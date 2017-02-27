₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by sleepyeyez(m): 6:46am
Moonlight has won the best picture Oscar in an unlikely victory, sensationally defeating the strong favourite La La Land.
Directed by Barry Jenkins and adapted from an unpublished playscript by Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight won near-universal critical plaudits for its depiction of the coming of age of a gay black teenager from a rough neighbourhood in Miami.
It defeated nine other films in the Oscar race: apart from hot favourite La La Land, it also beat Kenneth Lonergan’s grief drama Manchester by the Sea and the commercially successful Hidden Figures, about black female mathematicians who worked on Nasa’s moon mission in the 1960s.
Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali won their first Oscars for their supporting roles in African-American stories "Fences" and "Moonlight," in stark contrast to the 2016 Academy Awards when no actors of color were even nominated.
THE WINNERS LIST IN FULL
Best supporting actor
WINNER: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Best makeup and hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
WINNER: Suicide Squad
Best costume design
Allied
WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best documentary
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
WINNER: OJ: Made in America
13th
Best sound editing
WINNER: Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best sound mixing
Arrival
WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
Best supporting actress
WINNER: Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Best foreign language film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
WINNER: The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Best animated short
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
WINNER: Piper
Best animated feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
WINNER: Zootopia
Best production design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
WINNER: La La Land
Passengers
Best visual effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
WINNER: The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best film editing
Arrival
WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Best documentary short
4.1 Miles
Extremis
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
WINNER: The White Helmets
Best live-action short
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
WINNER: Sing
Timecode
Best cinematography
Arrival
WINNER: La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best score
Jackie
WINNER: La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Best song
Audition (La La Land)
Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)
WINNER: City of Stars (La La Land)
The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)
How Far I’ll Go (Moana)
Best original screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
WINNER: Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Best adapted screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
WINNER: Moonlight
Best director
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
WINNER: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Best actor
WINNER: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Best actress
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
WINNER: Emma Stone (La La Land)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Best picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
WINNER: La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
WINNER: Moonlight
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by sleepyeyez(m): 6:47am
more pics
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by sleepyeyez(m): 6:54am
more
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by sleepyeyez(m): 6:57am
oh theres more
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by echobazz(m): 7:12am
hmmm
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by prof800(m): 7:17am
The Oscars is just all about politics. Nothing more. Forget all the show things.
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by Ahmed0336(m): 7:27am
Since my man denzel Washington no win feeling same as Grammy just as dem rob Beyonce take give Adele for Album of the year.
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by Presh900(m): 7:39am
ok
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by sleepyeyez(m): 8:33am
prof800:
well, isn't virtually everything informed by that these days? reality of the world we live in
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by sleepyeyez(m): 8:38am
Ahmed0336:
well, technically, you can still call your man, denzel, a winner. viola davis who played a role in the movie(Fences) he directed and starred in, nabbed the Best supporting actress award.
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by lofty900(m): 8:58am
prof800:which one is politics again? Mention one category that the winner didn't deserve to win
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by dahmie2013: 9:21am
So happy 4 Emma Stone!
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by JustCalMeDBoss(m): 9:32am
Thank God moonlight won best picture.
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by Csami(m): 9:42am
Oscar na fraud! Just tell me what's so special about Moonlight!?
The most inconsequential movie of 2016.
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by Solotango: 10:32am
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by berrystunn(m): 10:32am
We hear
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by Macelliot(m): 10:32am
I
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by hucienda: 10:33am
Congratulations to Viola Davis and Emma Stone.
Passionate speech there by M. Davis also.
Both cast members in 'The Help'. Now crowned for their artistic efforts in 'Fences' and 'La La Land' respectively.
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by apcmustwin: 10:34am
Csami:Are u talking about the story line or the cinematography?
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by GreenMavro: 10:38am
Which club OSCAR dy play for now?
ever since he left chelsea, i never hear from am again
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by abiodunalasa: 10:49am
With Hacksaw Ridge... Mel Gibson deserved to be the best Director
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by JustCalMeDBoss(m): 10:55am
Csami:because a movie does not have boxoffice numbers does not make inconsequential. ,moonlights is the first movie that shows the struggle of the average black American male.
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by ephi123(f): 10:56am
Hidden Figures was definitely worth watching - particularly Mahershala Ali's character, charming guy.
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by Biggty(m): 10:56am
Almost all the movies up there are rubbish except Hell or High Water and Captain Fantastic
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by agongajoseph(m): 10:57am
Na only Moonlight wakka come?
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by Henrodah(m): 10:57am
abiodunalasa:Feel the same too.
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by yinkzzboy: 10:58am
Owk.
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by superfelix: 10:58am
How many nomination did La La Land got sef? Ha!
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by kingmekus(m): 10:59am
abiodunalasa:guy that film too dope
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by kachi19: 11:00am
Nooo What happened? Ruth Negga should had won that thing, sadly Emma Stone's popularity was a breaking edge.
Happy for Mahashala Ali and viola Davis... but I don't know how Moonlight won? I was rooting for hidden figures :/
|Re: The Oscars 2017: Full Winner's List (pics) by Onyenna(m): 11:10am
Cool.....now i gat a bad-Ass list of movies to download!
#and not forgetting XX.X(triple x), John wick 2, the great wall etc....
Naah waah for Nairaland oooh!.... I wrote the name of a movie (XX.X) and they changed it to BLEEP! WADAPHUCK!!
