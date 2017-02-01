₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by EdifiedCEO: 1:17pm
Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalam Abubakar in their younger days.
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by ademoladeji(m): 1:32pm
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by Ahmed0336(m): 1:34pm
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by wyqay: 1:39pm
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by EazyMoh(m): 1:54pm
Are you sure that's Abdussalam?
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by kayDooo(m): 4:53pm
Look like Churchill
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by sagio09: 4:53pm
If to say their friends back then knew they will be the reason of Nigeria failures, there for don give them one one knive stab for belle. Where the oda hypocrite , abacha (this one na to bomb him sure pass).
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by nairalandfreak: 4:54pm
Old faithful pals, not like Atiku
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by hemartins(m): 4:54pm
Have you ever wondered why great men were friends when they were younger?
The type of friends you have is a reflection of you. Like minds move together.
Now if your friend doesn't share the same aspirations with you, you got to move.
If you have no aspirations of being great, then I have no business with you.
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by Icecomrade: 4:54pm
Nice pic
Just comfirmed we all grow old some day.
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by Hizeey: 4:54pm
Who are these guys?
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by Pejah: 4:55pm
IBB Is handsome mehn
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by wamiikechukwu(m): 4:55pm
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by Taqsit(f): 4:56pm
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by segebase(m): 4:56pm
fine boiz
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by Meti99(m): 4:57pm
Fine bois
Let these guys go and look for our
Runaway President..
Buhari has absconded
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by Akinaukwa: 4:58pm
Looked so innocent but looted Nigeria's treasury unchecked. Great wickednep.
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by Donlip2(m): 4:58pm
kayDooo:when will you get sense? why did God create you in the image of goat?
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by 0b10010011: 4:58pm
#FearNorth
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by usmanktg2(m): 5:03pm
We have many things to learn from these individuals rather than calling them names such as corrupt, looters etc.
These great men started the game very early and they rightly choose the best of friends for themselves.
Corrupt or not, is their problem.
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by slimpoppa(m): 5:04pm
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by Teadavid23(m): 5:04pm
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by shorlla(m): 5:05pm
how time flies...
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by lukency(m): 5:06pm
EdifiedCEO:Thieves in their younger age.
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by berrystunn(m): 5:07pm
Fine man... With too much money
And power I greet you sir
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by slimfit1(m): 5:08pm
So what should we do now
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by oyiblack: 5:10pm
HAAAAHAAH Both looking so innocent but aint innocent during der active days, Any way i still tuwale for IBB baba.
|Re: Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Their Younger Days (Throwback Pic) by farouk0403(m): 5:16pm
They raped Nigeria, and it became dry like old woman......
