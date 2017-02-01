₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,478 members, 3,386,207 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 February 2017 at 07:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral (4701 Views)
Eric Arubayi's Family Release His Obituary, To Be Buried On Saturday Feb. 25th / Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) / Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by 360frolic(m): 1:20pm
So sad! His Funeral is currently happening in Abraka, Delta state...
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-from-eric-arubayis-funeral.html
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by Nne5(f): 1:34pm
Painful loss mehn. May God grant your family fortitude to bear the loss. Rip.
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by EKITI001: 1:44pm
rip
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by Alwaysking: 1:51pm
R.i.p
Download free ebooks here:
HERE
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by crown08(m): 2:03pm
Rip
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by kings09(m): 6:21pm
And life goes on....
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by ajuwarhodes(f): 6:22pm
RIP
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by iamphilips(m): 6:22pm
HOT! HOT!! HOT!!!
CASHOUT WHILE YOU CAN!!
SELL YOUR BITCOIN FOR FUNDING ASAP!!!!
I'LL BUY EVERYTHING!!!
I WOULD BUY EVERY DAM THING!!!
PAYMENT TIME: 30MINS AFTER CONFIRMATION
FLAT RATE #445/$
WHATSAPP: 0810 606 0542
HOT! HOT!! HOT!!!
CASHOUT WHILE YOU CAN!!
SELL YOUR BITCOIN FOR FUNDING ASAP!!!!
I'LL BUY EVERYTHING!!!
I WOULD BUY EVERY DAM THING!!!
PAYMENT TIME: 30MINS AFTER CONFIRMATION
FLAT RATE #445/$
WHATSAPP: 0810 606 0542
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by LorDBolton: 6:22pm
Glorious ascension? What's glorious about the way he died?
Wondering how much was spent or will I say wasted on this burial sef.
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by Arewa12: 6:22pm
Mmm RIP
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by abuaoyen(f): 6:23pm
Such a painful loss. Rip!
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by CplusJason(m): 6:23pm
Sleep in heavenly peace Eric.
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by LMAyedun(m): 6:24pm
R I P Bro!
Painful!
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by crown08(m): 6:26pm
LorDBolton:heartless Fellow.. Reason Well
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by mykelmeezy(m): 6:26pm
life is over
rip
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by highrise07(m): 6:28pm
we all must go through this someday.
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by Orpe7(m): 6:32pm
It is appointed for man to die.
It is well
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by barallanee(f): 6:32pm
Such is life
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by Orpe7(m): 6:34pm
Major lesson to be learnt here. Death can happen anytime o. If u married or u have people depending on u, get a life insurance so even when it happens unexpectedly ure rest assured u got them covered financially.
|Re: Photos From Eric Arubayi's Funeral by LorDBolton: 6:36pm
crown08:
I'm not heartless, i'm just a realist.
well the truth is bitter.
#1- Nothing glorious about his death, indeed it as an avoidable death, a tragic death...but not a GLORIOUS DEATH.
#2- I don't believe in funerals, I don't attend them.
just put the person in d ground and continue the weeping at home and eventually move on...
infact over a quarter of the attendees will forget the dude by tomorrow, latest next wk (it's a fact)
Inbtw: I still feel he was poisoned, expired drugs just doesn't sound plausible.
3 Likes
(0) (Reply)
When You Have Been Fantasizing About That Girl's Orange (picture) / Newly Married Osi Umenyiora's Side Chick Exposes Him On Instagram / Twin Brothers Married Twin Sisters And Their Sons Look Alike.
Viewing this topic: osechris, omotolly22(f), xakakes, alasene, Oseni007(m), devour129(m), Donchi135(m), tomisinobm(m), nutrino(m), Bonzoker(m), cydophobia(m), Certifiedboss, victorious001(f), NwaAnambra(m), DeCamer(m), adonaiandboaz(f), Richie0974, dbaruwa(m), louieK, spartanx(m), idris4eva(m) and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12