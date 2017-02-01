₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by chie8: 6:01pm
As shared by Zakari who lives in Kano....
'Innalillahi Wa Innaillaihi Raji'un! The dead of Samira Bala and Hafsat Bala two sisters on the same time and day has indeed created a huge vacuum,the unmeasurable and indescribable agonies, hearts deeply terrified, yet we believe in the inevitability of death.Subhannallah! it's really painful Wallahi! May there souls be granted with Jannah. Ameen'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/2-sisters-die-same-day-timephotos.html?m=1
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by chie8: 6:01pm
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by purity22(f): 6:05pm
Oh what's the cause of their death? I can feel the family pain. Rest in peace
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by okunfemm(m): 6:06pm
RIP, BUT THE CAUSE (ACCIDENT, SICKNESS, POISON OR NATURAL DEALTH
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:07pm
They are just so beautiful. Rest In peace
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by lofty900(m): 6:20pm
If they lived a good life, then no need to weep for them but if the reverse is the case, now is the time to start weeping.
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by lofty900(m): 6:21pm
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by gqboyy(m): 8:08pm
Allahumma yarham hum
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by Vision4God: 8:47pm
It is well
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by salabscholar01(m): 9:05pm
ok
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by salabscholar01(m): 9:07pm
lofty900:true
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by Jeffrey12(m): 9:07pm
R.I.P
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by DeAvenger: 9:07pm
May jannatul firdaus be their final abode
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by noziz(m): 9:07pm
handiwork of village witch!
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by sabama007(f): 9:08pm
purity22:
Death took their souls away....
Cause? No need because we're gonna die one way or the other
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by distilledwalex(m): 9:08pm
lofty900:Have you ever lost someone so dear to you.. You think the tear shed is for the dead.. Hmmmm i pray you wont loose someone that will leave a vacuum in your heart forever. ..
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by lifestyle1(m): 9:09pm
mysterious
Rip
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by Heartmender1(m): 9:09pm
RIP
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by psalmskiddy(m): 9:11pm
RIPP
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by shammah1(m): 9:11pm
RIP dearies
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by kajsa08(f): 9:11pm
God abeg.
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 9:12pm
oh lord
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by Ezedon(m): 9:12pm
Another horrible Northern news
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by EzigboNwanma(f): 9:13pm
Beautiful women rest in peace
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by HRich(m): 9:13pm
Terrible
May their soul gain a peaceful Rest
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:14pm
RIP
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by LilPeezy(m): 9:14pm
What a lost. Rip.
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by AlphaStyles(m): 9:15pm
Nigerian's at work #softwork. RIP
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by Beey(f): 9:16pm
gqboyy:Why can't you and others write in English.Not everyone understands what you just said.
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by optionB: 9:16pm
Any body that believed that this shall never be your portion and ur family as a real Christian should claim it by liking or sharing this post, it can never be your portion IJN!
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by nairascores: 9:16pm
oh rip to them
|Re: 2 Sisters Die The Same Day & Time In Kano (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 9:18pm
