|God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by jonhemma11: 9:06pm
A God is Good bus carrying many passengers today lost control and somersaulted opposite UNTH Enugu.According to the social media user who shared the story,nobody died in the accident.Glory be to God!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/god-is-good-bus-somersaults-opposite.html
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by jonhemma11: 9:06pm
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by Basildvalour(m): 9:08pm
No bodily harm was done l believe.
Thanks to God
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by eightsin(m): 9:08pm
.
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:09pm
Hhhhmmm
Thank God no life was lost.
See dat one dey video with phone, when him mates dey try stand bus for ground
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 9:10pm
Ohh dear... Thank God no life was lost..... Pls God, watch over Your children..
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by Davash222(m): 9:14pm
Thank God no life was lost.
God is Good Indeed.
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by Karlman: 9:16pm
THANK GOD FOR LIFE NOT LOST!
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by honey001(m): 9:20pm
God is good indeed.... It can only be God.
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by Alvino1(m): 9:23pm
Hope no live was lost?!...
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by ThugCheetah(m): 9:26pm
Alvino1:mtchew
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by jloga(f): 10:10pm
God have mercy
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by DlawTECHY(m): 10:10pm
Thank God no life was lost... This is also as a result of their good buses... Imagine they didn't have a good bus then there will be more fatality....
Thank God for the lives saved
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by imoriwe: 10:10pm
this trezzyhelm blog and bad new na 5&6
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by princeonx: 10:10pm
Look at the fool taking picture instead of helping
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by sojiboy(m): 10:10pm
This is the first time I will be seeing GiG bus in an accident. But then this isn't fatal. Thanks to God cos God is good, all the time
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 10:11pm
Thank God for his mercy
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by jmesk(f): 10:11pm
untimely death is not our portion... AMen
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:11pm
Even in situations like this
He's still God
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by jeromzy(m): 10:11pm
As the name implies...God is truly good.
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 10:11pm
How many times did it somersault?
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by Negotiate: 10:11pm
nawa oh
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by Dottore: 10:11pm
Too bad
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by Buharimustgo: 10:12pm
FRSC should implement speed limits and also check commercial drivers properly,instead of wasting time checking for papers
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by MikeMicheal(m): 10:12pm
ok
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by teebaxy(m): 10:12pm
emeijeh:hm no even carry better phone
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by beckNcall(f): 10:12pm
wow
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:13pm
G
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by abbaapple(m): 10:13pm
dere drivers are cowards!
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by Tastemoney(m): 10:13pm
Enugu again?
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by teebaxy(m): 10:13pm
DlawTECHY:i
|Re: God Is Good Bus Somersaults In Enugu With Passengers Inside (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 10:14pm
Trezzyhelm and bad news sha... Abeg who get that Zuma picture?
