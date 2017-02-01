Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) (11381 Views)

It is alleged that the woman was crushed to death after the car somersaulted, leaving its

passengers seriously injured.



Here are more photos;



This death is becoming sth else.... Lord have mercy.. 1 Like

Rip these accident topics are really disturbing and becoming too frequent on nairaland 3 Likes

What a loss.. RIP

Jesu...rip

All this bad road was because PDP didn't repair any road. Do u hear such death abroad?

Don't worry I am assuring u that there will no more premature death in Jesus name Amen.

R.I.P woman



Nigeria must change

Lord have mercy

Ogun o!



Ogun lakaye,onijaoole



ejemun Oluwanran



Adigirigiri re ibi Ija



Alaimonkan monkan eniyan ni o pe bi ogun ba gba ile



Oun a si gba oko lo



Ta ni o sai mon pe orisha ti o gba ile, o le gba oko gba oko gba odo lowo eni.



Ogun ma mon ba n ja, ire ni o da wa fun mi..ase



3 Likes

oh God

I wonder why these mods have chosen to move these sad news and scary pictures to FP at this time of the night.



Fear the mods...



Please, life is so delicate. Commit your ways into the hands of the Lord, drive carefully, caution your driver, don't drink and drive and likewise, don't drive and drink. Obey traffic rules, exercise patience. If you have an appointment, try to leave home early so that you won't have to rush.



MANY ARE GONE... 1 Like

Na wao, RIP.

Not again!

how the hell do you bring a car to somersault ??... the thunda that go fire some drivers is still making pressup in ojuelegba...how the hell do you bring a car to somersault??...

why were we born in the first place if this is how we are gonna go

that is why I can't be a coward by waking up in the morning and praying for God's protection because I know he doesn't give a ff*uck about us. we are on our own. we are just lucky to be alive and that doesn't mean we will not die anymoment from now because for everyday we live we are faced with more than a thousand way to die. just go out there and be brave do you daily activities and don't rely on one imaginary being to protect you.

ANOTHER SAD NEWS.

5 Likes

look at the car sef..??...



not even drivable no more...



the goverment have to start checking who is allowed to drive or not...



periodical checking is what we need...



stop importing every okrika you see abroad to nigeria...its killing people...

What a pity. RIP to the woman.

Rest in Peace to the dead.



Another pregnant woman in hood died today while giving birth.



Pray God to grant 'em all perfect peace.



Rest in peace aunty Rekiyya.

Very sad. Rest in peace

Another cheap death in a country where nothing works.

Another cheap death in a country where nothing works.

Condolence to the family.

stop driving every rubbish that you find abroad that they wanted to scrap...



bad roads my foot....



afonja afonja 1 Like

Just look at the rubbish thing you wrote. How old are you by the way? Who even bought that phone for you? Next time if u don't have anything tangible to say JUST SHUT UP. Just look at the rubbish thing you wrote. How old are you by the way? Who even bought that phone for you? Next time if u don't have anything tangible to say JUST SHUT UP. 1 Like

