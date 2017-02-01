Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) (23338 Views)

My In-law Forcefully Had Sex With Me, My 2 Sisters, Witness Tells Court / First Class Twin Sisters To Marry On The Same Day - Photos / Twin Sisters Who Died In Ghana Buried Same Day - See Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'Innalillahi Wa Innaillaihi Raji'un! The dead of Samira Bala and Hafsat Bala two sisters on the same time and day has indeed created a huge vacuum,the unmeasurable and indescribable agonies, hearts deeply terrified, yet we believe in the inevitability of death.Subhannallah! it's really painful Wallahi! May there souls be granted with Jannah. Ameen'



Source: As shared by Zakari who lives in Kano....'Innalillahi Wa Innaillaihi Raji'un! The dead of Samira Bala and Hafsat Bala two sisters on the same time and day has indeed created a huge vacuum,the unmeasurable and indescribable agonies, hearts deeply terrified, yet we believe in the inevitability of death.Subhannallah! it's really painful Wallahi! May there souls be granted with Jannah. Ameen'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/2-sisters-die-same-day-timephotos.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share

Oh what's the cause of their death? I can feel the family pain. Rest in peace 2 Likes

RIP, BUT THE CAUSE (ACCIDENT, SICKNESS, POISON OR NATURAL DEALTH 2 Likes

They are just so beautiful. Rest In peace 7 Likes

If they lived a good life, then no need to weep for them but if the reverse is the case, now is the time to start weeping. 3 Likes

If they lived a good life, then no need to weep for them because they're in a better place. but if the reverse is the case, now is the time to start weeping. 3 Likes

Allahumma yarham hum 4 Likes

It is well

ok

lofty900:

If they lived a good life, then no need to weep for them because they're in a better place. but if the reverse is the case, now is the time to start weeping. true true 3 Likes

R.I.P 1 Like

May jannatul firdaus be their final abode 1 Like

handiwork of village witch!

purity22:



Oh what's the cause of their death? I can feel the family pain. Rest in peace

Death took their souls away....



Cause? No need because we're gonna die one way or the other Death took their souls away....Cause? No need because we're gonna die one way or the other 3 Likes

lofty900:

If they lived a good life, then no need to weep for them but if the reverse is the case, now is the time to start weeping. Have you ever lost someone so dear to you.. You think the tear shed is for the dead.. Hmmmm i pray you wont loose someone that will leave a vacuum in your heart forever. .. Have you ever lost someone so dear to you.. You think the tear shed is for the dead.. Hmmmm i pray you wont loose someone that will leave a vacuum in your heart forever. .. 1 Like

mysterious





Rip

RIP

RIPP

RIP dearies

God abeg.

oh lord

Another horrible Northern news 1 Like

Beautiful women rest in peace

Terrible



May their soul gain a peaceful Rest

RIP

What a lost. Rip.

Nigerian's at work #softwork. RIP 1 Like

gqboyy:

Allahumma yarham hum Why can't you and others write in English.Not everyone understands what you just said. Why can't you and others write in English.Not everyone understands what you just said. 2 Likes

Any body that believed that this shall never be your portion and ur family as a real Christian should claim it by liking or sharing this post, it can never be your portion IJN! 2 Likes