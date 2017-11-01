Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omowunmi Akinnifesi Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo) (1104 Views)

Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola / Majid Michel Meets Aliko Dangote (Photos) / Omowunmi Akinnifesi Is Engaged (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Former beauty queen, Omowunmi Akinnifesi took to her IG page to share the photo above after she had the pleasure of meeting billionaire business man Aliko Dangote at the GTB Fashion Weekend.



She captioned the photo;



"Aliko: Omowunmi why did u not show on the runway way today.

Omowunmi: Sir ermmmm ....

Aliko cuts in: It's because u are an up coming designer

Omowunmi : Yes sir. We started last year.

Aliko: Ahh then well done..you are on the right path. You are doing well.

Omowunmi: Thank you sir"

Gists Via: Former beauty queen, Omowunmi Akinnifesi took to her IG page to share the photo above after she had the pleasure of meeting billionaire business man Aliko Dangote at the GTB Fashion Weekend.She captioned the photo;Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/former-mbgn-omowunmi-akinnifesi-meets.html?m=1

one night stand

optional1:

one night stand be there hating on a woman who has managed to steer away from scandal and confessing the things you do in the process be there hating on a woman who has managed to steer away from scandal and confessing the things you do in the process

optional1:

one night stand Not every woman is a psychotic pervert like you Not every woman is a psychotic pervert like you

My Nairaland brothers and sisters, double your effort and watch how it would compound. Work Hard on your self than you do on your job. If you Change everything will change for you



your children will be proud to call you father.



Your children would not hide when you visit their school because of your finances.



May the force be with you 1 Like

So dangote has finished sing Sylvia nduka and has jumped to this one

She's tall o.



Seems this guy dey like shake shake Dangote sef...he wants to see her on running-away abiSeems this guy dey like shake shake

Where is chidinma cucumber sef









Become your own boss by using any ICT skill to make money even while working



[ She is still beautiful sha...Become your own boss by using any ICT skill to make money even while working http://www.nairaland.com/4178062/life-time-skill-acquisition-opportunity ] is good,have a look at it!

optional1:

one night stand



Not everyone hoes around like you nah Not everyone hoes around like you nah

Most beautiful wetin?

hmmm

YomzzyDBlogger:







See her placing her hands right behind Aliko. Wonder why these people can't keep their hands to themselves. See her placing her hands right behind Aliko. Wonder why these people can't keep their hands to themselves.

Dangote, the richest man but wears only one top everyday nawaoo

when will ntellectual meet people like dangote

this country is going sideways

Dangote..the simple and modest billionaire

And u think u're saying somrthing?

looks can be deceiving, DANGOTE looks like a poor wretched man in this pic

like he's Omowunmi's driver