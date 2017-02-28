₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by ovokooo: 7:16am
Justice B.O. Quadri of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has sentenced a 55-year-old female pilgrim, Binuyo Basirat Iyabo, to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour. She was caught last September while smuggling 76 pellets of cocaine to Medina, Saudi Arabia.
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/hajj-pilgrim-excreted-76-wraps-cocaine-jailed-10-years-pictures/
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by HungerBAD: 7:18am
Good
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by LAFO(f): 7:20am
NCAN Ilorin Chapter Reporting!
Maa salam
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Sunnymatey(m): 7:46am
This woman must be a harden criminal not to mention her sponsors.
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by tribalistseun: 10:43am
Always Afonjas
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Lexusgs430: 10:43am
Why den no chop her head off? We need to change our laws for drug smugglers, corrupt polithiefcians + public servants.
Choppers block........
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by LastSurvivor11: 10:43am
I swear I wunt say anything..
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Drsheddy(m): 10:43am
A F O J A MUSLIM
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by AdonaiRoofing(m): 10:44am
Let her pay hajj to the prisons for some years
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Lilimax(f): 10:45am
READ:Story for the gods!!!
Rot in jail my dear lady.
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Omudia: 10:45am
You cant even say that with a straigh face.
Im not Yoruba but everyone knows that igbos are the major culprits of drug trafficking.
tribalistseun:
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Odkosh: 10:45am
good to hear that.
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Bigajeff(m): 10:45am
76 wraps? should = 76 years in P. don't blame her blame love of money.
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by hucienda: 10:45am
Excreted 76 wraps?? Holy Guacamole!
And this is someone who was supposedly going on a pilgrimage. Shameful.
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Hades2016(m): 10:45am
I pity this woman sha
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Abeyjide: 10:45am
she knows definitely after 10 years is enjoyment. 10 years is too small.
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by highrise07(m): 10:46am
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by IamQuins: 10:46am
Don't venture into the trade you knw nothing about, leave it to the experts.
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by ODUBEZE: 10:46am
A Greek gift
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by CuteMorriz: 10:46am
Afffoooonnnjjjjaaas are taking over the drug trade.....
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by brownies1: 10:46am
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Onyochejohn(f): 10:46am
Lexusgs430:now that your opinion is to chop her head off, go get knife na and do the needfull your sef
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Ursino(f): 10:47am
55 years old drug smuggler. what will his children and grand-children do naaaa?.
Ihe a dikwa egwu, maka ndi a na-akpo isi n'ala.
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by jennybright(f): 10:47am
What an Igbo man can do an Afonjas Woman can do it worst...
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by DollarAngel(m): 10:48am
Reporting Live from NCAN South East Region
Name: Binuyo Basirat Iyabo
Tribe: AFONJA
Job: Bleaching, Noise makers
Na them ooooooo
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by bettercreature(m): 10:48am
Another ipod woman! We actually need to let them have their silllly Biafra they are dragging our name into the mud
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Lexusgs430: 10:48am
Onyochejohn:
With the rate of unemployment in the land, loads of people would apply, if the laws are changed...........
I know you too would apply..........
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by damton(m): 10:49am
Say no to crime
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by okonja(m): 10:49am
Hmmmm, this is a Bigger SIN
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by BizLifeE: 10:49am
Alhaji - Alhaja... Some go there for personal interests.
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by ANAMBRA11(m): 10:50am
Omudia:yes but major kingpins and record breakers in drug traffiking are afonjas
|Re: Hajj Pilgrim Who Excreted 76 Wraps Of Cocaine Gets 10 Years Jail Term (pictures) by Super1Star: 10:50am
Madam Binuyo you no try at all.
U no be omoluabi.
Go and serve your sentence. I pray you won't die there.
