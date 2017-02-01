Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Xenophobia; Nigerians Form Vigilante To Protect Themselves In South Africa.Video (13019 Views)

Nigerian Embassy Has No Stamp In South Africa, As Man Blasts Nigeria / Lion kills US Tourist In South Africa park / Xenophobia: View Of A Nigerian Living In SA (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source;



Watch Video >>>>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cp7Vf6OfaWY The several attacks on Nigerians and other immigrants by South Africans, have led Nigerians to form a vigilante to protect themselves against xenophobic attacks currently going on in the country.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/xenophobic-attacks-nigerians-form.html Watch Video >>>> 5 Likes 2 Shares

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

If the South-African government cannot protect the immigrants, it is better you all relocate.



Because no matter what you say or do, it is still their country. 25 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one..ungrateful south africans 9 Likes

The South African government is a big disgrace not just to Africans but also to humanity... No matter the reason given , the police under no circumstances should never abandon any group of vulnerable people.. To think that this has happened many times in the past and has led to the killing of many people , including Nigerians, Zimbabweans, Mozambicans etc.., only shows how haplessly stuupid the phony government in Pretoria is.. 21 Likes 4 Shares

I trust my naija people, most especially my Igbo brethrens..



We too get mind 35 Likes 6 Shares

The only way to achieve compromise is through a rugged show of force.



Good thinking from Nigerians.



A federal government was forced to offer dialogue to boko haram cause of the show of force from boko haram. 9 Likes

Shebi they said its only Igbo's they are killing in south Africa but a good no of them in the video are Yoruba's. 8 Likes 2 Shares

LastSurvivor11:

I trust my naija people, most especially my Igbo brethrens..



We too get mind so from the video it was Igbo they were speaking ba ? Keep beating your hairy chest soon enough you will wake up with a functional brain. so from the video it was Igbo they were speaking ba ? Keep beating your hairy chest soon enough you will wake up with a functional brain. 34 Likes

Na so mi brothers 1 Like

LastSurvivor11:

I trust my naija people, most especially my Igbo brethrens..



We too get mind

But na yoruba those guys dey yan 4 the video nau . Anyway the most important thing is that they are united to defend themselves. But na yoruba those guys dey yan 4 the video nau. Anyway the most important thing is that they are united to defend themselves. 38 Likes 2 Shares

It's not enough





Kill kill kill





Anyone of them south African scum that has been captured on video should be tracked down and brutally murdered



That's sending message 2 Likes 1 Share

It is well with you my brethren 1 Like

ok 1 Like

South Africa ppl en



Like dem get mind sef 1 Like

You people should come back home and form vigilante for your country 1 Like

LastSurvivor11:

I trust my naija people, most especially my Igbo brethrens ..



We too get mind

E be like say you no get money to buy data watch the video. If you did, you for sabi say na Yoruba those guys dey tok for there. E be like say you no get money to buy data watch the video. If you did, you for sabi say na Yoruba those guys dey tok for there. 15 Likes

NIGERIA BOYS DON TURN AM TO MATTERS LIKE THIS OOOOOO. SYSTEM THINGS IN PROCESS OPEN MATTERS ON THE STEERS LIKE THIS DESTROY EVERY BODY. GIVE WAY FOR NIJA BOYS

Good, self defence should be the name of the game now, if they have anythung against any Nigerian, let them follow the due process of the law



Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc

I DONT BLAME SOUTH AFRICA SOMETIME



why will nigeria go to south africa to do scam, drug etc



they got wat dey deserve





i dont care who is involved whether is igbo, yoruba or huasa







make they punish them very well ...nonsense 1 Like 1 Share

yeyeboi:

You people should come back home and form vigilante for your country





Vigilante, Fijilantay as Yoruba will call it na neighbourhood watch, nothing glamorous... But for Arrow TV series, it's cool!



BUT... S/Africa isn't their country when all is said & done. Nowhere like home.



South Africans, commoners, political office holders, even police are ALL united against foreigners.



Some of our policemen would rather kill fellow compatriots than let them loot DSTV, MTN or Shoprite offices.



Diplomacy doesn't always work, an eye-for- an eye is at times the best approach



Same South Africans who are enslaved by a White minority in their own land can only attack fellow blacks ....but, we Nigerians too shouldn't be so enterprising with crime. 1 Like 1 Share

Make Una come out of that yeye country jor.

LastSurvivor11:

I trust my naija people, most especially my Igbo brethrens..



We too get mind

We r talking about Nigerians not ur igbo brothers.. Mtcheeew We r talking about Nigerians not ur igbo brothers.. Mtcheeew 3 Likes

Yourba people too much there o. 1 Like

Then why we nigerians here go burn down the Mtn offices and start demolished any Southafrica companies in Nigeria.

Hehehe e done set

Yoruba got guts sha 3 Likes

I prayfor their souls

Yes-p Nationwide Protest: We just submitted a letter to the office of the Inspector General of Police and the Lagos State police commissioner to notify them. Kindly follow our progress here... http://www.nairaland.com/3652654/yes-p-notice-peaceful-nationwide-protest

oju lalakan finshori

South Africans are very crude and cave like

Nonsense mzanzis

Why kill a fellow black man



So shameful, 1 Like