, days before the CBN rolled out its new set of policies. "The banks are selling to the parallel market...to the Mallams, who in turn sell to the general public at an exorbitant price".

One Bureau De Change dealer told Pulse that they were purchasing the dollar at N350/$1 at official CBN sources and selling same to the public at N520/$1.

Other traders in forex were simply holding on to the dollar in anticipation of further devaluation of the Naira. Some held onto their forex while waiting to sell at higher prices.

Speculators in forex were having a field day.

"There was a lot of round-tripping and greed going on," a financial analyst who craved anonymity for this story, told Pulse.
"N525 is certainly not the true value of the Naira to the Dollar", one banker told Pulse in utter frustration, last week.
"In order to further ease the burden of travellers and ensure that transactions are settled at much more competitive exchange rates, the CBN hereby directs all banks to open FX retail outlets at major airports as soon as logistics permit", the apex bank ordered.

There was more from a now livid central bank:

"The Bank reiterates that it would neither tolerate unscrupulous actions nor hesitate to bring serious sanctions on offenders, be they banks or their staff", the statement read.

24 hours after the CBN barked and flexed its muscle, the Naira appreciated against the Dollar.

Pulse' checks at Bureau De Change outlets at the Lagos airport, showed that the Naira is now exchanging for N400 to the dollar, N520 to the Pound and N420 to the Euro, as at 12 noon, Friday February 24, 2017.

The Naira may well trade for N300 to the dollar before mid March, if prevailing favourable conditions persist.
Besides the CBN's new interventionist policy, there are a few more dollars to play with in Nigeria at the moment.
The price of crude oil has risen to $56/barrel in the international market and Nigeria's crude oil output has gone past the 2million bpd (barrel per day) mark from previous poor levels of 1.7million bpd--which had to do with activities of pipeline vandals.
At the best of times, Nigeria was averaging 2.2million bpd.

As a consequence, Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves have increased to $27B and foreign investors have just shown that there is still a strong appetite for Nigeria's market with an oversubscribed Eurobond.

There's a lot more dollar in circulation at the moment than there was last month or two months ago.
Analysts say the gains of the past couple of days in the country's forex market can be sustained if the CBN and deposit money banks show more transparency in their dealings and if the apex bank stops rigging its own forex market.

The only way to put speculators out of business, one financial analyst told Pulse, is to make sure the interbank has sufficient forex to trade.

CBN officials have often been accused of selling forex to the black market and bypassing the banks, because there's more bang for the buck that way.

Once there's an artificial dollar scarcity at the official channels, the black market waits in the wings to make a killing, Pulse was told by two bankers who contributed for this story separately.



Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Nne5(f): 5:22am
Isoraite.
Osinbajo is better.Really!

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by ojun50(m): 5:25am
I want to see it end to 200 or 250 so all dis wicked nigerian increase price every hours on stock i learn never to be wicked

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Toro4u(m): 5:49am
good move for Osinbajo.

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by shortgun(m): 6:24am
Nothing here to celebrate.

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by wizflame: 6:25am
Atleast someone is doing some thing reasonable

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by nzeobi(m): 6:29am
One of good things to happen since 2015, though saying it's 400 is exaggerating it.

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by adioolayi(m): 6:30am
If you were celebrating the depreciation of the Naira EVERYDAY, why are you asking me not to celebrate the appreciation EVERYDAY? #Copied

Even if it appreciate by #1 , Credit to the "polytechnic graduate " and Emefiele......kudos to "mere commissioner" too. grin

#GodBlessNigeria

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by leksmedia: 6:35am
Good news . the policy is definitely working
Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Welcomme: 6:41am
Positive days ahead...Abeg, Buhari, don't come back till 2019. We are no longer wailing for u to come back . Just stay there and Enjoy ur vacation till 2019...
Sai Nigeria
Sai Osinbanjo
Sai Buhari
Sai Sarrki

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by datola: 7:07am
[quote author=Welcomme post=54035740]Positive days ahead...Abeg, Buhari, don't come back till 2019. We are no longer wailing for u to come back . Just stay there and Enjoy ur vacation till 2019...
Sai Nigeria
Sai Osinbanjo
Sai Buhari
Sai Sarrki[[b][/b]/quote]

Sai Saraki ke.

My this policy be sustainable in the long run to bring the much anticipated relief to Nigerians.

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by ThinkDeeply: 7:19am
Great news

Truly the polytechnic graduate and the mere commissioner minus the dullard are doing some great job.

mathematically, if things keep on acting this way,

And the exchange rate still adhering to this new found strategy.


In 9.2 days

1Naira will become 1 Dollar.

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Kolade9(m): 7:47am
So some nigerians were behind the fall of the naira. Why are nigerians like this?

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Tokziby: 9:21am
And this was my reply. Despite not being 100% correct, if he got half of it, He will be bragging in church by now...

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by unclezuma: 9:21am
grin grin grin grin

Until my rice bag hits 8500 or less...

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by emmasege: 9:21am
I'll only celebrate it when it goes back to #216 where Bubu met it. Bubu or Osinbajo can only make me celebrate their government if it falls below #216 in the parallel market.

In the mean time, here are other tips for Acting President to consider (Attn: Laolu Akande).

1. New mimimum wage should be implemented on or before May 1, in such a way that it reflects the prevailing economic condition in Nigeria. This 'll definitely have a multiplier effect on other sectors of the economy. Artisans and market men/women understand this basic economic principle.

2. The pump price of PMS should be reduced.

3. Nigerians need not be impressed with unrealistic campaign promises. The social welfare scheme (e.g. #5000 for 25million Nigerians & school feeding program etc) should be dropped for now and monies earmarked for this re-directed to points 1 & 2 above.

4. Release all political detainees (Kanu, El Zak Zaky etc) & hold town hall meetings with their followers.

Above all, well-meaning Nigerians should pray that the president remains seconded as Nigeria's High Commisioner to the UK & enjoys his medical leave till 2019, because Bubu has a spirit of affliction, killings, incarceration & poverty operating with him whenever he's in power.

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Segadem(m): 9:21am
Good

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by slawomir: 9:21am
ok
Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by SuperBlack: 9:22am
This is the Reason why Buhari should remain in London as Hospital President, since he couldn't give Nigerians the Change he promised. Now one Pastor as an acting is giving out that Change. Buhari thank You for resigning Indirectly. God Bless You more. Rule Well In London Sir..

32 Likes

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Tecnom3: 9:22am
cool
Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by ExpiredNigeria: 9:22am
Those of us earning in dollars don't like it.. embarassed cry

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by lacidi: 9:22am
Dollar is not selling at N400. Stop lying.

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by obembet(m): 9:23am
SAY NO TO NIGERIA NOW BUHARI


Buhari..... Doctor said u should wait... You need more

attention . pls take good care of your self till 2050.

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by martineverest(m): 9:23am
where are those 600/ dollar PROPHETS


mark my words: DOLLARS WILL NEVER go above 430....and this current fall of dollars will mark the END of RECCESSION.

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by frenchwine(m): 9:23am
The propaganda machinery has come back to life, finally there is something to celebrate without telling a lie, at least this one can be seen by all, not the phantom achievements they claimed to have achieved.
Their trial and error policies has finally paid off, fulfilling the law of averages.

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by yeyeboi(m): 9:23am
Nothing here to celebrate really , Nigerians are hypocrites before these zombies came it wasn't even up to 250/1$ and now you guys are celebrating 400/1$. Shame dey catch me for Nigerians matter

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by bignero: 9:24am
osibanjo for presidnt

if its true

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Thisis2raw(m): 9:24am
Honestly Osinbajo is far better than Buhari in all ramifications

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Moblord(m): 9:24am
prof is working

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Fogman(m): 9:24am
Hoping that this gain will be sustain

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Thawarplay(m): 9:24am
The thing make me lose 10k sha cry cry

Re: How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days by Haute: 9:25am
Looking good. LuvU2 , I guess we can postpone our migration to Mars for now. grin

