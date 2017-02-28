Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) (7138 Views)

Justice B.O. Quadri of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has sentenced a 55-year-old female pilgrim, Binuyo Basirat Iyabo, to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour. She was caught last September while smuggling 76 pellets of cocaine to Medina, Saudi Arabia.



In his judgment, Quadri said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others. Besides, he said the hard labour was added to the sentence because the convict failed to reveal the identity of her sponsors.



Binuyo tested positive to narcotic ingestion at the Abuja airport, while on pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia last September. She was immediately placed under observation, where she excreted 76 pellets of cocaine. .



NDLEA commander at the Abuja airport, Hamisu Lawan, said the convict, married with three children and a trader at Dosumu market in Lagos, in her statement, agreed to smuggle the drugs for a fee. .



“I wanted to expand my cosmetic business but I have no money. My sponsor offered to foot my expenses to Saudi on pilgrimage. I was excited until I was asked to take drugs along. I wanted to decline but considering the offer of N1m, I accepted,” she stated.

Source: Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/hajj-pilgrim-excreted-76-wraps-cocaine-jailed-10-years-pictures/ 1 Like

Good 1 Like

NCAN Ilorin Chapter Reporting!





























Maa salam 9 Likes

This woman must be a harden criminal not to mention her sponsors.

Always Afonjas 25 Likes 3 Shares

Why den no chop her head off? We need to change our laws for drug smugglers, corrupt polithiefcians + public servants.

Choppers block........ 2 Likes

I swear I wunt say anything.. 21 Likes 2 Shares

A F O J A MUSLIM 18 Likes 3 Shares

Let her pay hajj to the prisons for some years



READ:

“I wanted to expand my cosmetic business but I have no money. My sponsor offered to foot my expenses to Saudi on pilgrimage. I was excited until I was asked to take drugs along. I wanted to decline but considering the offer of N1m, I accepted,” she stated.. Story for the gods!!!

Rot in jail my dear lady. Story for the gods!!!Rot in jail my dear lady.





Im not Yoruba but everyone knows that igbos are the major culprits of drug trafficking. tribalistseun:

Always Afonjas You cant even say that with a straigh face.Im not Yoruba but everyone knows that igbos are the major culprits of drug trafficking. 11 Likes

good to hear that.

? should = 76 years in P. don't blame her blame love of money. 76 wraps? should = 76 years in P. don't blame her blame love of money.

Excreted 76 wraps?? Holy Guacamole!



And this is someone who was supposedly going on a pilgrimage. Shameful. 4 Likes

I pity this woman sha 1 Like

she knows definitely after 10 years is enjoyment. 10 years is too small.

.

Don't venture into the trade you knw nothing about, leave it to the experts.

A Greek gift

Afffoooonnnjjjjaaas are taking over the drug trade..... 7 Likes 2 Shares

Lexusgs430:

Why den no chop her head off? now that your opinion is to chop her head off, go get knife na and do the needfull your sef now that your opinion is to chop her head off, go get knife na and do the needfull your sef

55 years old drug smuggler. what will his children and grand-children do naaaa?.



Ihe a dikwa egwu, maka ndi a na-akpo isi n'ala. 5 Likes 1 Share

What an Igbo man can do an Afonjas Woman can do it worst... 12 Likes 1 Share

Reporting Live from NCAN South East Region



Name: Binuyo Basirat Iyabo

Tribe: AFONJA

Job: Bleaching, Noise makers

Na them ooooooo

18 Likes 2 Shares

Another ipod woman! We actually need to let them have their silllly Biafra they are dragging our name into the mud

Onyochejohn:

now that your opinion is to chop her head off, go get knife na and do the needfull your sef

With the rate of unemployment in the land, loads of people would apply, if the laws are changed...........

I know you too would apply.......... With the rate of unemployment in the land, loads of people would apply, if the laws are changed...........I know you too would apply..........

Say no to crime

Hmmmm, this is a Bigger SIN

Alhaji - Alhaja... Some go there for personal interests.





Omudia:

You cant even say that with a straigh face.



Im not Yoruba but everyone knows that igbos are the major culprits of drug trafficking. yes but major kingpins and record breakers in drug traffiking are afonjas yes but major kingpins and record breakers in drug traffiking are afonjas 9 Likes 1 Share