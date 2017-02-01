₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by Standing5(m): 2:31am
By Michael Eboh
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by hisgrace090: 2:55am
Yes! O,
Nigeria must rejoice again.
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by Sharming95(m): 3:11am
brethren above xo yhu read d whole epistle....abeg summarize am 4 us
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by Omudia: 5:29am
Sometime last year they made us believe that crude oil was more worthless and that it's revenue wouldn't even sustain the budget but they still want to die on top.
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by olasmith10(m): 5:49am
Was actually expecting to see indexes
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by alexy147(m): 6:24am
Great news for the country.. Lets hope that our corrupt leaders don't prefer to swindle the oil money like they do before than improving the lives of the citizenry..........
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by PassingShot(m): 6:28am
Omudia:At $25 per barrel, it was not worth dying for. That was the message.
Now that it's going up, it's good news for us since it remains the major dollar-earner for the nation.
After all, it is our oyel wey baba God give us.
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by Flyingngel(m): 6:40am
Now that this Barkindo guy has come out to celebrate these thieves, watch how they will put back their cancer infected hand into our common wealth with believe that a new day have come again.
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by yjgm(m): 7:08am
Watch how the ignoramus of a working/functional government aparatus come flying on this thread thereby feasting on it with the idea that Osinbajo did it. Buhari's presidency is a joint ticket. They work in tandem. No policy is taken without his input. The acting President consults with him daily.
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by Toosure70: 7:14am
GREAT APC
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by Nbote(m): 7:28am
Over ke, is dat to console us and giv us hope? Our production and exports dropped drastically and we still import all the usual including fuel kerosene and other crude oil by products. Moreover we learnt so many other countries too were suffering from the drop in oil prices then..
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by veekid(m): 7:44am
Buhari should pls stay in UK and rule over there; we don't want him here anymore
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by ToriBlue(f): 7:44am
OK
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by jonnpedro: 7:45am
Dollar crash, oil crash Na wah oooo Na swear the follow some people?
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by DollarAngel(m): 7:45am
Stop showering encomium on our incompetent and selfish leaders, instead it should be showered on we the resilient citizens for our doggedness and perseverance...
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by Promismike(m): 7:46am
The exposure of fraud perpetrated by buhari allies and CBN in the Foregn Exchange market, the resultant policy introduced by the government and eventual appreciation of naira over doller is a clear pointer that Oil price crach was not the reason why we are in hardship and recession. Time will reveal more!
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by denko(m): 7:46am
Hypocrite
PassingShot:
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by ThinkSmarter(m): 7:47am
I believe, with all these parameters that re moving positively, the economy will stabilize and appreciate in short distance time.
God bless federal republic of Nigeria.
God bless our good leaders
And touch the hearts of the wicked ones to change for better
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by Firstcitizen: 7:48am
yjgm:
Was it not Osinbajo who went to Opec meeting and forced them to increase the price of oil?
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by opalu: 7:48am
Okay
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by Topestbilly(m): 7:49am
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by freeborn76(m): 7:49am
Amen
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by Piiko(m): 7:50am
More money for the South south 13% derivation things.
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by LAFO(f): 7:50am
In Baba Adeboye's voice
Let Somebody Shout HALLELUJAH
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by 9jakohai(m): 7:50am
No, so long as oil is our major earner, problem dey o.
Diversification Rocks!
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by Vickiweezy(m): 7:50am
Too long, don't have that kind of time this morning.
Agu oya bring out the dollars make we enta Ama-Hausa, we now have a working President.
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by abbaapple(m): 7:50am
Ipobians or Biafraudes will not like dis.
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by Kennyodinye: 7:50am
More Money For Politicians To Chop
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by Cire80: 7:51am
PassingShot:$25 per barell? I think that happened in planet hell where you went to spend your vacation. Did Satan eject you?
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by IMASTEX: 7:51am
Hmm
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by 9jakohai(m): 7:51am
Omudia:
Oil is Enroute to becoming worthless.... especially with green Tech run cars rising
|Re: Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:52am
W
