|JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by Lautechgossip(m): 7:06am
The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed why it restricted candidates from choosing two public universities during the 2017 online registration.
Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday that the choice of public universities was restricted to one but candidates can choose as many colleges of education and polytechnics as they want.
The new measure by the board means that candidates may select a public university and a private university, but not two public universities.
The new update was revealed by JAMB via its official twitter handle @JambHQ on Friday.
It reads: “candidates can select NCE as their choice up to three times I.e 1st choice, 2nd choice and 3rd choice.
“But they are not allowed to select two public universities as choices. If candidates select a public university as their degree awarding choices, they are allowed to select a private university as another choice.”
Mr. Benjamin told PREMIUM TIMES that the Board took the restrictions because candidates hardly get admissions into their second and third choice universities.
“Yes we restricted the choice to one but candidates can choose as many colleges or polytechnics,” he said.
“We discovered it was of no use choosing a university as second choice when in actual sense they can’t even accommodate their first choices,” the JAMB official said.
Candidates have however cried foul over this new information as they lamented that the board is indirectly enforcing the choice of private university on them.
The candidates also lamented due to the huge sum paid as school fees in private universities stating that they are not affordable by most Nigerian parents.
“The fees nko? Jamb go help the students pay the fees for the private universities? You can’t force somebody to attend private universities,” a Twitter user, Robinson said.
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by LordIsaac(m): 7:07am
It's not even logical with the number of applicants. No one is forcing anyone to attend a private school...
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by madridguy(m): 7:09am
Ok
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by suyamasta(m): 8:00am
This a very stupid move from Jamb! Let the candidates decide for themselves!
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by makawen11: 8:01am
Jamb is now casted
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by Piercy(m): 8:01am
Nothing about the vaseline crew.. I take my leave
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by omolola15(m): 8:01am
Ok
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by fabulousfortune(m): 8:02am
Dis is really absurd
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by lampard01: 8:03am
No explanations needed.
Who no know say dem Don pay them
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by paparazzi1987(m): 8:03am
ebene4nija:
Your FADA
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by ramond007(m): 8:03am
these loofer called regristras dont even know the educational problems of our teeming youths,have they forgotten how expensive these private versities are??!
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by RitzyPrince(m): 8:04am
Going to school is a choice
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by simeonkoolluck(m): 8:04am
This is good...choosing second choice is just waste of time to most public schools
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by dannywest01: 8:04am
I think they should just keep the old format because if a candidate does not make the first choice school they sometimes get lucky to be admitted to their second choice so taking the second choice option is not a good one at all. It's like they are trying to market the private institutions. Maybe dem don receive cola from the private institutions who knows. God bless naija
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by BizBayo: 8:05am
Wetin be this na . Shey na una salary the students go use pay for the private universities abi? What nonsense!
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by AlphaStyles(m): 8:05am
shey jamb form don show?
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by Rexphobia(m): 8:06am
Sounds logical to me... Why choose an institution that won't admit you but why choose a school you can't afford too.
It's a double whammy
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by Chudichu(m): 8:07am
My opinion is Jamb has just complicated issues, why not let students go to the universities of their choice and take their entrance exam. Private universities are to expensive for the average Nigerian, which automatically leaves the candidate with just one choice of a university. What if for any reason the candidate misses that university's requirements? Then it over for that year again?
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by banjeezay(m): 8:08am
abnormality taking over everywhere in Nigeria,so recession don hit dz private universities sotey dem sef don dey co-function with jamb naw to milk we the masses abi. #sighs
P.S scammers here and there,shine face
#pissout and #peaceout
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by MMMscam: 8:09am
Lautechgossip:
Senseless explanation. JAMB needs a total overhaul. Too many scholarly idîots are managing its affairs.
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by wizzlyd(m): 8:10am
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by Saheed9: 8:13am
it's like jamb just received kick back from private universities.
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by Alwaysking: 8:14am
Fools
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by legendsilver(m): 8:15am
Piercy:Go to the hackers tread, you have lots of it there.
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by BizBayo: 8:15am
Saheed9:
Abi o, shey na by force to go private ni
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by legendsilver(m): 8:17am
There is sense in it if you take a closer look at the points raised. God help admission seekers
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by Ikigia: 8:17am
Privates universities do give admission even without choosing them, so this your reason isn't genuine....
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by Chuksemi(m): 8:18am
I don't see anything wrong with this move actually.
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by EnemaliStatesman: 8:19am
Jamb should remember that jamb are not given free jamb form to candidates and school fee for private schools are not paid by jamb..
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by olaolulazio(m): 8:22am
Is jamb gonna jam people this year?
Yes!
|Re: JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities by oloriLFC(f): 8:27am
That is total nonsense from JAMB. Did the people not see private universities there before opting for public ones? How many people can afford private unis? "They can add polytechnics and Colleges of Education". One can only say that if these institutions are at par with universities. For now it is not so.
