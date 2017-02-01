Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Pays N95,000 Tuition Fee For A Twitter User (6419 Views)

The user was quick to take advantage of the opportunity he saw coming and told the Don that the fee per session is N95K and he was owing for two sessions, that sums the amount he's asking for up to N190K. Don Jazzy has asked him to send his account details.



so good of him. But seems he paid both o 4 Likes 1 Share

He's so down to earth! The Don Himself......God bless you & replenish your pocket! More hit songs in JESUS name 14 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one.

Don is another Finalboss on twitter.



Great gesture; more blessings

Nice one don baba j

Don jazzy i need tuition fee too abeg 1 Like

nice one

Good one Bro but go and marry n give birth so dat your children will eat d fruit of ur Labour..........

And then

Shey make I roast cum?

Don Baba J!

But e no still mean say U don big pass endorsements ni.

He just saved a future

I think those tagged celebrities should often do this but I dont support lazy people who will take advantage of it

some idiats will spend 250k on a bottle of crystal and use it to wash their new gold wrist watch 5 Likes

Nice one 1 Like 1 Share

Generous man 2 Likes 1 Share

Don Jazzy should pay for my tuition next year, it's just $20,000 that's what...10 million Naira?



And what the fvck is tuition fee? Tuition is a fee aren't you just saying fee twice it's Tuition plain and simple.

Nice

Good gestures.

tinny898:

And then meaning? meaning? 2 Likes

Lucky him... Me I'm here wanting to buy Laptop with zero account and nobody wan help.

This thing happened barely hours ago. And it has reached here. 2 Likes

Don J.. on point





Seun when will you pay my school viz? #In Jennifa's voice. Awwwnnnn. God Bless Him.Seun when will you pay my school viz? #In Jennifa's voice.





Thats one thing you cant take away from Don Jazzy, he is a cheerful giver, he has done some amazing things to a lot of people, Thats why it is hard for him to go down. whether the guy is telling the truth or not, he saw the urgency and quickly saved the day. you will be shocked the Don Jazzy will send 300k , thats his kind of person. God bless him. And i hope the guy wont display any act of corruption by still going to task his poor parents for the school fees

ShawttySoFyne:

Don jazzy i need tuition fee too abeg pass WAEC first pass WAEC first 1 Like

all dis celebs

their money no dey finish?

This is really a fine gesture. It's funny how this man doesn't flaunt his wealth like other 'rich' but broke Celebrities yet he reaches out to those in need.

Now this is just Class.

Not like the big man from my town.

You'll need to go with Vanguard, Pulse tv, Silverbird, Even with Google ads before he can give you money to start a business.

Sum celebrities hv a gud heart, is just dat Nigerians won't cease to exploit ppl wen given d opportunity.