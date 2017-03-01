Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) (1603 Views)

Source: A God is Good bus carrying many passengers today lost control and somersaulted opposite UNTH Enugu.According to the social media user who shared the story,nobody died in the accident.Glory be to God!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/god-is-good-bus-somersaults-opposite.html 1 Like

No bodily harm was done l believe.

Thanks to God 2 Likes

Hhhhmmm

Thank God no life was lost.





See dat one dey video with phone, when him mates dey try stand bus for ground 1 Like

Ohh dear... Thank God no life was lost..... Pls God, watch over Your children.. 1 Like

Thank God no life was lost.



God is Good Indeed. 1 Like

THANK GOD FOR LIFE NOT LOST!

God is good indeed.... It can only be God. 1 Like

Hope no live was lost?!...

Hope no live was lost?!... mtchew mtchew 1 Like

God have mercy

Thank God no life was lost... This is also as a result of their good buses... Imagine they didn't have a good bus then there will be more fatality....

Thank God for the lives saved

this trezzyhelm blog and bad new na 5&6 1 Like

Look at the fool taking picture instead of helping

This is the first time I will be seeing GiG bus in an accident. But then this isn't fatal. Thanks to God cos God is good, all the time

Thank God for his mercy

untimely death is not our portion... AMen

Even in situations like this



He's still God

As the name implies...God is truly good.

How many times did it somersault?

nawa oh

Too bad

FRSC should implement speed limits and also check commercial drivers properly,instead of wasting time checking for papers

See dat one dey video with phone, when him mates dey try stand bus for ground hm no even carry better phone hm no even carry better phone

wow

dere drivers are cowards!

Enugu again?

