Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Lady Knocked Down By A Hit & Run Driver In Abuja. Do You Know Her? (Pics) (5752 Views)

Policeman Dancing While Standing On A Moving Bike In Abuja. PICS / Abdulmumin Jibrin Arrives ICPC Office In Abuja - PICS / Wike & Tambuwal Smile At Body Of Benchers Today In Abuja(Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: According to Maryann,the woman pictured above was knocked down by a hit and run driver in Abuja.Anybody who knows her should come forward or contact her family.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/who-knows-this-lady-that-was-knocked.html 1 Share

hmmm. God help us. lalasticlala help push to front page, wishing her quick recovery

God bless the person that took her to the hospital. .. 6 Likes

Buhari sef 1 Like

.

get well

Ejima Kelechi....!!!



Chuks...!!!



Obioraaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!



Please If You Can Hear Me, Come And Collect Ya Sister. She Was Knocked Down By A Suspected Gworo-Chewing Driver In hAbuja. All Her Medical Bills Has Been Settled, So Need To Hide Again.



Please!!! Come Out!!!

.

God heal her o... Chai

This tenure tho

gt gt

I doubt if ALL her medical bills have been paid as stated above. Take her home in that conditionI doubt if ALL her medical bills have been paid as stated above.

Sorry mam..



Get well soon..

get well soon, wish you quick recovery

Some drivers are wicked though 1 Like

veekid:

Buhari sef



Everything na joke??....





I don't do this but if you think this guy na mumu, HELP HIM KNOW BY CLICKING LIKE!!! Everything na joke??....I don't do this but if you think this guy na mumu, HELP HIM KNOW BY CLICKING LIKE!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Is that her phone charger infinix charger cos am looking for my own. 1 Like

This general hospital fine oh.

NO I DONT!!!

veekid:

Buhari sef









*In 2Baba's voice.....that one no funny.....E no funny! *In 2Baba's voice.....that one no funny.....E no funny!

Wia her wig?

Check out http://epubhunter.wordpress.com for free ebook downloads. You won't be disappointed.

Thank God she's alive and getting better...but she should have at least one contact info of her folks on her now..abi no be her infinix phone and purse dey dia

sorry sis nemesis ll surely catch him