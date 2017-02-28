₦airaland Forum

Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by ovokooo: 7:16am
Justice B.O. Quadri of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has sentenced a 55-year-old female pilgrim, Binuyo Basirat Iyabo, to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour. She was caught last September while smuggling 76 pellets of cocaine to Medina, Saudi Arabia.

In his judgment, Quadri said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others. Besides, he said the hard labour was added to the sentence because the convict failed to reveal the identity of her sponsors.

Binuyo tested positive to narcotic ingestion at the Abuja airport, while on pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia last September. She was immediately placed under observation, where she excreted 76 pellets of cocaine. .

NDLEA commander at the Abuja airport, Hamisu Lawan, said the convict, married with three children and a trader at Dosumu market in Lagos, in her statement, agreed to smuggle the drugs for a fee. .

“I wanted to expand my cosmetic business but I have no money. My sponsor offered to foot my expenses to Saudi on pilgrimage. I was excited until I was asked to take drugs along. I wanted to decline but considering the offer of N1m, I accepted,” she stated.

Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/hajj-pilgrim-excreted-76-wraps-cocaine-jailed-10-years-pictures/

Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by HungerBAD: 7:18am
Good

Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by LAFO(f): 7:20am
NCAN Ilorin Chapter Reporting!














Maa salam

Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Sunnymatey(m): 7:46am
This woman must be a harden criminal not to mention her sponsors.
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by tribalistseun: 10:43am
Always Afonjas

Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Lexusgs430: 10:43am
Why den no chop her head off? We need to change our laws for drug smugglers, corrupt polithiefcians + public servants.
Choppers block........

Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by LastSurvivor11: 10:43am
I swear I wunt say anything..

Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Drsheddy(m): 10:43am
A F O J A MUSLIM

Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by AdonaiRoofing(m): 10:44am
Let her pay hajj to the prisons for some years

Let her pay hajj to the prisons for some years
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Lilimax(f): 10:45am
READ:
“I wanted to expand my cosmetic business but I have no money. My sponsor offered to foot my expenses to Saudi on pilgrimage. I was excited until I was asked to take drugs along. I wanted to decline but considering the offer of N1m, I accepted,” she stated..
Story for the gods!!!
Rot in jail my dear lady.
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Omudia: 10:45am
You cant even say that with a straigh face.

Im not Yoruba but everyone knows that igbos are the major culprits of drug trafficking.
tribalistseun:
Always Afonjas

Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Odkosh: 10:45am
good to hear that.
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Bigajeff(m): 10:45am
76 wraps? should = 76 years in P. don't blame her blame love of money.
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by hucienda: 10:45am
Excreted 76 wraps?? Holy Guacamole! shocked

And this is someone who was supposedly going on a pilgrimage. Shameful.

Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Hades2016(m): 10:45am
I pity this woman sha cry

Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Abeyjide: 10:45am
she knows definitely after 10 years is enjoyment. 10 years is too small.
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by highrise07(m): 10:46am
.
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by IamQuins: 10:46am
Don't venture into the trade you knw nothing about, leave it to the experts.
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by ODUBEZE: 10:46am
A Greek gift
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by CuteMorriz: 10:46am
Afffoooonnnjjjjaaas are taking over the drug trade..... grin grin grin grin grin cheesy

Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by brownies1: 10:46am
angry
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Onyochejohn(f): 10:46am
Lexusgs430:
Why den no chop her head off?
now that your opinion is to chop her head off, go get knife na and do the needfull your sef
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Ursino(f): 10:47am
55 years old drug smuggler. what will his children and grand-children do naaaa?.

Ihe a dikwa egwu, maka ndi a na-akpo isi n'ala.

Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by jennybright(f): 10:47am
What an Igbo man can do an Afonjas Woman can do it worst...

Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by DollarAngel(m): 10:48am
Reporting Live from NCAN South East Region

Name: Binuyo Basirat Iyabo
Tribe: AFONJA
Job: Bleaching, Noise makers
Na them ooooooo

Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by bettercreature(m): 10:48am
Another ipod woman! We actually need to let them have their silllly Biafra they are dragging our name into the mud
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Lexusgs430: 10:48am
Onyochejohn:
now that your opinion is to chop her head off, go get knife na and do the needfull your sef

With the rate of unemployment in the land, loads of people would apply, if the laws are changed...........
I know you too would apply..........
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by damton(m): 10:49am
Say no to crime
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by okonja(m): 10:49am
Hmmmm, this is a Bigger SIN angry
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by BizLifeE: 10:49am
Alhaji - Alhaja... Some go there for personal interests.


Perfect Money.Payeer here: ituglobalfx.com.ng
Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by ANAMBRA11(m): 10:50am
Omudia:
You cant even say that with a straigh face.

Im not Yoruba but everyone knows that igbos are the major culprits of drug trafficking.
yes but major kingpins and record breakers in drug traffiking are afonjas

Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Super1Star: 10:50am
Madam Binuyo you no try at all.

U no be omoluabi.

Go and serve your sentence. I pray you won't die there.

