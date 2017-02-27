

Directed by Barry Jenkins and adapted from an unpublished playscript by Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight won near-universal critical plaudits for its depiction of the coming of age of a gay black teenager from a rough neighbourhood in Miami.

It defeated nine other films in the Oscar race: apart from hot favourite La La Land, it also beat Kenneth Lonergan’s grief drama Manchester by the Sea and the commercially successful Hidden Figures, about black female mathematicians who worked on Nasa’s moon mission in the 1960s.

Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali won their first Oscars for their supporting roles in African-American stories "Fences" and "Moonlight," in stark contrast to the 2016 Academy Awards when no actors of color were even nominated.



THE WINNERS LIST IN FULL



Best supporting actor

WINNER: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)



Best makeup and hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

WINNER: Suicide Squad



Best costume design

Allied

WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land



Best documentary

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

WINNER: OJ: Made in America

13th



Best sound editing

WINNER: Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully



Best sound mixing

Arrival

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)



Best foreign language film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

WINNER: The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann



Best animated short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

WINNER: Piper



Best animated feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

WINNER: Zootopia



Best production design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

WINNER: La La Land

Passengers



Best visual effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

WINNER: The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story



Best film editing

Arrival

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best documentary short

4.1 Miles

Extremis

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

WINNER: The White Helmets



Best live-action short

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

WINNER: Sing

Timecode



Best cinematography

Arrival

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence



Best score

Jackie

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers



Best song

Audition (La La Land)

Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)

WINNER: City of Stars (La La Land)

The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)

How Far I’ll Go (Moana)

Best original screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

WINNER: Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women



Best adapted screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

WINNER: Moonlight



Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

WINNER: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)



Best actor

WINNER: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)



Best actress

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

WINNER: Emma Stone (La La Land)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)



Best picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

WINNER: Moonlight



text source:



pic source: Moonlight has won the best picture Oscar in an unlikely victory, sensationally defeating the strong favourite La La Land.Directed by Barry Jenkins and adapted from an unpublished playscript by Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight won near-universal critical plaudits for its depiction of the coming of age of a gay black teenager from a rough neighbourhood in Miami.It defeated nine other films in the Oscar race: apart from hot favourite La La Land, it also beat Kenneth Lonergan’s grief drama Manchester by the Sea and the commercially successful Hidden Figures, about black female mathematicians who worked on Nasa’s moon mission in the 1960s.Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali won their first Oscars for their supporting roles in African-American stories "Fences" and "Moonlight," in stark contrast to the 2016 Academy Awards when no actors of color were even nominated.THE WINNERS LIST IN FULLBest supporting actorWINNER: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)Dev Patel (Lion)Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)Best makeup and hairstylingA Man Called OveStar Trek BeyondWINNER: Suicide SquadBest costume designAlliedWINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find ThemFlorence Foster JenkinsJackieLa La LandBest documentaryFire at SeaI Am Not Your NegroLife, AnimatedWINNER: OJ: Made in America13thBest sound editingWINNER: ArrivalDeepwater HorizonHacksaw RidgeLa La LandSullyBest sound mixingArrivalWINNER: Hacksaw RidgeLa La LandRogue One: A Star Wars Story13 HoursBest supporting actressWINNER: Viola Davis (Fences)Naomie Harris (Moonlight)Nicole Kidman (Lion)Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)Best foreign language filmLand of MineA Man Called OveWINNER: The SalesmanTannaToni ErdmannBest animated shortBlind VayshaBorrowed TimePear Cider and CigarettesPearlWINNER: PiperBest animated featureKubo and the Two StringsMoanaMy Life As a ZucchiniThe Red TurtleWINNER: ZootopiaBest production designArrivalFantastic Beasts and Where to Find ThemHail, Caesar!WINNER: La La LandPassengersBest visual effectsDeepwater HorizonDoctor StrangeWINNER: The Jungle BookKubo and the Two StringsRogue One: A Star Wars StoryBest film editingArrivalWINNER: Hacksaw RidgeHell or High WaterLa La LandMoonlightBest documentary short4.1 MilesExtremisJoe’s ViolinWatani: My HomelandWINNER: The White HelmetsBest live-action shortEnnemis InterieursLa Femme et le TGVSilent NightsWINNER: SingTimecodeBest cinematographyArrivalWINNER: La La LandLionMoonlightSilenceBest scoreJackieWINNER: La La LandLionMoonlightPassengersBest songAudition (La La Land)Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)WINNER: City of Stars (La La Land)The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)How Far I’ll Go (Moana)Best original screenplayHell or High WaterLa La LandThe LobsterWINNER: Manchester by the Sea20th Century WomenBest adapted screenplayArrivalFencesHidden FiguresLionWINNER: MoonlightBest directorDenis Villeneuve (Arrival)Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)WINNER: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)Best actorWINNER: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)Ryan Gosling (La La Land)Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)Denzel Washington (Fences)Best actressIsabelle Huppert (Elle)Ruth Negga (Loving)WINNER: Emma Stone (La La Land)Natalie Portman (Jackie)Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)Best pictureArrivalFencesHacksaw RidgeHell or High WaterHidden FiguresWINNER: La La LandLionManchester by the SeaWINNER: Moonlighttext source: https://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/feb/27/moonlight-wins-best-picture-oscars-academy-award-2017 pic source: http://www.bbc.com/news/in-pictures-39099365