|Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by ceometromedia: 8:40pm
Powerhouse singer Immaculate releases the visuals to her latest single “Love Affair“. The video which is directed by Lucas Reid and features current Big Brother Naija housemate, ThinTallTony.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6dN2d8KwDA
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/video-ttt-thintalltony-immaculate-download.html
1 Like
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by lifestyle1(m): 10:51pm
Cheat
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:51pm
Cool
1 Like
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by Aare2050(m): 10:51pm
TTT
THE GUY WITHOUT A FAMILY
na only him waka come
15 Likes
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by Fabulocity(f): 10:51pm
Who else is experiencing Airtel's super fast Internet speed?? So unusual!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by Papiikush: 10:51pm
He don tey when Tony don join Fuckboy gang.
Baba Abeg teach my thy ways.
Currently dancing to the lifeband on big brother...
Eyin temi bawoni oh, shewa? Sele lelelelelele, Shey wa?
1 Like
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by Rrankdonga(m): 10:52pm
A reporter for the BBC said about BBN and I quote "is a show where adults engage in attention seeking behaviour".
I totally agree.
5 Likes
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by oyeropaul(m): 10:53pm
Okay
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by donteddy(m): 10:53pm
wow. thats nice. is all about the fame and money. who am i to judge u?
1 Like
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by Silvereze(m): 10:53pm
Garri is still N1200 a rubber
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by Mrbigman1(m): 10:53pm
Nice marketing strategy.
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by OkoYibo: 10:53pm
Totally Treacherous Tony, the man who sold his wife, mother, kids and siblings for approx 60k USD.
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by WilliamsNedd: 10:53pm
So we should fry mess,abi?
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by cutetopsey(f): 10:53pm
TTT
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by davodguy: 10:53pm
Wow.
So happy for immaculate, doing her thing. Plus size artiste
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by tydi(m): 10:53pm
rubbish!
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by Kadejo: 10:53pm
Chai !
And the game starts. TTT loading......
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by Opinedecandid(m): 10:55pm
Nothing good to post on front page again?
1 Like
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by EKITI001: 10:56pm
that guy tho
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by Dronedude(m): 10:56pm
TTT
No be today oo
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by Jagabanmonerry(m): 10:57pm
Fabulocity:serious sister, vr fast... dat wat I use with my PC vr fast.
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by Fabulocity(f): 10:58pm
As in when, just dey go like lightening
Jagabanmonerry:
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by BE811APP: 10:59pm
Funny dude...
Rejected family be like
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by unitysheart(m): 11:00pm
D guy like big big tins.
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by Ibime(m): 11:01pm
Wetin this woman dey sing sef? I've heard of mumble rap but is this mumble RnB?
1 Like
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by AkachukwuD(m): 11:06pm
D guy whose daughter is his niece
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by massinola(m): 11:08pm
E be like say the new password to front page these na anything related to BBN. The thing don overtake snake oh.
Lalastic, where you dey?
3 Likes
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by nwakibie3(m): 11:09pm
Silvereze:
and they are busy talking about Tin Tall Tony
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by Eaa247(m): 11:14pm
lifestyle1:how abt cheat
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by lifestyle1(m): 11:14pm
Eaa247:
OK. Cheat
|Re: Immaculate Feat. Thin Tall Tony – "Love Affair" (Video) by wayne4loan: 11:16pm
WTF is dis?
