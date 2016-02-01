₦airaland Forum

Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby

Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby

Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by Kolababe: 8:49pm On Feb 26
Mr Fabio Phiri, a Taxi driver from Lusaka, Zambia and his wife Priscilla Phiri, a maid at China Engineering and Construction limited welcomed a beautiful baby boy into their family six moths ago.

Despite the fact that the baby obviously looks mixed and that the woman might have been doing more than cleaning and cooking for her former boss, the young couple are very much happy and have thanked God for blessing them with a beautiful baby boy.

"I love my son , he is a blessing to me , because of him I have been forced to even work hard in life so that I can always provide for him," Mr Phiri said.

"He is a big boy now and is 6 months old , I named him after myself because he looks exactly like I do especially when I was a baby like him , his name is Fabio Ji Wu Phiri, the Ji Wu is a name we gave to him after my wife's former boss mr Ji Wu Young a Chinese engineer who was working at China Engineering and Construction limited , he helped us a lot when my wife was pregnant and has been very supportive to our family and the baby , even after he left Zambia , he still sends money to help us with up keep so the only way we could appreciate him is by giving some of his names to our son " Mr Fabio Phiri added.

On her part, his wife Priscilla said she was grateful to God for giving her a beautiful and healthy baby boy.

"I am very happy for this gift of a beautiful baby boy , I love him so much and I am thankful to God for giving him to me."

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by Kolababe: 8:49pm On Feb 26
Hmm

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by greatnaija01: 8:51pm On Feb 26
the baby is a representation of SPERM partnership. She really served and was serviced.

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by buchai: 8:54pm On Feb 26
Chinese has scores Zambia 1-0

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by Michellla(f): 8:55pm On Feb 26
She obviously played away match.

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by falconey: 8:57pm On Feb 26
This is one of the reason I love the pussy na wetin he swallow he go vomit.

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:57pm On Feb 26
....

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by Abdhul(m): 8:58pm On Feb 26
cheesy MR FABIO that boy is not your son

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by shikshark: 9:01pm On Feb 26
the baby is named after the former boss......hmmmmm, i smell crayfish

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by BUTCHCASSIDY: 9:02pm On Feb 26
Mr. Ji Wu got to do some overtime grin
Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by Epositive(m): 9:05pm On Feb 26
white baby from black parents (white pap from black pot)... quite strange


#positivevibes.

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by miblolo(f): 9:05pm On Feb 26
Ha....the man blind ne?

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by yomi007k(m): 9:10pm On Feb 26
grin

Na mrji wu young get dpikin monkey.

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by THUNDER4real(m): 9:22pm On Feb 26
The story is Crystal clear, you don't even need common sense to know who the father of the baby is...Hw can Mr ji wu be so concern? Wa-yo

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by TPAND: 9:24pm On Feb 26
This story is fake. That baby doesn't like an half-cast. That's an Asian baby

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by CaroLyner(f): 9:34pm On Feb 26
TPAND:
This story is fake. That baby doesn't like an half-cast. That's an Asian baby
That's the irony of it all.
Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by Young03: 9:40pm On Feb 26
mr Ji wu gonna come back for his baby later

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by ritababe(f): 9:55pm On Feb 26
hahahahaha, obviously the maid wasn't just a maid, sperrm miss road cheesy
Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by sweetboiy(m): 10:03pm On Feb 26
Michellla:
She obviously played away match. grin
i just love ur name... My bae namesake
Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by Michellla(f): 10:12pm On Feb 26
sweetboiy:
i just love ur name... My bae namesake
Awwe,
Tell her i said Hi smiley
Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by sweetboiy(m): 10:15pm On Feb 26
Michellla:
Awwe,
Tell her i said Hi smiley
sure I will

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by SorftWerk(m): 10:15pm On Feb 26
Away match... LIVE!
Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by samblaks(m): 10:23pm On Feb 26
Iya n je yin. e o mo. the Chinese man go soon come claim in pikin. Sidon dia.

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by ItsTheBachelor: 10:57pm On Feb 26
And the guy actually said the baby looks like him.
I no fit laff abeg. The problem wey l dey face for Naija now pass this one: no light for my area for over one week now.

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by onward4life(m): 11:41pm On Feb 26
Kolababe:
Mr Fabio Phiri, a Taxi driver from Lusaka, Zambia and his wife Priscilla Phiri, a maid at China Engineering and Construction limited welcomed a beautiful baby boy into their family six moths ago.

Despite the fact that the baby obviously looks mixed and that the woman might have been doing more than cleaning and cooking for her former boss, the young couple are very much happy and have thanked God for blessing them with a beautiful baby boy.

"I love my son , he is a blessing to me , because of him I have been forced to even work hard in life so that I can always provide for him," Mr Phiri said.

"He is a big boy now and is 6 months old , I named him after myself because he looks exactly like I do especially when I was a baby like him , his name is Fabio Ji Wu Phiri, the Ji Wu is a name we gave to him after my wife's former boss mr Ji Wu Young a Chinese engineer who was working at China Engineering and Construction limited , he helped us a lot when my wife was pregnant and has been very supportive to our family and the baby , even after he left Zambia , he still sends money to help us with up keep so the only way we could appreciate him is by giving some of his names to our son " Mr Fabio Phiri added.

On her part, his wife Priscilla said she was grateful to God for giving her a beautiful and healthy baby boy.

"I am very happy for this gift of a beautiful baby boy , I love him so much and I am thankful to God for giving him to me."

..well I see nothing wrong in it.

The baby is a gift!!

grin
Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by Okuda(m): 11:47pm On Feb 26
falconey:
This is one of the reason I love the pussy na wetin he swallow he go vomit.

Lmao!! Fool!
Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by cremedelacreme: 11:47pm On Feb 26
Poverty na bastard. See as the mumu man de smile after dem born Chinko pikin for am. grin grin grin

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by EzigboNwanma(f): 11:48pm On Feb 26
grin cheesy chai the man na mugu.

Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by Rexnegro(m): 11:48pm On Feb 26
Dna sharpally
Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by rolams(m): 11:49pm On Feb 26
Alarm don blow!
Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by Kizyte(m): 11:49pm On Feb 26
Ewooo!
Re: Wife Of Zambia Man Who Is A Maid To Chinese Man Delivers Asian-looking Baby by Ronaldinnioh(f): 11:49pm On Feb 26
DNA

