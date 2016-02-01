₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,159 members, 3,388,172 topics. Date: Monday, 27 February 2017 at 01:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic (8069 Views)
Wife Of LASU Lecturer Pregnant For Her Bricklayer Lover (pics) / Driver Having Sex With Friend's Wife Caught In Zambia (Photos) / Pictures Of Lady Who Brought Her Maid To Fan Her In Salon Go Viral (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by Kolababe: 8:49pm On Feb 26
Mr Fabio Phiri, a Taxi driver from Lusaka, Zambia and his wife Priscilla Phiri, a maid at China Engineering and Construction limited welcomed a beautiful baby boy into their family six moths ago.
Despite the fact that the baby obviously looks mixed and that the woman might have been doing more than cleaning and cooking for her former boss, the young couple are very much happy and have thanked God for blessing them with a beautiful baby boy.
"I love my son , he is a blessing to me , because of him I have been forced to even work hard in life so that I can always provide for him," Mr Phiri said.
"He is a big boy now and is 6 months old , I named him after myself because he looks exactly like I do especially when I was a baby like him , his name is Fabio Ji Wu Phiri, the Ji Wu is a name we gave to him after my wife's former boss mr Ji Wu Young a Chinese engineer who was working at China Engineering and Construction limited , he helped us a lot when my wife was pregnant and has been very supportive to our family and the baby , even after he left Zambia , he still sends money to help us with up keep so the only way we could appreciate him is by giving some of his names to our son " Mr Fabio Phiri added.
On her part, his wife Priscilla said she was grateful to God for giving her a beautiful and healthy baby boy.
"I am very happy for this gift of a beautiful baby boy , I love him so much and I am thankful to God for giving him to me."
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/wife-of-zambiam-taxi-driver-who-worked.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by Kolababe: 8:49pm On Feb 26
Hmm
SEE MORE PHOTOS>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/wife-of-zambiam-taxi-driver-who-worked.html
1 Like
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by greatnaija01: 8:51pm On Feb 26
the baby is a representation of SPERM partnership. She really served and was serviced.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by buchai: 8:54pm On Feb 26
Chinese has scores Zambia 1-0
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by Michellla(f): 8:55pm On Feb 26
She obviously played away match.
3 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by falconey: 8:57pm On Feb 26
This is one of the reason I love the pussy na wetin he swallow he go vomit.
50 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:57pm On Feb 26
....
4 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by Abdhul(m): 8:58pm On Feb 26
MR FABIO that boy is not your son
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by shikshark: 9:01pm On Feb 26
the baby is named after the former boss......hmmmmm, i smell crayfish
4 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by BUTCHCASSIDY: 9:02pm On Feb 26
Mr. Ji Wu got to do some overtime
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by Epositive(m): 9:05pm On Feb 26
white baby from black parents (white pap from black pot)... quite strange
#positivevibes.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by miblolo(f): 9:05pm On Feb 26
Ha....the man blind ne?
3 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by yomi007k(m): 9:10pm On Feb 26
Na mrji wu young get dpikin monkey.
1 Like
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by THUNDER4real(m): 9:22pm On Feb 26
The story is Crystal clear, you don't even need common sense to know who the father of the baby is...Hw can Mr ji wu be so concern? Wa-yo
4 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by TPAND: 9:24pm On Feb 26
This story is fake. That baby doesn't like an half-cast. That's an Asian baby
3 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by CaroLyner(f): 9:34pm On Feb 26
TPAND:That's the irony of it all.
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by Young03: 9:40pm On Feb 26
mr Ji wu gonna come back for his baby later
1 Like
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by ritababe(f): 9:55pm On Feb 26
hahahahaha, obviously the maid wasn't just a maid, sperrm miss road
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by sweetboiy(m): 10:03pm On Feb 26
Michellla:i just love ur name... My bae namesake
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by Michellla(f): 10:12pm On Feb 26
sweetboiy:Awwe,
Tell her i said Hi
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by sweetboiy(m): 10:15pm On Feb 26
Michellla:sure I will
1 Like
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by SorftWerk(m): 10:15pm On Feb 26
Away match... LIVE!
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by samblaks(m): 10:23pm On Feb 26
Iya n je yin. e o mo. the Chinese man go soon come claim in pikin. Sidon dia.
1 Like
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by ItsTheBachelor: 10:57pm On Feb 26
And the guy actually said the baby looks like him.
I no fit laff abeg. The problem wey l dey face for Naija now pass this one: no light for my area for over one week now.
9 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by onward4life(m): 11:41pm On Feb 26
Kolababe:
..well I see nothing wrong in it.
The baby is a gift!!
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by Okuda(m): 11:47pm On Feb 26
falconey:
Lmao!! Fool!
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by cremedelacreme: 11:47pm On Feb 26
Poverty na bastard. See as the mumu man de smile after dem born Chinko pikin for am.
3 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by EzigboNwanma(f): 11:48pm On Feb 26
chai the man na mugu.
2 Likes
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by Rexnegro(m): 11:48pm On Feb 26
Dna sharpally
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by rolams(m): 11:49pm On Feb 26
Alarm don blow!
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by Kizyte(m): 11:49pm On Feb 26
Ewooo!
|Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby (pic by Ronaldinnioh(f): 11:49pm On Feb 26
DNA
1 Like
My Old Parents Are Still At War / My Dad Still Beats My Mum After 24 Yrs Marriage / Honour Thy Mother And Father: What Does This Mean To You?
Viewing this topic: learned0007, Milldon(m), SammieLowkey(m), abey20(m), Aladinn(m), nelandrewz(m), HomesOfLife(m), wokemzine, HOMOTOYOSI10(m), tipdrips, pyyxxaro, rydeorsail(m), Okeytus(m), Timagwa(f), GGirll(m), Missy00, Alcantara88, chyzoo4u(m), Beey(f), correctguy0900, 9jatoxin, segun911(m), XtraTochi, Adeshola5, Respect01, ofala(m), Rendition(m), Tunjasko(m), delvinmaya(m), Lorax(f), phameous(f), busomma, Warfighter, Xlad(m), Sketch007(m), OseIbhadode93 and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14