See photos below





Pastor Suleman's wife Rev(Dr.) Lizzy Johnson today marked her birthday with her husband,children and church members.She Suleman gave out 3 brand new cars to 3 church members and cash gifts to those placed on her scholarship scheme.See photos below

More more more

me I no see any brand new car o. Na "Tokunbo" cars I dey see o!

Rednaxelot:

How much can you do? Always learn to be grateful when you are blessed and favoured by someone cos invariably, It is a blessing from God. Kudos to Lizzy, Nigeria is getting there... just tinny weeny bits of good deed and Charity till we sing a song of happiness

Waiting for haters to come and start their left hand right hand rubbish. People who never see anything good with wat others do.

Rednaxelot:

Take your ingrate heart and mindset outta my mentions and face!

them try shaa. That one lying and tje other kneeling touched me

Hadar4328:

stop spaming my mention. I'm allergic to stupidity!

If you collect an average N20000 from 10000 church members every month for tithe.

If my math is good, that is about N200m in a month.



Let's assume your members are not that rich, and the average is N5000, that still amount to whooping N50m



You pay no tax, and most repair and maintenance needed by the church are done by church members free of charge for God.



If you collect an average N20000 from 10000 church members every month for tithe. If my math is good, that is about N200m in a month. Let's assume your members are not that rich, and the average is N5000, that still amount to whooping N50m. You pay no tax, and most repair and maintenance needed by the church are done by church members free of charge for God. If you give out 2 toyota Camry 2001 and toyota Camry 2004 not up to value of N10m, madam you and your husband still have a lot of money, so I'm not impressed

Why so much excitement.

U were given back something far less than ur whole time and money u invested so far.... U are they prostrating before a mortal.





While one useless kogi senator is giving his special assistant a 1992 Honda civic. 1 Like

This is better than what Dino gave to his P.A .

Probably family members

Rednaxelot:

eleyi ti ya werey daadaa tan o! Ori e ope rara ati rara Ori e ope rara ati rara



Always junk blogging! Brand new?

Rednaxelot:

eleyi ti ya werey daadaa tan o! every one here is seen you as WAY-RAY every one here is seen you as WAY-RAY

jonhemma11:

Giving them these dilapidated cars is like giving them leaking purse. From mechanic to mechanic until they figure out they were better off without these "anointed cars". 8 Likes 1 Share