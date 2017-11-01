₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:26pm
Former beauty queen, Omowunmi Akinnifesi took to her IG page to share the photo above after she had the pleasure of meeting billionaire business man Aliko Dangote at the GTB Fashion Weekend.
She captioned the photo;
"Aliko: Omowunmi why did u not show on the runway way today.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/former-mbgn-omowunmi-akinnifesi-meets.html?m=1
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:27pm
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by optional1(f): 12:27pm
one night stand
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by frbona: 1:10pm
optional1:be there hating on a woman who has managed to steer away from scandal and confessing the things you do in the process
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by doyinisaac: 1:17pm
optional1:Not every woman is a psychotic pervert like you
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by Queenlovely(f): 1:18pm
My Nairaland brothers and sisters, double your effort and watch how it would compound. Work Hard on your self than you do on your job. If you Change everything will change for you
your children will be proud to call you father.
Your children would not hide when you visit their school because of your finances.
May the force be with you
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 2:37pm
So dangote has finished sing Sylvia nduka and has jumped to this one
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by Teewhy2: 3:20pm
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by BakireBulmaker: 3:20pm
She's tall o.
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by Keneking: 3:20pm
Dangote sef...he wants to see her on running-away abi
Seems this guy dey like shake shake
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by Ypador: 3:20pm
Where is chidinma cucumber sef
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by 9jasmmblog: 3:21pm
She is still beautiful sha...
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by mazimee(m): 3:21pm
optional1:
Not everyone hoes around like you nah
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by 1Rebel: 3:21pm
Most beautiful wetin?
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by mao19: 3:21pm
hmmm
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by autolearner: 3:22pm
YomzzyDBlogger:
See her placing her hands right behind Aliko. Wonder why these people can't keep their hands to themselves.
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by Johnpsite: 3:22pm
Dangote, the richest man but wears only one top everyday nawaoo
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by pdpisGONE: 3:22pm
when will ntellectual meet people like dangote
this country is going sideways
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by laflame(m): 3:22pm
Dangote..the simple and modest billionaire
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by Innobee99(m): 3:22pm
And u think u're saying somrthing?
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by hopefulLandlord: 3:23pm
looks can be deceiving, DANGOTE looks like a poor wretched man in this pic
like he's Omowunmi's driver
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) by geb29: 3:24pm
what is my business
