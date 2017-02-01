Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funny Bone Disses Toke Makinwa & Tonto Dikeh Yesterday At Ushbebe’s Show (10743 Views)

Funny Bone went in hard mentioning both ladies names, lol. Part of the ‘joke’ he rendered was that Toke Makinwa and Tonto Dikeh should let us rest and keep their family matters to themselves.



Speaking on Tonto, he said; you lie say your husband give you wetin him no give you, who beg u make u lie?. On Toke, ‘Toke commot for her husband house she no let social media rest’. The diss went on and he concluded telling both ladies to keep their family matters to themselves.



and dats the truth nobody really cares they should keep their marital affairs to their selves. i get Tonto's marriage inspired other why not find a way to settle your differences, other than tell the world he gave u std and didn't give you aids toke even went over board publishing a book ha! women! lilian moved on already tiwa did the same tonto and toke should learn to let things go! 20 Likes 1 Share

We are forgetting how to communicate. 'Adults' are letting social media ruin their relationships. Talk to your partner and stop letting inboxes, likes and retweets ruin what you're trying to build.



The best relationships aren't posted all over social media. 4 Likes

...all dese yeyebrities sef ...all dese yeyebrities sef

"Who beg you make you lie" 2 Likes

Na true talk now...They are now married to the social media. 1 Like

Good for them, especially Tonto dikeh who washed their dirty linen in public



once dis celebrities fail in somefin... dey become inspirational speakers.. i no hear when tonto marry now it don crash like MMM... she still no gree us hear 2 Likes

CELEBRITY WEDDING DONT LAST, DO THEY? who said it in the movie Shrek/ 1 Like

The way it is



Nigerian Female Celebrities are only good for phucking and not for marriage! 2 Likes

While i can sympathize with any one (male or female) going through relationship / marriage crisis.



What i dislike is lying about gifts received from a partner, what exactly is the motive of that? If you want to build his image there are so many other ways. Doesn't he buy you real gifts?



Honestly its sad as many people would have see the constant expensive gifts being posted by you and end their current relationship, raise the standard they are looking for, or just quarrel with their partners.



I'm disappointed to say the least, and worst still she didn't even apologize for doing that, only disclosed that information as a form of "defense" for herself.



Damn that will take a long time to recover from.

That's their headache 1 Like

Ok 1 Like

That's what u get when you hook up with a superficial woman, she cares more about public opinion than her stability Infact. 5 Likes

This toto own ehh, na yawa.. People don say the thing no go last, and true true the thing no last... I wonder why someone will let the public see through her so much as to predict her future..... She just dey talk anyhow dey give people way she no even invite to her wedding way she hide do. She is a lier, she even talk am herself. Mr X, I wonder how many times, you go marry before you relax, na your second time be this ooooo, make you suji yourself, leave shine shine babies alone,most of dem no be marriage material.... Hmmmmmmm!!!!!

I am waiting for Tonto's book

Or to go prostitute in Dubai Or to go prostitute in Dubai 1 Like

The one that even gets me irritated is how they announce their split. As if they are craving for the attention. Must you 'remove' your husband name from your instagram immediately it gets tough? Can't they just leave and respect their own privacy? Its not as if the legal documents which is even more important would have changed. They just want to be on peoples mind. 3 Likes





Seyi law used Toke's case for joke. That he wanted to hook up a friend of his with Toke, and the guy said "that one wey write book?, I no want person wey go use me write book when we quarrel"



Then he moved on to Tiwa, that Tiwa spoke about their broken home for almost 45mins with Pulse Tv, then sang "if I start to talk"...wetin she wan talk again?



Now Tonto.

Why all their name start from T?

Toolz start praying o... That's the hard truthSeyi law used Toke's case for joke. That he wanted to hook up a friend of his with Toke, and the guy said "that one wey write book?, I no want person wey go use me write book when we quarrel"Then he moved on to Tiwa, that Tiwa spoke about their broken home for almost 45mins with Pulse Tv, then sang "if I start to talk"...wetin she wan talk again?Now Tonto.Why all their name start from T?Toolz start praying o... 6 Likes

Na you talk am o Na you talk am o 2 Likes

He who tears the garment of honor......?

Na them sabi.

This toto own ehh, na yawa.. People don say the thing no go last, and true true the thing no last... I wonder why someone will let the public see through her so much as to predict her future..... She just dey talk anyhow dey give people way she no even invite to her wedding way she hide do. She is a lier, she even talk am herself. Mr X, I wonder how many times, you go marry before you relax, na your second time be this ooooo, make you suji yourself, leave shine shine babies alone,most of dem no be marriage material.... Hmmmmmmm!!!!! this is Mr churchhill's second abi third failed marriage and you are busy talking about Tonto. He couldnt even get it right the second time. tufia! In fact, I think Tonto has more right to talk than Toke, because toke own na another level of foolishness, her book should have been titled "12years of foolishness". this is Mr churchhill's second abi third failed marriage and you are busy talking about Tonto. He couldnt even get it right the second time. tufia! In fact, I think Tonto has more right to talk than Toke, because toke own na another level of foolishness, her book should have been titled "12years of foolishness". 4 Likes

Celebrity life..They gotta say something to keep you guys from "filling in the blanks".People generally live to poke their nose in others affairs. Some celebrities wouldn't want folks to say why they don't know and hence,they take to the media houses or whatever means of communication.

This gals dont deserve any pity...yeyebrities

Na u know....mouth diarrhea

Or to go prostitute in Dubai Even for Gambia. 3 Likes

and dats the truth nobody really cares they should keep their marital affairs to their selves. i get Tonto's marriage inspired other why not find a way to settle your differences, other than tell the world he gave u std and didn't give you aids toke even went over board publishing a book ha! women! lilian moved on already tiwa did the same tonto and toke should learn to let things go! oya let's go and tell them oya let's go and tell them