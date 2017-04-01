Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija (20052 Views)

Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija / BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House / BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Bally scored the lowest votes to exit the house after 70 days.



Bally was nominated for eviction alongside, Tboss, Marvis and Debie-Rise.



In a little twist this time, Bally's friend, Omotola came into the house which signalled the end for Bally stay in the Big Brother Naija House.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bally-evicted-from-big-brother-naija.html Big Brother Naija Housemate, Bally has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Reality Show.Bally scored the lowest votes to exit the house after 70 days.Bally was nominated for eviction alongside, Tboss, Marvis and Debie-Rise.In a little twist this time, Bally's friend, Omotola came into the house which signalled the end for Bally stay in the Big Brother Naija House. 1 Like 1 Share

Leave all these tboss hype. EFE FOR THE MONEY 4 Likes





Warri!! Efe carry the mulla go abeg Debby Rise & T-Boss survives to the final weekWarri!! Efe carry the mulla go abeg 27 Likes

OK...

oops

tboss proves she's the ultimate housemate

Tboss for the money

#TeamTboss 73 Likes 9 Shares

Oboy

This is bloody Ojoro.... No one can tell me that there ain't corruption in this show.



Deloitte should be probed.



Ebuka should be summoned by the Senate!!!



We will not take this.



#Teamdebbierise



BB Naija Na Tboss fan



Nonsense 58 Likes 8 Shares





Tboss survives!



Lalasticlala



It would be a shock to her critics to see the REAL CAT (TBOSS) WITH NINE LIVES WALK AWAY WITH THE MONEY. Tboss survives!LalasticlalaIt would be a shock to her critics to see the REAL CAT (TBOSS) WITH NINE LIVES WALK AWAY WITH THE MONEY. 36 Likes 1 Share

Naija i hail o! Damn partiality. Very very clear ojoro. Only God knows the foolish ones that voted for Tboss..



P.S Eeeayah. The foolish ones don dey mark register one by one. The foolishness could even be visualized from their replies! 14 Likes 1 Share

I knew Bally ain't gonn survive today 5 Likes

Ojoro BIG BROTHER.. we know you are using tboss and Debbie rise to make money. Foolish show.. 14 Likes 1 Share









biggie made 330M this week only. And you wonder why only 1 housemate leave every week Una don see am na.



Well looking at the bright side he@Bally would have davido and co escort him back to naija...







biggie made 330M this week only. And you wonder why only 1 housemate leave every weekUna don see am na.Well looking at the bright side he@Bally would have davido and co escort him back to naija... 30 Likes 1 Share

Misterdhee1:

Naija i hail o! Damn partiality. Very very clear ojoro. Only God knows the foolish ones that voted for Tboss.. It seems your village people are fanning themselves with your picture, abi? It seems your village people are fanning themselves with your picture, abi? 43 Likes 1 Share

Bally? For real?





Na so so women come remain, hehehehe. Efe blessed art Thou amongst women...lolz

#Efethelastmanstanding# 8 Likes

Do we really need source for this OP

I smell scam...y dem no dey show us d paper? I knew dem no go want make Tboss comot today cos she's a bunch of drama in dt house. Mteew ojoro ppl...

Av a feeling dt Those na Biggie crush, doesn't wana miss dt face during the freeze moments... 4 Likes 1 Share





Bally My guy..

A charismatic fellow.



It's all good.

As e come be like this, Bisola for the Muller. Bally My guy..A charismatic fellow.It's all good.As e come be like this, Bisola for the Muller. 3 Likes









NNNNNNTTTTTTTOOOOOORRRRRRRR



UNA USE UNA HAND DRAW EVIL, EVIL OME JAM UNA FOR UNA DOORMOUTH.



#TEAMTBOSS WE KEEP SHOCKING THEM TO THEIR BONE MARROW.



Bally according to you the sky is your starting point

Bally right now Bisola,Efe,MarvisNNNNNNTTTTTTTOOOOOORRRRRRRRUNA USE UNA HAND DRAW EVIL, EVIL OME JAM UNA FOR UNA DOORMOUTH.#TEAMTBOSS WE KEEP SHOCKING THEM TO THEIR BONE MARROW.Bally according to you the sky is your starting pointBally right now 35 Likes 2 Shares

k

SHAME TO ALL THE HATERS OF TBOSS.

GOD PASS ALL UNA



ROMANS 10 VS11



FOR THE SCRIPTURES SAYS, EVERY ONE WHO BELIEVE IN HIM, WILL NEVER BE PUT TO SHAME.



HOW MANY LIKES FOR THE BOSS. 46 Likes 1 Share

Something is fishy here @BBN

Why do you keep manipulating the poll in favour of TBoss. No hate! Its just a game 12 Likes 1 Share

I dont see Efe winning this game. His fan base is dwindling. Efe fans are like buhari supporters pre2015 elections. This is 2017 and the anti zomboatic drug is graduallly taking its effect. All the same, may the popular HM win. Its just a game, dont take it too serious. 7 Likes

TBoss for the crown. #BOSSNATION #TEAMTBOSS 25 Likes 1 Share

kuzi1:

I smell scam...y dem no dey show us d paper? I knew dem no go want make Tboss comot today cos she's a bunch of drama in dt house. Mteew ojoro ppl...

Av a feeling dt Those na Biggie crush, doesn't wana miss dt face during the freeze moments... The secret is simple; most of the so called fans of these housemates don't really vote. They do their voting by drumming support on social media then go to sleep thinking that would translate into keeping their favourite housemate.



Tboss' fans have time on their hands to vote on every available platform. Did I also forget to mention that Uti has been campaigning aggressively for her on Instagram? The secret is simple; most of the so called fans of these housemates don't really vote. They do their voting by drumming support on social media then go to sleep thinking that would translate into keeping their favourite housemate.Tboss' fans have time on their hands to vote on every available platform. Did I also forget to mention that Uti has been campaigning aggressively for her on Instagram? 15 Likes

Team tboss 16 Likes

Why Bally?

E for be TBoss 1 Like

Shameful! Big brother is a scam. 11 Likes 1 Share

I suspect a foul play...

Bbnaija kip doing ojoro, we dey watch,lets see if you gonna manipulate the final result. Lubbish show

Shuuuuuuuuuuuuuu! 5 Likes 1 Share

Berbierklaus:









NNNNNNTTTTTTTOOOOOORRRRRRRR



UNA USE UNA HAND DRAW EVIL, EVIL OME JAM UNA FOR UNA DOORMOUTH.



#TEAMTBOSS WE KEEP SHOCKING THEM TO THEIR BONE MARROW.



Bally according to you the sky is your starting point Bisola,Efe,MarvisNNNNNNTTTTTTTOOOOOORRRRRRRRUNA USE UNA HAND DRAW EVIL, EVIL OME JAM UNA FOR UNA DOORMOUTH.#TEAMTBOSS WE KEEP SHOCKING THEM TO THEIR BONE MARROW.Bally according to you the sky is your starting point yessss pool...boss nation all the way. .for the first time I voted because of my babe yessss pool...boss nation all the way. .for the first time I voted because of my babe 10 Likes 1 Share