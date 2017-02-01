₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by CastedDude: 12:29pm
Manchester City stars are currently in Abu Dhabi for warm-weather training. The players and coaching crew met with the club owner and the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates -H.H. Sheikh Mansour and other delegates.
Sheikh Mansour who is reportedly worth over US$ 38 billion -was pictured interacting with Coach Pep Guardiola, Zabeleta, Sergio Aguero, Kelechi Iheanacho and other players in a bid to encourage them and lift their spirits...
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/kelechi-iheanacho-teammates-meet-with.html
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by CastedDude: 12:30pm
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by CastedDude: 12:30pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by Agimor(m): 12:34pm
The Arab money.
But Op why you stingy like this, do get paid occupying the first to comment? You create thread and still rush to occupy the first position.
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by smithsydny(m): 12:38pm
EGO
Ooooo
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by ufuosman: 12:50pm
2much money men
2 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by DeAvenger: 12:52pm
Arab Money
2 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by lofty900(m): 1:11pm
They're using their oil money well unlike some polithiefcians I know
6 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by GreenMavro: 4:44pm
t
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by Fuadeiza(m): 4:45pm
Money is good.....
Oil money especially
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by lampard01: 4:45pm
I have 3 fuckks but am not giving any
2 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by timidapsin(m): 4:45pm
Ifeanyi Uba fc Players meets owner
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by wheesin(m): 4:45pm
I'm scared!
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by poksmahn(m): 4:46pm
Alab birronia
2 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by damola311: 4:46pm
Arab Money.... Catch them young!
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by themosthigh: 4:46pm
God punish jesu. Why am I this poor
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by trippleKAY(m): 4:47pm
Arab money: money that deru ba oshi..... I receive
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by ChappyChase(m): 4:47pm
City for life!!! Can't wait to murder united!
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by romeoetin(m): 4:48pm
Arab money
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by chiscodedon(m): 4:48pm
See as kelechi dey observe the man
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by Eledan: 4:48pm
Arab money vs Chinese money, who wins EPL at the end
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by oladoja1(m): 4:48pm
and Nigeria wants to borrow $30 billions, baba God pick my call
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by highrise07(m): 4:49pm
.
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by Dani4tech(m): 4:49pm
Rich gang
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by romeoetin(m): 4:50pm
themosthigh:Watch your tongue
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by Lukenitheooo6: 4:51pm
Arab the money nation
God carry me go arab make i blow abeg
thank you sir
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by okonja(m): 4:53pm
We spend Arab money
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by Ifeanyi4491(m): 4:57pm
arab kee
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by ferdison(m): 4:59pm
MONEY.......
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by fabian063(m): 5:03pm
See the humble faces of all the players. Too much Arab money See the humble faces of all the players. Too much Arab money
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by michaelfriday44: 5:03pm
timidapsin:
lwkmd.
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho, Teammates Meet With Sheikh Mansour. PICS by olaztek(m): 5:05pm
Oil is a blessing to the Arabs but a curse to Nigerians.
1 Like
