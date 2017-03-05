Best Make Up Artiste (Movies/TV series)

Oloibiri - Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, Perekeme Odon



Best Costume Designer

76 - Pat Egwurube



Best Art Director

76 - Pat Nebo



Best Sound Editor (Movies/TV series)

Vaya



Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series)

Oloibiri - Nnodim Chigozie, Paula Peterson



Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series)

93 Days - Elliot Sewape



Best Cinematographer

Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Lance Gewer



Best Documentary

Alison



Best Short Film or Online Video

Cat Face



Best Actress in an M-Net original comedy series

Deborah Anugwa - Hustle



Best Actor in an M-Net comedy series

Samuel Ajibola - "The Johnsons"



Best Actress in an M-Net original drama series

Meg Otanwa - "Hush"



Best Actor in an M-Net original drama series

David Jones David - "Hotel Majestic"



Best M-Net original comedy series

The Johnsons



Best M-Net original drama series

Tinsel



Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili)

Zilizala



Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Hausa)

Yaki Da Zuciya



Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Yoruba)

Somwhere in The Dark - Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola



Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Igbo)

Amoye-Bu-Onye



Best Soundtrack/ Original Score

The Encounter - Michael 'The Truth' Ogunlade



Best TV series

Jenifa's Diary



Best Writer

Vaya



Best Supporting Actress

Ebele Okaro - Four One Love



Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series)

Rotimi Salami - Just Not Married



Best Actor in a Comedy

Imeh Umoh Bishop - The Boss is Mine



Trailblazer award

Somkhele idhalama



Industry Merit Award

Mr. Chika Okpala



Best Movie East Africa

Kati Kati



Best Movie West Africa

Oloibiri



Best Movie South Africa

All About Love



Best Actress in Drama/ TV/ Movies

Rita Dominic - 76



Best Actor in Drama/ TV/ Movies

Sambasa Nzeribe - Slow Country



Best Director (Movie)

Izu Ojukwu - 76



AMVCA best Overall Movie

76



