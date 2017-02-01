Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JAMB Explains Why Candidates Can No Longer Apply To Two Public Universities (10443 Views)

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday that the choice of public universities was restricted to one but candidates can choose as many colleges of education and polytechnics as they want.



The new measure by the board means that candidates may select a public university and a private university, but not two public universities.



The new update was revealed by JAMB via its official twitter handle @JambHQ on Friday.



It reads: “candidates can select NCE as their choice up to three times I.e 1st choice, 2nd choice and 3rd choice.



“But they are not allowed to select two public universities as choices. If candidates select a public university as their degree awarding choices, they are allowed to select a private university as another choice.”



Mr. Benjamin told PREMIUM TIMES that the Board took the restrictions because candidates hardly get admissions into their second and third choice universities.



“Yes we restricted the choice to one but candidates can choose as many colleges or polytechnics,” he said.



“We discovered it was of no use choosing a university as second choice when in actual sense they can’t even accommodate their first choices,” the JAMB official said.



Candidates have however cried foul over this new information as they lamented that the board is indirectly enforcing the choice of private university on them.



The candidates also lamented due to the huge sum paid as school fees in private universities stating that they are not affordable by most Nigerian parents.



“The fees nko? Jamb go help the students pay the fees for the private universities? You can’t force somebody to attend private universities,” a Twitter user, Robinson said.



http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/jamb-explains-why-candidates-can-no.html



It's not even logical with the number of applicants. No one is forcing anyone to attend a private school... 5 Likes

Ok

This a very stupid move from Jamb! Let the candidates decide for themselves! 4 Likes

Jamb is now casted 4 Likes

Nothing about the vaseline crew.. I take my leave

Ok

Dis is really absurd 1 Like

No explanations needed.

Who no know say dem Don pay them 7 Likes 1 Share

Your FADA Your FADA 24 Likes 1 Share

these loofer called regristras dont even know the educational problems of our teeming youths,have they forgotten how expensive these private versities are??!

Going to school is a choice 1 Like

This is good...choosing second choice is just waste of time to most public schools 4 Likes

I think they should just keep the old format because if a candidate does not make the first choice school they sometimes get lucky to be admitted to their second choice so taking the second choice option is not a good one at all. It's like they are trying to market the private institutions. Maybe dem don receive cola from the private institutions who knows. God bless naija 1 Like

Wetin be this na . Shey na una salary the students go use pay for the private universities abi? What nonsense! 1 Like 1 Share

shey jamb form don show?

Sounds logical to me... Why choose an institution that won't admit you but why choose a school you can't afford too.



It's a double whammy 4 Likes 1 Share

My opinion is Jamb has just complicated issues, why not let students go to the universities of their choice and take their entrance exam. Private universities are to expensive for the average Nigerian, which automatically leaves the candidate with just one choice of a university. What if for any reason the candidate misses that university's requirements? Then it over for that year again?

abnormality taking over everywhere in Nigeria,so recession don hit dz private universities sotey dem sef don dey co-function with jamb naw to milk we the masses abi. #sighs

P.S scammers here and there,shine face

#pissout and #peaceout

Lautechgossip:

Senseless explanation. JAMB needs a total overhaul. Too many scholarly idîots are managing its affairs. Senseless explanation. JAMB needs a total overhaul. Too many scholarly idîots are managing its affairs. 6 Likes 2 Shares

it's like jamb just received kick back from private universities. 3 Likes

Fools

Piercy:

Nothing about the vaseline crew.. I take my leave Go to the hackers tread, you have lots of it there. Go to the hackers tread, you have lots of it there.

Saheed9:

it's like jamb just received kick back from private universities.

Abi o, shey na by force to go private ni Abi o, shey na by force to go private ni

There is sense in it if you take a closer look at the points raised. God help admission seekers 1 Like

Privates universities do give admission even without choosing them, so this your reason isn't genuine.... 1 Like

I don't see anything wrong with this move actually.

Jamb should remember that jamb are not given free jamb form to candidates and school fee for private schools are not paid by jamb..

Is jamb gonna jam people this year?





Yes!