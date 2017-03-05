₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by Rapsowdee01(m): 9:33pm On Mar 04
Best Make Up Artiste (Movies/TV series)
Oloibiri - Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, Perekeme Odon
Best Costume Designer
76 - Pat Egwurube
Best Art Director
76 - Pat Nebo
Best Sound Editor (Movies/TV series)
Vaya
Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series)
Oloibiri - Nnodim Chigozie, Paula Peterson
Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series)
93 Days - Elliot Sewape
Best Cinematographer
Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Lance Gewer
Best Documentary
Alison
Best Short Film or Online Video
Cat Face
Best Actress in an M-Net original comedy series
Deborah Anugwa - Hustle
Best Actor in an M-Net comedy series
Samuel Ajibola - "The Johnsons"
Best Actress in an M-Net original drama series
Meg Otanwa - "Hush"
Best Actor in an M-Net original drama series
David Jones David - "Hotel Majestic"
Best M-Net original comedy series
The Johnsons
Best M-Net original drama series
Tinsel
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili)
Zilizala
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Hausa)
Yaki Da Zuciya
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Yoruba)
Somwhere in The Dark - Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Igbo)
Amoye-Bu-Onye
Best Soundtrack/ Original Score
The Encounter - Michael 'The Truth' Ogunlade
Best TV series
Jenifa's Diary
Best Writer
Vaya
Best Supporting Actress
Ebele Okaro - Four One Love
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series)
Rotimi Salami - Just Not Married
Best Actor in a Comedy
Imeh Umoh Bishop - The Boss is Mine
Trailblazer award
Somkhele idhalama
Industry Merit Award
Mr. Chika Okpala
Best Movie East Africa
Kati Kati
Best Movie West Africa
Oloibiri
Best Movie South Africa
All About Love
Best Actress in Drama/ TV/ Movies
Rita Dominic - 76
Best Actor in Drama/ TV/ Movies
Sambasa Nzeribe - Slow Country
Best Director (Movie)
Izu Ojukwu - 76
AMVCA best Overall Movie
76
That's all !!!!
Lalasticlala oya... Do the needful
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by sleeknick(m): 9:36pm On Mar 04
So there won't be light in ikeja for one month?
Abeg o! Nairalanders in ikeja wey get Gen abeg pm me so that i go come dey charge my gadgets for ur house o. Abeg! No be sey i dey beg oh... Abeg
4 Likes
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by livinus009: 9:41pm On Mar 04
Where is the wedding party??
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by Rapsowdee01(m): 10:11pm On Mar 04
Pics
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by Rapsowdee01(m): 10:12pm On Mar 04
More
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by Rapsowdee01(m): 10:14pm On Mar 04
More
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by Ruhamah23(m): 10:26pm On Mar 04
most of the winners didn't come
Why?
Love tinsel.
space booked
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by Rapsowdee01(m): 10:29pm On Mar 04
Ruhamah23:
They did.. Very few were absent. Maybe they had other plans... For Oge Okoye AKA Mama Rob and Rosy... Reports had it she came but was nowhere to be found.
3 Likes
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by veekid(m): 11:20pm On Mar 04
No Yoruba movie was recognised, Na wha o
2 Likes
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by edlion57(m): 11:23pm On Mar 04
Pls where can I get the movie '76'...so much advert
5 Likes
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by ajuwarhodes(f): 11:23pm On Mar 04
Ok
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by tayo4ng(f): 11:23pm On Mar 04
thank God for Funke Akindeke
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by JamieNaija(m): 11:24pm On Mar 04
naso
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by softwerk(f): 11:24pm On Mar 04
livinus009:
Wedding party will qualify for listing by next year AMVCA!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by mckazzy(m): 11:24pm On Mar 04
Oge Okoye was not shortlisted for best.... You know the rest
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by olatex25(m): 11:24pm On Mar 04
Funke Akindele d genius
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by snezBaba: 11:25pm On Mar 04
veekid:Calm down, Its not about tribe joor. Kunle Afolayan once won up to five awards himself in a single night at the AMVCA na...Rotimu salami,Funke akindele,jumoke odetola,samuel ajibola won acting awards na,What are you saying sef
6 Likes
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by ALAYORMII: 11:25pm On Mar 04
Congratulations to all the winners and nominees
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by eluquenson(m): 11:25pm On Mar 04
Okay
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by Baroba(m): 11:25pm On Mar 04
livinus009:
The wedding party came out late last year, i expect it to do big things in AMVCA 2018..
Not surprised to see 76 and Izu Ojukwu win big, the movie was very good.. Izu is a great director, just that he doesn't direct enough movies..
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by Lecturer05(m): 11:26pm On Mar 04
How about Jumoke Odetola?she is Yoruba as at the last time I checked.
veekid:
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 11:27pm On Mar 04
Igbo people repping
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by harry2ve(m): 11:28pm On Mar 04
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by Dannidom(m): 11:28pm On Mar 04
blah blah blah man united lost so I'm nt comenting
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by LifeDrama: 11:30pm On Mar 04
God Bless Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by Zabilon007(m): 11:31pm On Mar 04
veekid:Wake up...it's not a political appointment
3 Likes
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by Zabilon007(m): 11:31pm On Mar 04
veekid:So fucking what??
1 Like
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by rev2214(m): 11:31pm On Mar 04
Give us AWARD on Nairaland too......Best poster, Best educative thread etc
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by Alasi20(m): 11:32pm On Mar 04
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by yim(f): 11:32pm On Mar 04
Bimbo and somkele . I felt they deserved the best actress and best supporting actress awards.
My Ramsey
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by helphelp: 11:33pm On Mar 04
76 just come rake every dis year
|Re: AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List by Abdulazeez007(m): 11:33pm On Mar 04
everi evry sha don finish, oya make una start dey go house? !
I Didn’t Snatch Anybody’s Husband – Funke Akindele / Genevieve Nnaji To Star As James Bond Girl! / Nollywood At 20; What Advice Do You Have For Nollywood Film makers?
