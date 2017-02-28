₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by Adesiji77: 5:19am
The naira continued to strengthen on the parallel market on Monday to close at N435 to the dollar, stronger than N450 to the dollar at which it closed last Friday, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continued to relentlessly pump the greenbank into the interbank foreign exchange market to meet the demand of bank customers.https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/02/28/naira-strengthens-to-n435-on-cbn-dollar-glut/ lalasticlala, Mynd44, dominique
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by unclezuma: 5:23am
Lalasticlala hope you don hear...bring out all your NL dollars and save ya sef the stress...
Chibuzor dollar don fall oya come get me the spare parts for my car Itori Olorun
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by Firstcitizen: 5:25am
Gradually and surely we shall get there.
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by Oladimejyy(m): 5:28am
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by madridguy(m): 5:28am
Thank you Lord.
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by dayus444: 5:51am
Well, time will tell if this can be sustained. I hope the naira will not make another monumental fall soon.
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by nextprince: 6:20am
Oladimejyy:
Amen.
There are pessimists/haters like this poster above.
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:17am
Bad news
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by HungerBAD: 7:18am
Good.
We predicted it, and i will repeated it again here. Things will get tough/hard first before becoming better. The good days are starting to come back to Nigeria.
Those praying for the downfall of Nigeria, should move to Niger Republic.
Gradually we will get there.
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by whizcode: 7:18am
Subscribing
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by veekid(m): 7:18am
Opethom dey mumu shout 400 yesterday; olodo
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by nairaman66(m): 7:18am
Hmnn! Some peeps will avoid this like plague!!
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by edo3(m): 7:19am
Thank God.
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by seunlly(m): 7:19am
Buhari please don't dare to come to Nigeria again.
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by gaetano: 7:19am
Osinbade
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by hucienda: 7:19am
Good job to the Buhari Administration on this one. Kudos as well to Acting President Osinbajo.
That's one thing with facts - you don't need a Lie Muhammed, Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina, Ms Onochie and the horde of government-paid internet hacks to spread propaganda about it. It's there for all to see and feel.
Hope the naira continues to strengthen to around N200/$1 - or even better.
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by ORIJIN201(m): 7:19am
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by dinocy(m): 7:19am
we will get there sooner than we think.
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by princeade86(f): 7:19am
good. we will get there one day
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by Factfinder1(f): 7:20am
Good one I hope auto delears would swallow their toks cars?
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by BabaCommander: 7:20am
I don't like this.... fellow freelancers how market?
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by Olalekanbanky1(m): 7:20am
Some people are not and will never be happy with this. #pessimists
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by amanikondo: 7:20am
Nothing new. It won't last.
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by kolikay(m): 7:21am
Good
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by toyinjimoh(m): 7:22am
change is gradually coming
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by Lanretoye(m): 7:22am
make I read first
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by BabaCommander: 7:23am
princeade86:
Get where? You think FG can sustain the intervention? Truth is that they can't folks are doing panic selling that's the reason for the steady fall.
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by dollaflow(m): 7:24am
K
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by wickyyolo: 7:24am
Buhari knew this but didnt allow this policy to go on, instead he left his cabal to buy dollars at N3= $1.
I dont want Buhari to die. He should just extend his vacation until 2019.
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by frenchwine(m): 7:24am
Whatever the Northern m0rons and zombies like, let them talk, President Osunbade is working. At least he has goodluck on his head. It was in his watch that the trial and error of CBN paid off.
He is 5times the leader Buhari would ever be.
Oo le fi Nepa bill weigh PhD
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by CoolFreeday(m): 7:24am
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut by ChappyChase(m): 7:24am
This magic Is getting stronger
