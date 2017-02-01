₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by JamieNaija(m): 1:43pm
A Twitter user pleaded with Don Jazzy for financial assistance, telling him that he was about to be expelled from school for not paying his tuition fees. Don jazzy then replied the user asking how much the school fees is.
The user was quick to take advantage of the opportunity he saw coming and told the Don that the fee per session is N95K and he was owing for two sessions, that sums the amount he's asking for up to N190K. Don Jazzy has asked him to send his account details.
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by Speedyconnect5: 1:54pm
so good of him. But seems he paid both o
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by ammyluv2002(f): 1:55pm
He's so down to earth! The Don Himself......God bless you & replenish your pocket! More hit songs in JESUS name
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by DozieInc(m): 1:55pm
Nice one.
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by Selena06(f): 1:58pm
Don is another Finalboss on twitter.
Great gesture; more blessings
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by Ahmed0336(m): 2:04pm
Nice one don baba j
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by ShawttySoFyne(f): 2:05pm
Don jazzy i need tuition fee too abeg
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by jamex93(m): 2:15pm
nice one
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by oluseyiforjesus(m): 2:47pm
Good one Bro but go and marry n give birth so dat your children will eat d fruit of ur Labour..........
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by tinny898(m): 2:48pm
And then
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by darfay: 2:48pm
Shey make I roast cum?
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by Vickiweezy(m): 2:48pm
Don Baba J!
But e no still mean say U don big pass endorsements ni.
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by Damilare6293: 2:49pm
He just saved a future
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by boss1310(m): 2:49pm
I think those tagged celebrities should often do this but I dont support lazy people who will take advantage of it
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by recievesense: 2:49pm
some idiats will spend 250k on a bottle of crystal and use it to wash their new gold wrist watch
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by ifecobaba(m): 2:49pm
Nice one
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by TrapHedges(m): 2:49pm
Generous man
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by Wingback: 2:49pm
Don Jazzy should pay for my tuition next year, it's just $20,000 that's what...10 million Naira?
And what the fvck is tuition fee? Tuition is a fee aren't you just saying fee twice it's Tuition plain and simple.
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by shammah1(m): 2:49pm
Nice
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by Dreyl(m): 2:50pm
Good gestures.
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:50pm
tinny898:meaning?
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by Adekorya: 2:50pm
Lucky him... Me I'm here wanting to buy Laptop with zero account and nobody wan help.
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by ismokeweed(m): 2:50pm
This thing happened barely hours ago. And it has reached here.
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by 3RNEST(m): 2:51pm
Don J.. on point
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by VickyRotex(f): 2:51pm
Awwwnnnn. God Bless Him.
Seun when will you pay my school viz? #In Jennifa's voice.
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by leksmedia: 2:51pm
Thats one thing you cant take away from Don Jazzy, he is a cheerful giver, he has done some amazing things to a lot of people, Thats why it is hard for him to go down. whether the guy is telling the truth or not, he saw the urgency and quickly saved the day. you will be shocked the Don Jazzy will send 300k , thats his kind of person. God bless him. And i hope the guy wont display any act of corruption by still going to task his poor parents for the school fees
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:51pm
ShawttySoFyne:pass WAEC first
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by Davidblen(m): 2:51pm
all dis celebs
their money no dey finish?
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by principi(m): 2:51pm
This is really a fine gesture. It's funny how this man doesn't flaunt his wealth like other 'rich' but broke Celebrities yet he reaches out to those in need.
Now this is just Class.
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by Polyphony(m): 2:52pm
Not like the big man from my town.
You'll need to go with Vanguard, Pulse tv, Silverbird, Even with Google ads before he can give you money to start a business.
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by Dunni007: 2:52pm
Sum celebrities hv a gud heart, is just dat Nigerians won't cease to exploit ppl wen given d opportunity.
|Re: Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User by missdebs(f): 2:52pm
there is one that scattereth yet he remains a DON, and there is one that withholdeth, yet.....do you get the koko ?
