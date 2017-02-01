₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 7:54pm
These lovely-hilarious photos were taken at the Costume Week of the final year students in the prestigious Faculty of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University.
See more photos below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/lovely-photos-from-costume-week-of.html?m=1
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 7:54pm
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 7:55pm
more
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by midehi2(f): 7:55pm
following...
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by cummando(m): 7:58pm
So justice get that kind bobbee......@ first picture.
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by dollyjoy(f): 8:01pm
cummando:
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by cummando(m): 8:03pm
dollyjoy:What? Looks nice
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:12pm
See my girls
I rep facultyoflaw#
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by MrWhaley: 8:18pm
ShawttySoFyne:OAU too?
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:21pm
MrWhaley:Nope.
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by MrWhaley: 8:24pm
ShawttySoFyne:Which Uni, if I may ask?
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:26pm
MrWhaley:Unilag
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by Omotayor123(f): 8:33pm
Dem try... Nice costumes
The prisoners costume though
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by bukit05(f): 8:59pm
Nice one
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:10pm
OK den
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by Xionez(m): 10:20pm
Pic 1 & 9 sooo on point. Seems like they got there inspiration from the Legal system we have today.
Pic 10 says it all...
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by shams040(m): 10:35pm
.
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by Arewa12: 10:36pm
Nice
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by onpointme: 10:36pm
Nice one
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by MrMcJay(m): 10:36pm
Really cool, lawyers in equity. I hope they provide legal solutions with the same dexterity as they have come up with these costumes. The sky is their launchpad.
I rep IfeLaw, Golden Set (2012)
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by twilliamx: 10:36pm
Nice
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by bestofbabs(m): 10:38pm
loverly
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by okuego: 10:39pm
nice
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by Namdeenero(m): 10:39pm
MrWhaley:Futo
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by rose54321: 10:39pm
nice
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by dayjee: 10:40pm
Cool pics
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by Omoalhaja77: 10:40pm
Nice one guyz.Remembering our "Aro day" too @final yr....& d unforgettable "Ewa day" @Awo. Chaiiii,av really missed ds campus!!
#IRepOAU
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by Zeedarh(f): 10:40pm
Their costumes were on point.
By God's grace, I'll be having my costume day in two weeks.
#IRepIfeAccounting.
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by JaneyBlingx(f): 10:41pm
Since I'm jobless, my aim for now is to comment on every post on nairaland till I become FTC in a post. At least let me show my parents that even if I didn't take first right from kindergarten to high school, and also not bagging a first class in uni, FTC in nairaland is still an achievement
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by Oluwapresley(m): 10:45pm
i rep oau
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by Tynasparks(f): 10:46pm
Beautiful me likey
|Re: Costume Week Of The Faculty Of Law, OAU (Photos) by blont(m): 10:48pm
9ja prisonners nor dey gam lyk dis.
