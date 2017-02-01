₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:35pm
Yemi Alade showed off her fresh new look after ditching her signature hairstyle... She instead went for an afro look.
See more photos below...
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by saaedlee: 4:37pm
She fine sha
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by PhilAmadeus: 4:42pm
Who new look Epp.......abeg wetin be dollar exchange today ooo...
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by Michellla(f): 4:42pm
Wow i love this look.
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by Geraldyne(f): 5:42pm
She don tire to cary dat load she calld hairstyle?
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by fr3do(m): 5:43pm
Tchooi! This girl too fine,
I get emotional when I see cute pictures of her.
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:19pm
Her makeup can be wiped off with a wet towel
Just remove her wig on her cone head and wipe her face with a wet towel, you will immediately shout blood of Jesus 7 times
God will punish makeup artists
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by Olateef(m): 6:19pm
I swear with God I will hack Nairaland if this nonsense topics keeps coming to the front-page
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by MosakuAW(m): 6:20pm
Her hairstyle, her life.
She is pretty anyway.
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by nuelzy: 6:20pm
Hustle is real... Style became boring... She switched
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by Genea(f): 6:20pm
Beautiful
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by Sultty(m): 6:21pm
Real African queen
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by konora: 6:21pm
ok. cool
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by BornStunner1: 6:21pm
Such a beauty!!
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by DollarAngel(m): 6:21pm
Pulchritudinous
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by soberdrunk(m): 6:21pm
This Yemi that is teaching our ladies how to be materialistic with her music "if you love me, you go buy me Ferarri" "if you love me you go pay me salary"
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by Hades2016(m): 6:21pm
Oooooooo how dis one take concern us na
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by SmartMugu: 6:22pm
Chai, this girl don get leg injury, or why is she standing like that? Her leg no straight again?
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by Graccccccccy(f): 6:22pm
Nice. If you ask me, i would say I prefer this to those her funny hairstyles.
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by Zane2point4(m): 6:22pm
Ok.
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by loskally(m): 6:22pm
She look like kpomo in the 3rd pic
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by ring7(m): 6:23pm
Even dis one reach FP
Chai lala I know your hand Dee am.
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 6:23pm
#somakeWeRun??
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by Monalisa185(f): 6:24pm
beautiful
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:24pm
She's not bad
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by iamtewwy(m): 6:24pm
if i see ds girl for road i no go fit recognize her..ah go just waka pass. i cant realy pin point and say ds is d face of yemi alade i dnt knw weda na only me they face ths kind issues
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 6:25pm
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by IPOB123london: 6:27pm
Biafran blood speaking out loud
adiamama
thank God those tiger never touch her face
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by piagetskinner(m): 6:27pm
Zane2point4:lol @dp...is the guy dredging the river with his...
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by Tracyesty(f): 6:27pm
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by DozieInc(m): 6:27pm
Looks cool.
|Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:29pm
Who dey fvck this girl sef
