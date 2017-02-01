₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,750 members, 3,386,981 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 10:24 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working (2260 Views)
6 Epic And Hilarious Car DIY Fails (photos) / How To Fix A Car That Doesn't Start (Photos) / How To Fix Your Car's Air Conditioner (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by AutoReportNG2: 3:58pm On Feb 25
This guide was created to show you what to look for when your car's clutch stops working. It will give you the most popular causes for clutch problems and links to repair the problems. Before we begin it's a good idea to know how a clutch works so you can visualize what is happening when driving or trying to drive your car.
IS IT SAFE TO DRIVE?
There are two scenarios that will occur when a clutch starts to go out. Either it will just stop working or you will hear noises or feel something strange which are symptoms of the clutch having a problem. Any noise the clutch is making is not good, but a general rule of thumb is if the sounds are loud it needs a repair immediately and if the problem seems slight then you should be okay for a little while.
SERVICE COSTS
Most of the time a repair garage will look at a clutch problem for no charge if you are willing to have them do the repair. But if you are after a diagnosis they will charge between $35.00 and $45.00 (15000 - 20000 naira) to find out what the problem is and where to go from there.
LET'S GET STARTED!
1. Clutch Pedal Spongy, Weak or On The Floor: When you have a problem with the clutch pedal could mean there is a clutch fluid leak at the slave cylinder or the clutch master is bypassing internally. Begin by checking the fluid level of the clutch master cylinder. If the fluid is low or is completely out the system is leaking. After adding fluid use a flashlight to check the rear of the master which is done from under the dash where the clutch pedal rod connects to the rear of the clutch master, if a leak is present it needs to be replaced. The slave cylinder can leak as well, inspect for leaks at the dust boot or at the bottom of the transmission bell housing if the unit is located internally. Sometimes a mechanical failure can occur as well such as having a clutch fork break but this does happen very often.
2. Clutch Disc Failure: When a clutch disc fails it can do so in one for two ways. First the disc lining can become worn out from normal usage which will make the clutch slip not allowing the power of the engine to transfer through to the transmission, or the lining can come off not allowing the clutch to disengage. In either case the clutch must be replaced.
3. Pilot Bearing Lock Up: The pilot bearing which is located at the rear of the crankshaft is designed to support the input shaft of the transmission. When it locks up it will continuously spin the input shaft of the transmission which will not allow you to put the transmission into gear. The transmission must be removed and the pilot bearing replaced to fix this problem.
Additional Tips: If the vehicle is running and a whirring sound is heard form the transmission. Then it goes away when the clutch is depressed the transmission input shaft bearing has failed and needs replacement.
Source
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/diy-how-to-fix-clutch-that-is-not.html
1 Like
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by AutoReportNG2: 3:59pm On Feb 25
Safe trip to all drivers...
See more visuals Here
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/diy-how-to-fix-clutch-that-is-not.html
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by Tekecoms1(m): 7:44am
I just hope it will be an easy or quick fix.
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by Lincoln275(m): 7:44am
happy sunday to u all
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by HRich(m): 7:44am
I would like you guys to also fix your pockets with this, na today ooO
3JLKQSM
2 Likes
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by dessz(m): 7:46am
what's a clutch.
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by klomach: 7:48am
Lincoln275:
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by Christane(m): 7:50am
take it to the mechanic for proper repair.
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by forayfleo(m): 7:51am
Happy Sunday my people, Do not forget to do church wish u the best of luck.
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by khristals(m): 7:54am
Before you give up in life just take a look at the hair around your anus.. Despite their environment they still grow
1 Like
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by Sisqoman(m): 8:00am
The person comment under me is a Mechanic.
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by PqsMike: 8:00am
Nice Shoes
Modified
To the person above me...you're wrong...the one below me is a certified Mechanic
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by lonelydora(m): 8:18am
Nice one.
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by Donald7610: 8:20am
Get clear details
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by VeniJu: 9:13am
How DIY is being misinterpreted. A man was caught Masturbating. When asked why he's doing that when he's married with a lovely wife, he said, he learnt on NL that you can't reply on others always.. So, he's doing it himself.
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by nelsonebby(m): 9:51am
Cars dey get clutch?
|Re: DIY: How To Fix A Clutch That Is Not Working by FILEBE(m): 9:59am
what does a clutch do?
(0) (Reply)
Any Toyota Sequoia Owners In The House? / Need Advice As Regards Purchasing A Lexus RX 300 / Innoson Vehicles Cost?
Viewing this topic: bamosagie(m), Sunymoore(m), abeyvita(m) and 6 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18