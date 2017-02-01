₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by CEOJAMIENAIJA: 7:11am
Read Seyi Law Response to Kemi Olunloyo
Awwww!!! Dr. KEMI OMOLOLU-OLUNLOYO Pharma. D has dished out her medical advice and it is good. Nobody is perfect and sometimes our good advice or idea might come out wrongly, but that doesn't totally spoil the core of the importance. It is true there is a rise in child obesity, but concluding on a child without prior test and medical findings is professionally wrong.
Some of the main factors that leads to Obesity truly include Overfeeding, lack of activities, hormonal imbalances and genetic factors. The measurement of these factors to determine the weight level of a child is done at a more active age. It is also a natural and well known medical fact that children have a level of fat retention to help combat cold in their surroundings and as they grow and become more active, most of the fat is lost to energy burning.
If a child weighs 8.3lbs with a height of 60cm at almost 5 months, you can tell that such child is not fat, a fact that Aunty Kemi, my friend didn't check with me. It is also worthy to know that a child that feeds at 4oz (120ml) every 3 or 4 hour without breastfeeding has a healthy eating pattern. The fact that you are a pharmacist doesn't mean you know better.
The truth is I have cause to disagree with people and people with me, but I know Aunty Kemi, my friend will do better to make her findings before sharing. Thanks guys.
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/seyi-law-replies-kemi-olunloyo-who.html?m=1
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by Homeboiy: 7:15am
but she fat nah
45 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by Bossontop(m): 7:20am
Na only me dey c say d pikin fat niii
4 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by K9Uneet(m): 7:27am
But this pikin fat gan o! See as the cheeks nearly cover the eyes finish! SeyiLaw, I respect the mature answer/reply you gave that gbeborun aunty but try and see a doctor with immediate alacrity.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by DonCortino: 7:28am
This is what we call fatty bom bom!
23 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by LAFO(f): 7:30am
Seyi sounds pained
He shouldn't have dignified that old woman with a response
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by DonCortino: 7:30am
K9Uneet:
See doctor for wetin? that child is perfectly normal. My niece was even fatter than this when she was a baby, today she I 5 and u wont even knw she was that fat as a baby.
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by goldbim(f): 7:32am
Now I know aunty Kemi has FINALLY lost it!!!common,why is she embarrassing the little girl..obviously,that is baby fat..the girl'll definitely lose most as she grows..Nice response from her dad!!TENI n TENI
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by K9Uneet(m): 7:42am
DonCortino:
I don hear. Congrats.
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by sholatem(f): 8:00am
Dis is just baby fat nah,no harm @ all,even my own son fat pass dis in his early months,but shed d weight tremendously after he started activities like crawling, standing walking,even now u can't even compare d 2 pics because of school activities.
13 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by doyinbaby(f): 8:55am
Seyilaw get time if nah me be seyilaw I no go dignify her with a response
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by elobyobi: 9:05am
That's a very healthy child. The woman doesn't know what she's saying.
Don't blame her though. They say childless women always have an opinion on how other people should raise their kids.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by Deeypeey(m): 10:02am
wow....Seyilaw..m impressed
u have refused to cum down to her foolish level...
instead u "respectfully" taught her sense...now I doubt even her most idiotic self can reply with an attack again...unless,of course she s an agbaya ti o ni ironu...
thumbs up man
9 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by SeunWedsLinda(m): 10:02am
I agree with aunty kemi on this. She is fat and that's a fact. Lol
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by Olateef(m): 10:02am
Okay
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by Michaelpresh(m): 10:05am
and so
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by Flexherbal(m): 10:06am
Cute baby!
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by dencocomm(m): 10:06am
She talks too much
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by Iphone5: 10:06am
Both Seyi Law and Kemi are Mad, only that baby is 'sane' because she's Fat
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by EastGold(m): 10:06am
Cool reply
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by topstar80(m): 10:07am
Hmmn
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by Berbierklaus(f): 10:07am
You shouldn't have even replied her,that woman is a tap.
some babies are usually chubby at infant age,eg my little brother,looking at him at 15 years old today,unless you see his baby pictures you will never know he was chubby.
That woman is just hungry for attention
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by repogirl(f): 10:07am
This woman that always says rubbish. Hasn't she heard of something called baby fat?
The girl has her dad's cheeks and her body looks okay for a baby.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by Enemyofpeace: 10:08am
Na wetin be her own? Winch,make she no go chop the baby for night o
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by JewelRegi(f): 10:08am
Kemi the attention seeker. By the time that child starts to crawl or work that fat won't be here.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by TerrorSquad147: 10:09am
The child is fat, so?? is it your fat?? The parents, if not fat before have the tendency of being fat, so what's there?
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by Pidgin2(f): 10:10am
Well fed baby. What a cute kid
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by babadee1(m): 10:11am
K9Uneet:
Babies are supposed to be fat that means the baby is growing normally. A skinny baby is a sick baby.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by easzypeaszy(m): 10:11am
Why dis lady or woman always...u be winch ni?
Oga I expect you to give an epic reply.. u just dey form science student.
For the baby boy abi na girl...na bc she resemble you wt her chick like my iPad...
No vex she fine oooo n normal
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by Gemc3(f): 10:11am
She's just a baby! Jeez! This kemi own don too much
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by morereb10: 10:12am
oh fatty fatty
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi by BlindAngel(m): 10:12am
Mad
