Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday

Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday

Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by jonhemma11: 2:35pm
Pastor Suleman's wife Rev(Dr.) Lizzy Johnson today marked her birthday with her husband,children and church members.She Suleman gave out 3 brand new cars to 3 church members and cash gifts to those placed on her scholarship scheme.

See photos below


2 Likes

Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by jonhemma11: 2:35pm
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Rednaxelot: 2:37pm
Pastor Suleman's wife Rev(Dr.) Lizzy Johnson today marked her birthday with her husband,children and church members. She Suleman gave out 3 brand new cars to 3 church members and cash gifts to those placed on her scholarship scheme.
me I no see any brand new car o. Na "Tokunbo" cars I dey see o!

15 Likes

Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Hadar4328(m): 2:50pm
me I no see any brand new car o. Na "Tokunbo" cars I dey see o!
How much can you do? Always learn to be grateful when you are blessed and favoured by someone cos invariably, It is a blessing from God. Kudos to Lizzy, Nigeria is getting there... just tinny weeny bits of good deed and Charity till we sing a song of happiness

19 Likes

Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Kondomatic(m): 2:51pm
interesting
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by zionmade(m): 3:02pm
Waiting for haters to come and start their left hand right hand rubbish. People who never see anything good with wat others do.
Haters over to u
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Hadar4328(m): 3:13pm
eleyi ti ya werey daadaa tan o!
Take your ingrate heart and mindset outta my mentions and face!

22 Likes

Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Speedyconnect5: 3:18pm
them try shaa. That one lying and tje other kneeling touched me
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by marshalcarter: 3:20pm
lwkm grin.



make una fight grin
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by SIRmanjar: 3:21pm
I no know why dis name lizzy dey turn me on.
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Rednaxelot: 4:33pm
Take your ingrate heart and mindset outta my mentions and face!
stop spaming my mention. I'm allergic to stupidity!

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by slurryeye: 6:25pm
If you collect an average N20000 from 10000 church members every month for tithe.
If my math is good, that is about N200m in a month.

Let's assume your members are not that rich, and the average is N5000, that still amount to whooping N50m

You pay no tax, and most repair and maintenance needed by the church are done by church members free of charge for God.

If you give out 2 toyota Camry 2001 and toyota Camry 2004 not up to value of N10m, madam you and your husband still have a lot of money, so I'm not impressed undecided

11 Likes

Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by iamdannyfc(m): 6:25pm
OK
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by lonelydora(m): 6:26pm
Okay ooo
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by IpobExposed: 6:27pm
sad
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by kenonze(f): 6:27pm
grin


Why so much excitement.
U were given back something far less than ur whole time and money u invested so far.... U are they prostrating before a mortal.

Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Akan(m): 6:28pm
While one useless kogi senator is giving his special assistant a 1992 Honda civic.

1 Like

Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by vislabraye(m): 6:28pm
This is better than what Dino gave to his P.A .
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Vickiweezy(m): 6:28pm
Probably family members
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Jane77(f): 6:29pm
cheesy grin

2 Likes

Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by femi4(m): 6:29pm
eleyi ti ya werey daadaa tan o!
Ori e ope rara ati rara
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by mccoy47(m): 6:30pm
Brand new? undecided
Always junk blogging! angry

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Onyochejohn(f): 6:30pm
eleyi ti ya werey daadaa tan o!
every one here is seen you as WAY-RAY
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by AngelicBeing: 6:31pm
cool
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by SWORD419: 6:31pm
grin
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by cytell56: 6:31pm
Pastor Suleman's wife Rev(Dr.) Lizzy Johnson today marked her birthday with her husband,children and church members.She Suleman gave out 3 brand new cars to 3 church members and cash gifts to those placed on her scholarship scheme.

See photos below


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/pastor-suleman-wife-gifts-3-church.html
Thank God for what the woman of God did, but stop spreading falsehood. How can a Toyota Camry of 1999/2000 be a brand new car? Haba!!!

1 Like

Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Billyonaire: 6:33pm
Giving them these dilapidated cars is like giving them leaking purse. From mechanic to mechanic until they figure out they were better off without these "anointed cars".

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by unclezuma: 6:33pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by euchariadavid(f): 6:34pm
God bless you Mama

