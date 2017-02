Manchester City stars are currently in Abu Dhabi for warm-weather training. The players and coaching crew met with the club owner and the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates -H.H. Sheikh Mansour and other delegates.Sheikh Mansour who is reportedly worth over US$ 38 billion -was pictured interacting with Coach Pep Guardiola, Zabeleta, Sergio Aguero, Kelechi Iheanacho and other players in a bid to encourage them and lift their spirits...Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/kelechi-iheanacho-teammates-meet-with.html

The Arab money.







But Op why you stingy like this, do get paid occupying the first to comment? You create thread and still rush to occupy the first position.

Be careful. ;DThe Arab money.







But Op why you stingy like this, do get paid occupying the first to comment? You create thread and still rush to occupy the first position.

Be careful. 1 Like