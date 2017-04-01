₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija / BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House / BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs
|BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Naijahelm: 8:13pm
Big Brother Naija Housemate, Bally has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Reality Show.
Bally scored the lowest votes to exit the house after 70 days.
Bally was nominated for eviction alongside, Tboss, Marvis and Debie-Rise.
In a little twist this time, Bally's friend, Omotola came into the house which signalled the end for Bally stay in the Big Brother Naija House.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bally-evicted-from-big-brother-naija.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by mustmust(m): 8:14pm
Leave all these tboss hype. EFE FOR THE MONEY
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Next2Bezee(m): 8:15pm
Debby Rise & T-Boss survives to the final week
Warri!! Efe carry the mulla go abeg
27 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by rossyc(f): 8:15pm
OK...
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by joshing(m): 8:15pm
oops
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by MJBOLT(m): 8:16pm
tboss proves she's the ultimate housemate
Tboss for the money
#TeamTboss
73 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Nageo(m): 8:16pm
Oboy
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by 2kass(m): 8:16pm
This is bloody Ojoro.... No one can tell me that there ain't corruption in this show.
Deloitte should be probed.
Ebuka should be summoned by the Senate!!!
We will not take this.
#Teamdebbierise
BB Naija Na Tboss fan
Nonsense
58 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Sanchez01: 8:17pm
Tboss survives!
Lalasticlala
It would be a shock to her critics to see the REAL CAT (TBOSS) WITH NINE LIVES WALK AWAY WITH THE MONEY.
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Misterdhee1(m): 8:18pm
Naija i hail o! Damn partiality. Very very clear ojoro. Only God knows the foolish ones that voted for Tboss..
P.S Eeeayah. The foolish ones don dey mark register one by one. The foolishness could even be visualized from their replies!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by IamAirforce1: 8:18pm
I knew Bally ain't gonn survive today
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by lymelyte(m): 8:18pm
Ojoro BIG BROTHER.. we know you are using tboss and Debbie rise to make money. Foolish show..
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by peeparty(m): 8:19pm
biggie made 330M this week only. And you wonder why only 1 housemate leave every week Una don see am na.
Well looking at the bright side he@Bally would have davido and co escort him back to naija...
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Sanchez01: 8:19pm
Misterdhee1:It seems your village people are fanning themselves with your picture, abi?
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by jessykings(f): 8:19pm
Bally? For real?
Na so so women come remain, hehehehe. Efe blessed art Thou amongst women...lolz
#Efethelastmanstanding#
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by yorex2011: 8:19pm
Do we really need source for this OP
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by kuzi1: 8:20pm
I smell scam...y dem no dey show us d paper? I knew dem no go want make Tboss comot today cos she's a bunch of drama in dt house. Mteew ojoro ppl...
Av a feeling dt Those na Biggie crush, doesn't wana miss dt face during the freeze moments...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by CaptainCodes(m): 8:20pm
Bally My guy..
A charismatic fellow.
It's all good.
As e come be like this, Bisola for the Muller.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Berbierklaus(f): 8:21pm
Bisola,Efe,Marvis
NNNNNNTTTTTTTOOOOOORRRRRRRR
UNA USE UNA HAND DRAW EVIL, EVIL OME JAM UNA FOR UNA DOORMOUTH.
#TEAMTBOSS WE KEEP SHOCKING THEM TO THEIR BONE MARROW.
Bally according to you the sky is your starting point
Bally right now
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by jazinogold(m): 8:21pm
k
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by amamahdaniel(m): 8:21pm
SHAME TO ALL THE HATERS OF TBOSS.
GOD PASS ALL UNA
ROMANS 10 VS11
FOR THE SCRIPTURES SAYS, EVERY ONE WHO BELIEVE IN HIM, WILL NEVER BE PUT TO SHAME.
HOW MANY LIKES FOR THE BOSS.
46 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by smartty68(m): 8:22pm
Something is fishy here @BBN
Why do you keep manipulating the poll in favour of TBoss. No hate! Its just a game
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Ermacc: 8:22pm
I dont see Efe winning this game. His fan base is dwindling. Efe fans are like buhari supporters pre2015 elections. This is 2017 and the anti zomboatic drug is graduallly taking its effect. All the same, may the popular HM win. Its just a game, dont take it too serious.
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by kin8744(m): 8:22pm
TBoss for the crown. #BOSSNATION #TEAMTBOSS
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Sanchez01: 8:25pm
kuzi1:The secret is simple; most of the so called fans of these housemates don't really vote. They do their voting by drumming support on social media then go to sleep thinking that would translate into keeping their favourite housemate.
Tboss' fans have time on their hands to vote on every available platform. Did I also forget to mention that Uti has been campaigning aggressively for her on Instagram?
15 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by arejibadz(m): 8:25pm
Team tboss
16 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by 4everisaac(m): 8:29pm
Why Bally?
E for be TBoss
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Roon9(m): 8:37pm
Shameful! Big brother is a scam.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by shabashola(f): 8:38pm
I suspect a foul play...
Bbnaija kip doing ojoro, we dey watch,lets see if you gonna manipulate the final result. Lubbish show
Shuuuuuuuuuuuuuu!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by irynterri(f): 8:40pm
Berbierklaus:yessss pool...boss nation all the way. .for the first time I voted because of my babe
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija by lymelyte(m): 8:42pm
irynterri:all of una na winch... but guess what? Una winch nor reach!
1 Like
