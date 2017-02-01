₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,616 members, 3,360,031 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 09:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) (3748 Views)
J Martin's Wife & Son Beam With Joy In New Photos / John Okafor "Ibu" With His Wife And Son (Photos) / Billionaire's Wife Caroline-Danjuma's Handsome Son(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 6:34am
Gospel artiste and 3rd runner up of West African Idol 1, Eric Arubayi, died yesterday at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.
He's pictured above with his wife, Chinonso Arubayi and son. Eric Arubayi had just celebrated his 3rd wedding anniversary last two months, Dec. 28th 2016. He was just in his mid-30s. May his soul rest in peace, amen.
There is an unconfirmed report that Eric Arubayi died after taking an expired malaria drug.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/see-late-eric-arubayis-wife-son-photos.html
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by Jibril659: 6:36am
Expired malaria drugs.
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 6:39am
lalasticlala
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 6:55am
we can never question God
RIP ERIC
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by Omotayor123(f): 7:06am
oh my God What a great loss
RIP to him.
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:08am
Expired drugs? So sad.
RIP
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by dumie(f): 7:13am
Goodness gracious!! So sad.. Goon too Soon... Rip
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by angelTI(f): 7:15am
RIP Eric! What a fine young man
1 Like
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 7:44am
May his soul rest in perfect peace!
Expired malaria drug
My prayers are with the family he left behind, may God give them the fortitude to bear the loss!
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:54am
The more reason I see the people selling fake drugs as demon
Boko boiz are better of them
3 Likes
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by twilliamx: 8:48am
Rest in peace brother.
1 Like
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by hungryboy(m): 8:48am
It's tragic that this handsome guy with a beautiful family had to pay the ultimate price for the failure of our Government to regulate the selling of drugs in this country
The drugs we take are a matter of live and death
It's not something to be toyed with
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by powerfulsettings: 8:48am
Rip to this gentle soul
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by Moshkom(m): 8:48am
R I P
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by philtex(m): 8:48am
RIP.
Death Why
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by Arsasee(m): 8:49am
really?
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by Adonis3: 8:49am
Fine man
Fine wife
Fine pikin
INTROVERT:
Of course,
You can't question a being that doesn't exist
#Adonis3HasSpoken
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by doublewisdom: 8:51am
It's unfortunate. Very unfortunate. May God raise us another Dora Akunyili.
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by martineverest(m): 8:51am
really sad....i pity his son especially
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by Toosure70: 8:51am
Yaradua, the worst president. He removed Dora and killed NAFDAC till tomorrow.
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by nepapole(m): 8:51am
Eeya....his time is up shap shap. R.i.p.
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by martineverest(m): 8:52am
reminds me of a story my sister told me some days back on how her landlady,a deaconess,sold an expired drugs to her fellow corper by using black pen to change the month
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 8:52am
The Pharmacy where he got, or the drug was administered should be sued for Man Slaughter.
Nigeria is a failed Nation
2 Likes
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by TWoods(m): 8:52am
philtex:
Death didn't do anything... Nigeria failed him.
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by monimekaz(m): 8:52am
sarrki:
Hey old man....don't be stu..pid
1 Like
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by Medico60: 8:53am
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by tillaman(m): 8:53am
Holy tortillas, this is so sad, expired malaria drugs? Led to liver failure, Chai what a loss to the universe, find rest bro
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by fpeter(f): 8:54am
Eric!!!
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by PETUK(m): 8:55am
Expired drugs?
Can't he read?
Who said we can't question God?
Anyways wait for me in hell, till we meet again..........
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by NotOfThis(f): 8:55am
Expired malaria drugs?
That is very sad. RIP.
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by Ganjafama: 8:55am
I remember this dude. His mum was the VC of Delta State University, Abraka.
|Re: Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) by dhardline(m): 8:56am
RIP. Life is a pot of beans.
Whatever Happened To Omawunmi? / Halle Berry Engaged Again / I Am Almost Begging To Eat Says Veteran Actor, Giringory
Viewing this topic: wemmieslim(f), Iamoilprince(m), gretblue, Qasim6(m), cash247, Godfather898989(m), Platinumay(m), missyadorable(f), Abawonder, Inception(m), Rebuke, kimond101, davide470(m), DONSMITH123(m), Seankay323, kunlexyfred(m), odetola, adans01, mykeiy(m), frankanyiks(m), ruke84(m), GodsClan(m), AstuteJay, Madeb, excel92, Nenejeje(f), slimzy91(m), crunchyg(m), OLUENTA1, Blueeyedboi(m), SweetJoystick(m), secpowell, ednut1(m), myfantasies(f), dainvincible(m), fexichi(f), emperorgoke(m), kayceelol, thirdi(m), Femzy900(m), 247NaijaGist, cartimor, madgoat(m), tolguy(m), WfBabakhay(m), thorpido(m), PresidentT(m), yekparikpa(m), Lustig(m), tuzinde, peterz(m), abioila(m), latup4real(m), greenhulk, nnokwa042(m), ROZZAYY(f), sammyking08136, Jummyife, ginggerxy, Goalsniper, maasoap(m), mperoakeem(m), nwarosa, shegs4danny(m), Tegasmoney(m), olajonzin(m), nowornever2016, calberian, amokemi(m), faith123456(f), ThatIgboBoy, Sinmi53(m), Princedaniel, wokemzine, just2endowed, miblolo(f), olasaad(f), hrhjnr(m), noyen(m), tunax5loon(m), hideraoluwa(f), addy01, Otutu1(m), omolizzy(f), Bellfun(m), Region(m), coldgate(f), donsufia, creamylicious(f), Koolking(m), jey4all(m), cooncudee(m), brain247(m), Softmojo, eyamensah(m), dennisworld1(m), w1sEmAn, chidiebere2020(m), wizflower(f), Gozzzy(m), Katakore(m), Rasky1(m), jojotemitopaz(m), iconkid(m), Mrshizzy, givaunchy, zionic(m), dafgee(m), kyrios, jiggaz(m), Gidobaba(m) and 224 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33