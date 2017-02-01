Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) (10443 Views)

See more photos below...





Yemi Alade showed off her fresh new look after ditching her signature hairstyle... She instead went for an afro look.

She fine sha 1 Like

Who new look Epp.......abeg wetin be dollar exchange today ooo...

Wow i love this look. 8 Likes

? She don tire to cary dat load she calld hairstyle 4 Likes

Tchooi! This girl too fine,

I get emotional when I see cute pictures of her. 4 Likes



Her makeup can be wiped off with a wet towel



Just remove her wig on her cone head and wipe her face with a wet towel, you will immediately shout blood of Jesus 7 times



God will punish makeup artists 12 Likes

I swear with God I will hack Nairaland if this nonsense topics keeps coming to the front-page 11 Likes

Her hairstyle, her life.



She is pretty anyway.

Hustle is real... Style became boring... She switched

Beautiful

Real African queen 16 Likes 2 Shares

ok. cool

Such a beauty!!





In other news Oba Ewaure Spoke to Igbo Representatives today



Pulchritudinous 1 Like 1 Share

This Yemi that is teaching our ladies how to be materialistic with her music "if you love me, you go buy me Ferarri" "if you love me you go pay me salary" 1 Like

Oooooooo how dis one take concern us na 1 Like

Chai, this girl don get leg injury, or why is she standing like that? Her leg no straight again?

Nice. If you ask me, i would say I prefer this to those her funny hairstyles.

Ok.

She look like kpomo in the 3rd pic

Even dis one reach FP

Chai lala I know your hand Dee am.

#somakeWeRun??

beautiful

She's not bad

i dnt knw weda na only me they face ths kind issues if i see ds girl for road i no go fit recognize her..ah go just waka pass. i cant realy pin point and say ds is d face of yemi aladei dnt knw weda na only me they face ths kind issues

Biafran blood speaking out loud



adiamama



thank God those tiger never touch her face

Zane2point4:

Ok. lol @dp...is the guy dredging the river with his... lol @dp...is the guy dredging the river with his... 1 Like 1 Share

Sultty:

Real African queen Sultty:

Looks cool.