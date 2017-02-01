₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,926 members, 3,387,553 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 05:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl (9139 Views)
Big Brother Naija Housemate Tboss Flaunts Bare Boobs As She Strips On TV / Rumour Of Actress That Eats Poo Of Big Men For Extra Income Causes Online Fuss / Lepacious Bose Releases Throwback Photos, Says "Fat Na Bastard" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by Louisojibe(m): 1:30pm
Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss (real name Tokunboh Idowu) is pictured as a toddler and a young girl with her younger brother strapped on her back...
Source: https://www.instagram.com/officialtboss_/
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by Pointblank09(m): 1:38pm
Fry egg for her
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by AleAirHub(m): 4:17pm
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by TheArticleNG(m): 4:17pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE
http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/throwback-photos-of-big-brother-naija.html
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by ajuwarhodes(f): 4:17pm
Ok
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by telim: 4:17pm
What is the thread all about self.
Finally After 3 years 3 month and 3 days, I finally made it to the frontpage. Thanks to Baba tunji for this charm. I Will need to had more heat to the charm to increase its potential. Front page competitors should watch out for me in the coming days.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by stepo707: 4:18pm
And so?
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by Tomalang(m): 4:18pm
So what next?
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by jamex93(m): 4:18pm
see her, mumu olodo gal
incase u don't know... Tboss is the next lady to go home
shout out to Bisola the most brilliant and entertaining lady in the house
Shout out to EFE king of warri land
shout out to Bally the gbaski guy from Croc city...
Tboss come back house con dey speak ya English dey go... even Ese is far better than this mumu Tboss.... mtchewww
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by flowbjones(m): 4:18pm
Nawa o
What's so special about BBN sef?
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by frankobaba(m): 4:20pm
The B'itch with the Pierced N'IPPLES
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by FearFactor1: 4:20pm
So she be Tokumbo from the beginning....
Hmmm and all this forming....!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by ichommy(m): 4:20pm
Seen, Cute Gal..
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by GreenMavro: 4:20pm
Teacher: "Johnny, can you tell me the name of 3 great kings who have brought happiness and peace into people's lives?"
Tboss: Drin-king,
Marvis: smo-king,
Gifty: fuc-king
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by Kimikazi2: 4:20pm
Who brought dis poo to fp?
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by thonyrule(m): 4:21pm
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by Ariel20(m): 4:22pm
She's pretty
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by BCISLTD: 4:22pm
innocence lost
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by Kpeshi10(m): 4:23pm
So?
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by seghordy: 4:23pm
haha
Pointblank09:
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by seghordy: 4:24pm
she is not bad at all
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by kelvinatkins(m): 4:24pm
jamex93:Take it easy brotherly has she offended you before?
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by seghordy: 4:24pm
lol
FearFactor1:
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by Adonis3: 4:25pm
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by Sacluxpaint(m): 4:25pm
Now she av join bad gang
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by thorbar(m): 4:26pm
I like how she tried to make TTT jealous by kissing Jon so hard in the process of Truth and Dare game yesterday night.
I like her die but she is just too emotional.
.
Bassey, Debbie rise and Tboss..
Am loving you guys
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by Tynasparks(f): 4:27pm
Next!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by tomdon(m): 4:27pm
That was before she start to chop prick like biscuit
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by Nofuckgiven: 4:28pm
One of the few pretty afonja women......
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl by Nofuckgiven: 4:28pm
One of the few afonja women......
LMAO-COULD THIS BE LOVE? CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST [PHOTOS] / Nigerian Celebrity ' BABY Papas ' And Their Kids (pictures) / Bishop Oyedepo Cries While Giving Daughter Away (white Wedding Photos)
Viewing this topic: freshness2020(m), babz007(m), breko, emorse(m), Ebuka478(m), vRendoh, adwaani(m), pheforusty(m), Nickymezor(f), Ihateafonja, epistleNow(m), ehinja, Riversides2003(m), prettythicksme(m), Augustas(f), iaatmguy(m), godspeed, DrTims(m), omotoyin007, Dukejaja, mlinz(m), bukolabeauty09(f), danny116, TheMetabolite(f), opjteam(m), donnumber1(m), chuksze, clevadani, freakcin, Yasmeena(f), ponzimaster, Naziff(m), Emmyxclusive, Unbeliever(m), ekpeye(m), modanwealth, Princekejino(m), dupzy05, derosario11(m), tk4rd, boneyard, myners007, yemmybx(m), zolapower, saintgwizard(m), Rayd502(m) and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13