₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,008 members, 3,387,798 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 08:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday (11943 Views)
Apostle Suleman Gives His Church Member N500k & Brand New Nissan Jeep(pics) / Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep(photos) / Johnson Suleman Gives Mercedes-Matrix To Chris Morgan (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by jonhemma11: 2:35pm
Pastor Suleman's wife Rev(Dr.) Lizzy Johnson today marked her birthday with her husband,children and church members.She Suleman gave out 3 brand new cars to 3 church members and cash gifts to those placed on her scholarship scheme.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/pastor-suleman-wife-gifts-3-church.html
2 Likes
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by jonhemma11: 2:35pm
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by jonhemma11: 2:35pm
jonhemma11:more
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Rednaxelot: 2:37pm
jonhemma11:me I no see any brand new car o. Na "Tokunbo" cars I dey see o!
15 Likes
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by jonhemma11: 2:38pm
More
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Hadar4328(m): 2:50pm
Rednaxelot:How much can you do? Always learn to be grateful when you are blessed and favoured by someone cos invariably, It is a blessing from God. Kudos to Lizzy, Nigeria is getting there... just tinny weeny bits of good deed and Charity till we sing a song of happiness
19 Likes
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Kondomatic(m): 2:51pm
interesting
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by zionmade(m): 3:02pm
Waiting for haters to come and start their left hand right hand rubbish. People who never see anything good with wat others do.
Haters over to u
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Hadar4328(m): 3:13pm
Rednaxelot:Take your ingrate heart and mindset outta my mentions and face!
22 Likes
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Speedyconnect5: 3:18pm
them try shaa. That one lying and tje other kneeling touched me
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by marshalcarter: 3:20pm
lwkm .
make una fight
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by SIRmanjar: 3:21pm
I no know why dis name lizzy dey turn me on.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Rednaxelot: 4:33pm
Hadar4328:stop spaming my mention. I'm allergic to stupidity!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by slurryeye: 6:25pm
If you collect an average N20000 from 10000 church members every month for tithe.
If my math is good, that is about N200m in a month.
Let's assume your members are not that rich, and the average is N5000, that still amount to whooping N50m
You pay no tax, and most repair and maintenance needed by the church are done by church members free of charge for God.
If you give out 2 toyota Camry 2001 and toyota Camry 2004 not up to value of N10m, madam you and your husband still have a lot of money, so I'm not impressed
11 Likes
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by iamdannyfc(m): 6:25pm
OK
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by lonelydora(m): 6:26pm
Okay ooo
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by IpobExposed: 6:27pm
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by kenonze(f): 6:27pm
Why so much excitement.
U were given back something far less than ur whole time and money u invested so far.... U are they prostrating before a mortal.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Akan(m): 6:28pm
While one useless kogi senator is giving his special assistant a 1992 Honda civic.
1 Like
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by vislabraye(m): 6:28pm
This is better than what Dino gave to his P.A .
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Vickiweezy(m): 6:28pm
Probably family members
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Jane77(f): 6:29pm
2 Likes
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by femi4(m): 6:29pm
Rednaxelot:Ori e ope rara ati rara
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by mccoy47(m): 6:30pm
Brand new?
Always junk blogging!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Onyochejohn(f): 6:30pm
Rednaxelot:every one here is seen you as WAY-RAY
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by AngelicBeing: 6:31pm
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by SWORD419: 6:31pm
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by cytell56: 6:31pm
jonhemma11:Thank God for what the woman of God did, but stop spreading falsehood. How can a Toyota Camry of 1999/2000 be a brand new car? Haba!!!
1 Like
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by Billyonaire: 6:33pm
Giving them these dilapidated cars is like giving them leaking purse. From mechanic to mechanic until they figure out they were better off without these "anointed cars".
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by unclezuma: 6:33pm
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Gives 3 Church Members Cars & Cash Gifts To Mark Birthday by euchariadavid(f): 6:34pm
God bless you Mama
Atheists: Empirical Reasoning For The Existence Of God / Understanding "Power To Get Wealth" In The Light Of The New Testament / How Well Did I Understand Grace Before I Understood Grace? - Paul Ellis
Viewing this topic: Priest200(m), slyd90(m), Hapi121(m), Ndubuisioma(m), Kexcellency, penuelway(m), Lacomb(m), Realconsulx, oluseyioba(m), marhoinspire, wisedrugz, churchillsheddy(m), mayorwah98(m), InGodshand, blexyz1, Thryphosa(m), ejyke84, viktor88, AuroraB(f), a4jasper(m), khallyberry(m), MEDLABSC(m), winta2007(m), tmodeltoluene(m), ogayoungboss(m), frankolala, Lilswaghanxum(m), elijah81288(m), veralu(f), choo, holywoman, ayodelemen(m), Pavarottii(m) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21