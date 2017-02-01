Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi (12776 Views)

Awwww!!! Dr. KEMI OMOLOLU-OLUNLOYO Pharma. D has dished out her medical advice and it is good. Nobody is perfect and sometimes our good advice or idea might come out wrongly, but that doesn't totally spoil the core of the importance. It is true there is a rise in child obesity, but concluding on a child without prior test and medical findings is professionally wrong.

Some of the main factors that leads to Obesity truly include Overfeeding, lack of activities, hormonal imbalances and genetic factors. The measurement of these factors to determine the weight level of a child is done at a more active age. It is also a natural and well known medical fact that children have a level of fat retention to help combat cold in their surroundings and as they grow and become more active, most of the fat is lost to energy burning.

If a child weighs 8.3lbs with a height of 60cm at almost 5 months, you can tell that such child is not fat, a fact that Aunty Kemi, my friend didn't check with me. It is also worthy to know that a child that feeds at 4oz (120ml) every 3 or 4 hour without breastfeeding has a healthy eating pattern. The fact that you are a pharmacist doesn't mean you know better.

The truth is I have cause to disagree with people and people with me, but I know Aunty Kemi, my friend will do better to make her findings before sharing. Thanks guys.





but she fat nah 45 Likes

Na only me dey c say d pikin fat niii 4 Likes

But this pikin fat gan o! See as the cheeks nearly cover the eyes finish! SeyiLaw, I respect the mature answer/reply you gave that gbeborun aunty but try and see a doctor with immediate alacrity. 27 Likes 1 Share

This is what we call fatty bom bom! 23 Likes







Seyi sounds pained









He shouldn't have dignified that old woman with a response Seyi sounds painedHe shouldn't have dignified that old woman with a response 7 Likes 1 Share

See doctor for wetin? that child is perfectly normal. My niece was even fatter than this when she was a baby, today she I 5 and u wont even knw she was that fat as a baby. See doctor for wetin?that child is perfectly normal. My niece was even fatter than this when she was a baby, today she I 5 and u wont even knw she was that fat as a baby. 44 Likes 2 Shares

FINALLY lost it!!!common,why is she embarrassing the little girl..obviously,that is baby fat..the girl'll definitely lose most as she grows..Nice response from her dad!!TENI n TENI Now I know aunty Kemi haslost it!!!common,why is she embarrassing the little girl..obviously,that is baby fat..the girl'll definitely lose most as she grows..Nice response from her dad!! 25 Likes 3 Shares

Dis is just baby fat nah,no harm @ all,even my own son fat pass dis in his early months,but shed d weight tremendously after he started activities like crawling, standing walking,even now u can't even compare d 2 pics because of school activities. 13 Likes

Seyilaw get time if nah me be seyilaw I no go dignify her with a response 3 Likes

That's a very healthy child. The woman doesn't know what she's saying.

Don't blame her though. They say childless women always have an opinion on how other people should raise their kids. 13 Likes 1 Share

wow....Seyilaw..m impressed

u have refused to cum down to her foolish level...

instead u "respectfully" taught her sense...now I doubt even her most idiotic self can reply with an attack again...unless,of course she s an agbaya ti o ni ironu...

thumbs up man 9 Likes

I agree with aunty kemi on this. She is fat and that's a fact. Lol 1 Like

Cute baby! 1 Like

She talks too much

Both Seyi Law and Kemi are Mad, only that baby is 'sane' because she's Fat 2 Likes

Cool reply

You shouldn't have even replied her,that woman is a tap.



some babies are usually chubby at infant age,eg my little brother,looking at him at 15 years old today,unless you see his baby pictures you will never know he was chubby.



That woman is just hungry for attention 2 Likes 1 Share

This woman that always says rubbish. Hasn't she heard of something called baby fat?





The girl has her dad's cheeks and her body looks okay for a baby.

Na wetin be her own? Winch,make she no go chop the baby for night o

Kemi the attention seeker. By the time that child starts to crawl or work that fat won't be here.

is it your fat?? The parents, if not fat before have the tendency of being fat, so what's there? The child is fat, so??is it your fat?? The parents, if not fat before have the tendency of being fat, so what's there? 2 Likes

Well fed baby. What a cute kid 2 Likes 1 Share

Babies are supposed to be fat that means the baby is growing normally. A skinny baby is a sick baby. Babies are supposed to be fat that means the baby is growing normally. A skinny baby is a sick baby. 5 Likes 1 Share



Oga I expect you to give an epic reply.. u just dey form science student.

For the baby boy abi na girl...na bc she resemble you wt her chick like my iPad...

No vex she fine oooo n normal Why dis lady or woman always...u be winch ni?Oga I expect you to give an epic reply..u just dey form science student.For the baby boy abi na girl...na bc she resemble you wt her chick like my iPad...No vex she fine oooo n normal

She's just a baby! Jeez! This kemi own don too much

oh fatty fatty