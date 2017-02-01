₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by metroblogger: 9:42pm On Feb 27
A pregnant woman who was on her way to refill her cooking gas, was killed in accident that occurred in Obadare, Lagos.
It is alleged that the woman was crushed to death after the car somersaulted, leaving its
passengers seriously injured.
Here are more photos;
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-pregnant-woman-killed-as-car.html
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 9:46pm On Feb 27
This death is becoming sth else.... Lord have mercy..
1 Like
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by abdeiz(m): 10:02pm On Feb 27
Rip these accident topics are really disturbing and becoming too frequent on nairaland
3 Likes
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 10:34pm On Feb 27
What a loss.. RIP
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by jegz25(m): 10:34pm On Feb 27
Jesu...rip
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by IpobExposed: 10:34pm On Feb 27
All this bad road was because PDP didn't repair any road. Do u hear such death abroad?
.
Don't worry I am assuring u that there will no more premature death in Jesus name Amen.
R.I.P woman
Nigeria must change
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by Eroms4life17: 10:35pm On Feb 27
Lord have mercy
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by Expl0rers: 10:35pm On Feb 27
Sad
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by 0b10010011: 10:35pm On Feb 27
Ogun o!
Ogun lakaye,onijaoole
ejemun Oluwanran
Adigirigiri re ibi Ija
Alaimonkan monkan eniyan ni o pe bi ogun ba gba ile
Oun a si gba oko lo
Ta ni o sai mon pe orisha ti o gba ile, o le gba oko gba oko gba odo lowo eni.
Ogun ma mon ba n ja, ire ni o da wa fun mi..ase
Ogun yeeeeeeeeee
3 Likes
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 10:36pm On Feb 27
oh God
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by tolustx(m): 10:37pm On Feb 27
I wonder why these mods have chosen to move these sad news and scary pictures to FP at this time of the night.
Fear the mods...
Please, life is so delicate. Commit your ways into the hands of the Lord, drive carefully, caution your driver, don't drink and drive and likewise, don't drive and drink. Obey traffic rules, exercise patience. If you have an appointment, try to leave home early so that you won't have to rush.
MANY ARE GONE...
1 Like
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by bumheit(m): 10:38pm On Feb 27
Na wao, RIP.
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by concacid: 10:39pm On Feb 27
Not again!
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by alaribe2: 10:39pm On Feb 27
RIP
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by bantudra: 10:39pm On Feb 27
the thunda that go fire some drivers is still making pressup in ojuelegba...
how the hell do you bring a car to somersault??...
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by slawomir: 10:41pm On Feb 27
why were we born in the first place if this is how we are gonna go
that is why I can't be a coward by waking up in the morning and praying for God's protection because I know he doesn't give a ff*uck about us. we are on our own. we are just lucky to be alive and that doesn't mean we will not die anymoment from now because for everyday we live we are faced with more than a thousand way to die. just go out there and be brave do you daily activities and don't rely on one imaginary being to protect you.
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:42pm On Feb 27
ANOTHER SAD NEWS.
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 10:42pm On Feb 27
IpobExposed:
5 Likes
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by bantudra: 10:44pm On Feb 27
look at the car sef..??...
not even drivable no more...
the goverment have to start checking who is allowed to drive or not...
periodical checking is what we need...
stop importing every okrika you see abroad to nigeria...its killing people...
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by Femak86(m): 10:50pm On Feb 27
What a pity. RIP to the woman.
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by Mariokenny(m): 10:51pm On Feb 27
Rest in Peace to the dead.
Another pregnant woman in hood died today while giving birth.
Pray God to grant 'em all perfect peace.
Rest in peace aunty Rekiyya.
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by iamkingzlee(m): 10:54pm On Feb 27
Very sad. Rest in peace
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by juman(m): 10:55pm On Feb 27
metroblogger:
Another cheap death in a country where nothing works.
Condolence to the family.
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by bantudra: 10:57pm On Feb 27
tolustx:
stop driving every rubbish that you find abroad that they wanted to scrap...
bad roads my foot....
rip this,rip that,but nothing changes......nonsense...
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by tolustx(m): 11:03pm On Feb 27
bantudra:Bros e... You dey vex o. You sure say na me you be wan quote sha?
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by donziller(m): 11:05pm On Feb 27
0b10010011:afonja
1 Like
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by 0b10010011: 11:08pm On Feb 27
donziller:
Flat-Headed dwarf
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by ebukaOtika(m): 11:10pm On Feb 27
IpobExposed:
Just look at the rubbish thing you wrote. How old are you by the way? Who even bought that phone for you? Next time if u don't have anything tangible to say JUST SHUT UP.
1 Like
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by ebukaOtika(m): 11:14pm On Feb 27
slawomir:
May you be Delivered soon
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by bantudra: 11:16pm On Feb 27
tolustx:
bros sorry..its annoying...they import every rubbish that the western nations want to scrap to nigeria and put it on the streets to kill people...its very annoying...
how many times we wan say rip,rip,rip,rip and still doing the same thing over and over again?...
very annoying... ...
1 Like
|Re: Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) by bantudra: 11:19pm On Feb 27
the police have to step up their game and start checking people and their cars more often...
