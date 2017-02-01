Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) (3748 Views)

He's pictured above with his wife, Chinonso Arubayi and son. Eric Arubayi had just celebrated his 3rd wedding anniversary last two months, Dec. 28th 2016. He was just in his mid-30s. May his soul rest in peace, amen.



There is an unconfirmed report that Eric Arubayi died after taking an expired malaria drug.



Expired malaria drugs.

we can never question God





What a great loss

Expired drugs? So sad.



Goodness gracious!! So sad.. Goon too Soon... Rip

My prayers are with the family he left behind, may God give them the fortitude to bear the loss! May his soul rest in perfect peace!Expired malaria drugMy prayers are with the family he left behind, may God give them the fortitude to bear the loss!

The more reason I see the people selling fake drugs as demon



Boko boiz are better of them 3 Likes

Rest in peace brother. 1 Like

It's tragic that this handsome guy with a beautiful family had to pay the ultimate price for the failure of our Government to regulate the selling of drugs in this country

The drugs we take are a matter of live and death

It's not something to be toyed with 3 Likes 1 Share

Rip to this gentle soul

really?



Fine man

Fine wife

Fine pikin

we can never question God





You can't question a being that doesn't exist











It's unfortunate. Very unfortunate. May God raise us another Dora Akunyili.

really sad....i pity his son especially

Yaradua, the worst president. He removed Dora and killed NAFDAC till tomorrow.

Eeya....his time is up shap shap. R.i.p.

reminds me of a story my sister told me some days back on how her landlady,a deaconess,sold an expired drugs to her fellow corper by using black pen to change the month

The Pharmacy where he got, or the drug was administered should be sued for Man Slaughter.



Nigeria is a failed Nation 2 Likes

philtex:

Death didn't do anything... Nigeria failed him. Death didn't do anything... Nigeria failed him.

sarrki:

The more reason I see the people selling fake drugs as demon



Boko boiz are better of them

Hey old man....don't be stu..pid Hey old man....don't be stu..pid 1 Like

Holy tortillas, this is so sad, expired malaria drugs? Led to liver failure, Chai what a loss to the universe, find rest bro

!!! Eric!!!

Expired drugs?

Can't he read?

Who said we can't question God?





Anyways wait for me in hell, till we meet again..........

Expired malaria drugs?



That is very sad. RIP.

I remember this dude. His mum was the VC of Delta State University, Abraka.