By Michael Eboh

ABUJA— Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, Mr. Mohammed Barkindo, yesterday, disclosed that the worst days for Nigeria due to the low price of crude oil were over.









He said Nigeria’s ability to weather the storms of the low price of crude oil was a miracle. Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Barkindo said confidence was returning to the Nigerian petroleum industry, due largely to the major macro-economic decisions taken last year by OPEC and non-OPEC member countries. He said: “We have gone through the worst energy cycle in recent memory. Some of us, who have been around for a quite a while, have witnessed all these five cycles and it is a consensus in terms of the gravity of these cycles, prices have crashed by over 80 per cent from the fall of 2014 to January 2016. “How you survived as a government as an institution under this great industry remains a miracle. I have visited all other countries and I have seen how they are struggling. “But you have weathered the storm. I think the worst is behind us, thanks to your (Nigeria’s) leadership in the run up to the historic agreement of last year, beginning with the Algiers Accord on September 20.” Barkindo commended the giant strides the country has made within this troubling period in the global petroleum industry. “I have been visiting many countries over this period, and I have seen firsthand how they have been struggling. However, here, I think probably we have not sold our achievements effectively, widely and efficiently,” he noted. Commends FG’s JV cash call exit He applauded the effort of the country in addressing the lingering issue of Joint Venture Cash Call, stating that over the years, previous administrations had battled to address the issues without success. “Many of my colleagues that we served together would testify that government after government, we had battled with this issue continuously without solutions. “But the day I got the information that you have been able to overcome this issue that has beleaguered this industry as well as government, I think you made my day and those of participants in the industry who know the battle of previous governments over the issue.



“The approach has been innovative, the solution is very practical. You are clearing an overhang of debt that is too high, yet maintaining the level of production and also focusing on an incremental growth that would continue to sustain not only the industry but also the domestic economy.” Oil industry lost $1trn to low oil price



He lamented that due to the crash in the price of crude oil, Nigeria as well as other OPEC member countries have lost about $1 trillion since the crash, in terms of deferred projects and outright cancellations across the supply chain, upstream, midstream, downstream.



He said: “This is the greatest threat that is facing future supply —the security of supply. Our industry is capital intensive; we make consistent investments in order not only to maintain current production, but also to take care of reserves that would produce as well as secure security of future supply.” Also speaking, Kachikwu commended Barkindo for the giant strides he had taken at OPEC since his assumption of office, stating that in the past, OPEC had lost its credibility, but Barkindo had helped restored it.

Yes! O,

Nigeria must rejoice again. 2 Likes

brethren above xo yhu read d whole epistle....abeg summarize am 4 us 1 Like

Sometime last year they made us believe that crude oil was more worthless and that it's revenue wouldn't even sustain the budget but they still want to die on top. 9 Likes

Was actually expecting to see indexes 3 Likes

Great news for the country.. Lets hope that our corrupt leaders don't prefer to swindle the oil money like they do before than improving the lives of the citizenry..........

Omudia:

Now that this Barkindo guy has come out to celebrate these thieves, watch how they will put back their cancer infected hand into our common wealth with believe that a new day have come again.

Watch how the ignoramus of a working/functional government aparatus come flying on this thread thereby feasting on it with the idea that Osinbajo did it. Buhari's presidency is a joint ticket. They work in tandem. No policy is taken without his input. The acting President consults with him daily. 2 Likes

GREAT APC

Over ke, is dat to console us and giv us hope? Our production and exports dropped drastically and we still import all the usual including fuel kerosene and other crude oil by products. Moreover we learnt so many other countries too were suffering from the drop in oil prices then.. 1 Like

Buhari should pls stay in UK and rule over there; we don't want him here anymore

Dollar crash, oil crash Na wah oooo Na swear the follow some people?

Stop showering encomium on our incompetent and selfish leaders, instead it should be showered on we the resilient citizens for our doggedness and perseverance...

The exposure of fraud perpetrated by buhari allies and CBN in the Foregn Exchange market, the resultant policy introduced by the government and eventual appreciation of naira over doller is a clear pointer that Oil price crach was not the reason why we are in hardship and recession. Time will reveal more!

I believe, with all these parameters that re moving positively, the economy will stabilize and appreciate in short distance time.

God bless federal republic of Nigeria.

God bless our good leaders

And touch the hearts of the wicked ones to change for better

More money for the South south 13% derivation things. 1 Like

In Baba Adeboye's voice





Let Somebody Shout HALLELUJAH

No, so long as oil is our major earner, problem dey o.



Diversification Rocks!

Too long, don't have that kind of time this morning.





















Agu oya bring out the dollars make we enta Ama-Hausa, we now have a working President.

Ipobians or Biafraudes will not like dis.

More Money For Politicians To Chop

Omudia:

Sometime last year they made us believe that crude oil was more worthless and that it's revenue wouldn't even sustain the budget but they still want to die on top.

Oil is Enroute to becoming worthless.... especially with green Tech run cars rising Oil is Enroute to becoming worthless.... especially with green Tech run cars rising