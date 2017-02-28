₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,843 members, 3,390,485 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 07:57 AM

Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut - Business - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut (5712 Views)

Naira Strengthens Against The Dollar As Bdc Intervention Goes On / Naira Strengthens Further Against Dollar On Parallel Market / Speculators Get Their Fingers Burnt, Naira Strengthens To N310/$ (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by Adesiji77: 5:19am
The naira continued to strengthen on the parallel market on Monday to close at N435 to the dollar, stronger than N450 to the dollar at which it closed last Friday, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continued to relentlessly pump the greenbank into the interbank foreign exchange market to meet the demand of bank customers.

But the buy rate of the greenback rose slightly to N430 to the dollar Monday, against N440 last Friday.
Several parallel market operators who had been stockpiling dollars for months, were seen lamenting that the CBN’s intervention was forcing them to offload their dollars at a loss.

But as they bemoaned their losses, market analysts cautioned that they were likely to incur more losses, as the CBN, in keeping with its determination to increase liquidity in the FX market Monday pumped a fresh $180 million into the interbank market.

A breakdown of this amount showed that the CBN sold $100 million through its special wholesale intervention forwards and pumped an additional $80 million to the banks, specifically for school fees, medicals, and Business and Personal Travel Allowanced, among other invisible transactions.

CBN also said it would with “immediate effect give Travelex $4 million weekly to satisfy demand for travel allowances at the Lagos and Abuja airports”.

In a statement released Monday, the CBN’s acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, said the central bank’s commitment to providing enough FX for legitimate business remains unshaken, reiterating that it would do “everything possible” to maintain the steady supply of forex to the market.

In all, the new FX measures introduced by the CBN aimed at improving liquidity in market has led to the appreciation of the naira by N85 in just one week.

Analysts are projecting that the naira might appreciate to about N400 to the dollar on the parallel market this week, effectively meeting the CBN’s objective of closing the gap between interbank and parallel market rates.
The CBN had maintained that much of the dollar demand was a bubble created by speculators and hoarders of the greenback.

Also, speaking on a programme monitored on Raypower FM in Lagos Monday, Okorafor urged currency dealers and others hoarding dollars to make hay and sell their holdings in order to avoid heavy losses.

He added: “I want to assure that we would provide enough liquidity in the market and we will sustain liquidity in the market. The country is opening up and foreign reserves are improving. Many people outside are beginning to realise the huge opportunities in this country.

“You can see the subscription of the Eurobond. It clearly shows the potential in this economy. This economy is bottomless when it comes to investment opportunities.

“So, ultimately, the exchange rate would improve and anybody hoarding dollars would suffer for it.”
Responding to a question on the impact of the continuing ban of 41 items from accessing the official FX market, the CBN spokesman said: “The savings we have made from the elimination of the 41 items from the FX market have been very huge.

“Nigerians are beginning to adapt to made-in-Nigeria products and indeed we have supported some local manufacturers.

“Apart from rice, we are funding the production of palm oil and other produce.
“We have two firms now producing toothpicks in Nigeria. So, you can see that even though people criticised the removal of the 41 items, which is one thing that we held on to, to change the entire economic landscape of this country.

“No country is known to have succeeded or became great by depending on outsiders for its food, fashion, drinks, and others. We cannot continue like that.
“We must change our appetite for foreign goods and services. We are determined to fund the FX market.”
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s external reserves increased further to $29.414 billion, according to latest figures made available by the CBN.

THISDAY’s findings showed that this represented an increase of 14 per cent over $25.843 billion at the end of last year.
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/02/28/naira-strengthens-to-n435-on-cbn-dollar-glut/ lalasticlala, Mynd44, dominique

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by unclezuma: 5:23am
Lalasticlala hope you don hear...bring out all your NL dollars and save ya sef the stress...



Chibuzor dollar don fall oya come get me the spare parts for my car Itori Olorun

12 Likes

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by Firstcitizen: 5:25am
Gradually and surely we shall get there.

6 Likes

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by Oladimejyy(m): 5:28am
shocked

11 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by madridguy(m): 5:28am
Thank you Lord.

5 Likes

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by dayus444: 5:51am
Well, time will tell if this can be sustained. I hope the naira will not make another monumental fall soon.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by nextprince: 6:20am
Oladimejyy:
shocked

Amen.

There are pessimists/haters like this poster above.

11 Likes

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:17am

Bad news
Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by HungerBAD: 7:18am
Good.

We predicted it, and i will repeated it again here. Things will get tough/hard first before becoming better. The good days are starting to come back to Nigeria.

Those praying for the downfall of Nigeria, should move to Niger Republic.

Gradually we will get there.

5 Likes

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by whizcode: 7:18am
Subscribing
Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by veekid(m): 7:18am
Opethom dey mumu shout 400 yesterday; olodo
Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by nairaman66(m): 7:18am
Hmnn! Some peeps will avoid this like plague!! grin
Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by edo3(m): 7:19am
Thank God.

1 Like

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by seunlly(m): 7:19am
Buhari please don't dare to come to Nigeria again.

27 Likes

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by gaetano: 7:19am
Osinbade

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by hucienda: 7:19am
Good job to the Buhari Administration on this one. Kudos as well to Acting President Osinbajo.

That's one thing with facts - you don't need a Lie Muhammed, Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina, Ms Onochie and the horde of government-paid internet hacks to spread propaganda about it. It's there for all to see and feel.

Hope the naira continues to strengthen to around N200/$1 - or even better.

18 Likes

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by ORIJIN201(m): 7:19am
angry

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by dinocy(m): 7:19am
we will get there sooner than we think.

1 Like

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by princeade86(f): 7:19am
good. we will get there one day

2 Likes

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by Factfinder1(f): 7:20am
Good one I hope auto delears would swallow their toks cars?

4 Likes

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by BabaCommander: 7:20am
I don't like this.... fellow freelancers how market? grin grin
Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by Olalekanbanky1(m): 7:20am
Some people are not and will never be happy with this. #pessimists

2 Likes

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by amanikondo: 7:20am
Nothing new. It won't last. grin grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by kolikay(m): 7:21am
Good
Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by toyinjimoh(m): 7:22am
change is gradually coming

1 Like

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by Lanretoye(m): 7:22am
make I read first
Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by BabaCommander: 7:23am
princeade86:
good. we will get there one day

Get where? You think FG can sustain the intervention? Truth is that they can't folks are doing panic selling that's the reason for the steady fall.
Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by dollaflow(m): 7:24am
K
Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by wickyyolo: 7:24am
Buhari knew this but didnt allow this policy to go on, instead he left his cabal to buy dollars at N3= $1.

I dont want Buhari to die. He should just extend his vacation until 2019.

7 Likes

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by frenchwine(m): 7:24am
Whatever the Northern m0rons and zombies like, let them talk, President Osunbade is working. At least he has goodluck on his head. It was in his watch that the trial and error of CBN paid off.
He is 5times the leader Buhari would ever be. grin
Oo le fi Nepa bill weigh PhD cheesy grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by CoolFreeday(m): 7:24am
God bless Nigeria
Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by ChappyChase(m): 7:24am
This magic Is getting stronger grin grin

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Sms Account Worth N20,000 @ N1.00 Per/sms / Cashless Lagos: Is Your Money At Risk? / Reliable Manufacturing For Tools Like 3D Printer And Wrought Iron

Viewing this topic: peeta4u(m), Keneking, Lifestone(m), maridrug(m), ttshems(m), Dejmax(m), lifter1000, profdarkin(m), kenchukscole(m), Brai777(m), Iamvictor(m), IKEOHA2019, nsismen, zainkay, vintage01, Eray(f), MaziOmenuko, Phemphel, nobodysmanrob(m), amas124(m), tekslee, Jethrolite(m), liasmiram, checkolatunji, BlueMurder(m), sylver1(m), Waley23, Donaldomo(m), abhosts(m), tdikeh, Ac4phil(m), yang(m), RegularguyX, mrvitalis(m), coolestchris(m), profemz(m), dontinero(m), ajsans, Idealfood(m), ozoneamani02, Withambition(m), MENTORCH(m), Archmage(m), chaidavese, Lordaweezy, KPEKPEKPE, apankay(m), oobe, Luckybelt, menwongo(m), illuminated93(m), emmyojo22(m), jamale2112, drizzymtbee, aieromon(m), NeutralJUDGE(m), jeffdaniel(m), NorthBoy1, donhils, Dpearlz, raphealolami(m), Emekamex(m), Naijafirst, leticia28, shynrichies(m), Pchikaodili(m), nacozee, fash78(m), bisiki2, papachy(m), vicknoel(f), Saintp(m), Godian45(m), shukuokukobambi, Bamidele539, tunexkky, Olapraise24, winzy(m), olatunji21(m), MKO4ever(m), plat0, kastope3, free2blast(m), laurelxy(m), mummyson26(m), mayten(m), TheBraggg(m), peezeygwiny(m), Exceller(m), johndwayy(m), Mikesmd(m), BADNEAT(m), emmaxin, kokomilala(m), somehowpenis(m), breko, omostar, ogrin(m), Obilo123(m), KingLaka, Gidobaba(m), Jokkarm2, MrMcJay(m), ollybode(m), Izzy002(m), Saintesquire, Ochiske(m), bigsecsyde, mimson2009(m), trantulla, meforkene(m), kITATITA, Houseofglam7, quasimodo23(m) and 179 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.