|Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by dainformant(m): 12:15pm
The several attacks on Nigerians and other immigrants by South Africans, have led Nigerians to form a vigilante to protect themselves against xenophobic attacks currently going on in the country.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/xenophobic-attacks-nigerians-form.html
Watch Video >>>>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cp7Vf6OfaWY
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by dainformant(m): 12:16pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by GlorifiedTunde(m): 12:20pm
If the South-African government cannot protect the immigrants, it is better you all relocate.
Because no matter what you say or do, it is still their country.
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by babyfaceafrica: 12:22pm
Nice one..ungrateful south africans
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by owobokiri(m): 12:27pm
The South African government is a big disgrace not just to Africans but also to humanity... No matter the reason given , the police under no circumstances should never abandon any group of vulnerable people.. To think that this has happened many times in the past and has led to the killing of many people , including Nigerians, Zimbabweans, Mozambicans etc.., only shows how haplessly stuupid the phony government in Pretoria is..
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by LastSurvivor11: 12:31pm
I trust my naija people, most especially my Igbo brethrens..
We too get mind
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by plainol(m): 12:38pm
The only way to achieve compromise is through a rugged show of force.
Good thinking from Nigerians.
A federal government was forced to offer dialogue to boko haram cause of the show of force from boko haram.
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by Allsouls: 12:54pm
Shebi they said its only Igbo's they are killing in south Africa but a good no of them in the video are Yoruba's.
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by ayokellany: 12:55pm
LastSurvivor11:so from the video it was Igbo they were speaking ba ? Keep beating your hairy chest soon enough you will wake up with a functional brain.
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by kollynxofodile(m): 12:56pm
Na so mi brothers
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by wristbangle(m): 1:03pm
LastSurvivor11:
But na yoruba those guys dey yan 4 the video nau . Anyway the most important thing is that they are united to defend themselves.
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by Iamwrath: 1:08pm
It's not enough
Kill kill kill
Anyone of them south African scum that has been captured on video should be tracked down and brutally murdered
That's sending message
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by donnie(m): 2:03pm
It is well with you my brethren
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by NameChecker: 2:03pm
ok
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by jamex93(m): 2:03pm
South Africa ppl en
Like dem get mind sef
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by yeyeboi(m): 2:04pm
You people should come back home and form vigilante for your country
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by OkoYibo: 2:04pm
LastSurvivor11:
E be like say you no get money to buy data watch the video. If you did, you for sabi say na Yoruba those guys dey tok for there.
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by tivereegega(m): 2:04pm
NIGERIA BOYS DON TURN AM TO MATTERS LIKE THIS OOOOOO. SYSTEM THINGS IN PROCESS OPEN MATTERS ON THE STEERS LIKE THIS DESTROY EVERY BODY. GIVE WAY FOR NIJA BOYS
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by AdonaiRoofing(m): 2:05pm
Good, self defence should be the name of the game now, if they have anythung against any Nigerian, let them follow the due process of the law
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by Godprotectigbo5(f): 2:06pm
I DONT BLAME SOUTH AFRICA SOMETIME
why will nigeria go to south africa to do scam, drug etc
they got wat dey deserve
i dont care who is involved whether is igbo, yoruba or huasa
make they punish them very well ...nonsense
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by JustinSlayer69: 2:06pm
yeyeboi:
Vigilante, Fijilantay as Yoruba will call it na neighbourhood watch, nothing glamorous... But for Arrow TV series, it's cool!
BUT... S/Africa isn't their country when all is said & done. Nowhere like home.
South Africans, commoners, political office holders, even police are ALL united against foreigners.
Some of our policemen would rather kill fellow compatriots than let them loot DSTV, MTN or Shoprite offices.
Diplomacy doesn't always work, an eye-for- an eye is at times the best approach
Same South Africans who are enslaved by a White minority in their own land can only attack fellow blacks ....but, we Nigerians too shouldn't be so enterprising with crime.
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by ChappyChase(m): 2:06pm
Make Una come out of that yeye country jor.
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by Vizzim(m): 2:06pm
LastSurvivor11:
We r talking about Nigerians not ur igbo brothers.. Mtcheeew
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by ogastone(m): 2:07pm
Yourba people too much there o.
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by abrawealth: 2:09pm
Then why we nigerians here go burn down the Mtn offices and start demolished any Southafrica companies in Nigeria.
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by Abudu2000(m): 2:09pm
Hehehe e done set
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by teebaxy(m): 2:10pm
Yoruba got guts sha
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by Alpha100(m): 2:10pm
I prayfor their souls
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by YESpParticipant: 2:10pm
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by Moreoffaith(m): 2:11pm
oju lalakan finshori
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by brunofarad(m): 2:11pm
South Africans are very crude and cave like
Nonsense mzanzis
Why kill a fellow black man
So shameful,
|Re: Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video by Grafixnuel(m): 2:12pm
