₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,215 members, 3,409,068 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 March 2017 at 07:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) (15080 Views)
Lady Knocked Down By A Hit & Run Driver In Abuja. Do You Know Her? (Pics) / Man Dies In Accident 3 Days After His Wedding On Their Way Back To Lagos (Pics) / Car Accident Along Games Village Expressway Abuja - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by tyokunbo(m): 5:21pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/09/man-dies-in-accident-along-banex-gwarimapa-expressway-abuja-do-you-know-him/
As shared by Patrick Alonna Obiekwe …
Patrick Alonna Obiekwe
March 3 at 8:33pm ·
Pls continue sharing until we get to see his people.this guy was hit by car yesterday along banex gwarinpa express by Mobil filling station Junction.and was rush to national hospital where he gave up,no contact address or phone or I.d card was found on him.pls contact mabushi police station for any useful information.
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by Dextology: 5:23pm
Rest well
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 5:30pm
nO. mAY HIS SOUL rip
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by charleseee: 5:31pm
No
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by madridguy(m): 5:31pm
Accident everywhere. As for the hit and run driver, you shall meet your waterloo soon.
R.I.P
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:31pm
R.I.P son
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by olaolulazio(m): 5:31pm
R.I.P
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by Danybest: 5:31pm
RIP
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by Icon4s(m): 5:31pm
Dextology:
Rest well for this one?
Well, all the same, RIP to the dead
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by Ifexxy(m): 5:32pm
RIP...
WATCH THE VIDEO THAT LED TO KEMEN'S EVICTION FROM BBNAIJA, CLICK HERE
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by sleeknick(m): 5:32pm
Radiyo lagosi tiwa tiwa misisi
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by MAKABBEY(m): 5:32pm
Buhari but why?
1 Like
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by DLondonboiy: 5:34pm
Jesus!
I hate to see things like this...
Mtcheew
Nairaland sef
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by malware: 5:34pm
But OP that picture you uploaded looks like a picture of another photo. Where did you get the photo from? Is it inside his pocket that you found it or what?
1 Like
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by iwattpro(m): 5:35pm
RIP.... We just lost another life today
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by SNIPER123: 5:35pm
sleeknick:
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by madridguy(m): 5:35pm
Buhari dey pursue you for dream?
MAKABBEY:
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by Young03: 5:36pm
Month of accident
i jump n pass
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by Adegokenath(m): 5:37pm
RIP
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by Murjem: 5:38pm
Its so sad
May the good lord place your soul in exactly where it belongs..
Amen.
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by sankky: 5:38pm
That's where a good policing system steps in.
Take his finger prints.........check if it matches with any BVN. He must have a bank account mustn't he?
Other things will then begin to fall in place
1 Like
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by ogologoamu: 5:39pm
madridguy:Mad---Guy
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by sleeknick(m): 5:40pm
SNIPER123:Ur mouth dey pain u?
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by ogapatapata24: 5:43pm
Meanwhile we this fulani boy was caught robbing people with a fake gun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRNsb7ZaJP4
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by shadrach77: 5:47pm
Iku ti di meji epini ni orile-ede yi! May God help us!
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by Okuda(m): 5:48pm
I think they should reduce the life expectancy age in nigeria to 38
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by digitite: 5:50pm
Lord , help locate his people, so he can be given a befitting burial .
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by hardwerk: 5:52pm
why is death so cheap to buy in this 9ja sef ?
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by praisekeyzz(m): 5:56pm
Myself and all nairalanders will not die this year and Years to come in Jesus name.
We will all live long I Jesus name.
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by Pidgin2(f): 5:58pm
RIP
|Re: Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) by Ezedon(m): 6:11pm
Ok
(0) (Reply)
Advice On Visa Appeal / Motives Behind The Constant Desire To Travel Abroad / Website To Verify Canadian And U.s Visa Stamped
Viewing this topic: demmyzenny(m), Ogexchi(f), AngelicBeing, Mustafa11, Juban(m), amychizzy, pasydron, Amehdan(m), dmola(m), realmindz, Skookum(m), BlackRuth, kayspark27(m), Ehi07(f), elitejosef, programmeboi(m), owabor(f), Launcher, Crafts(m), ojorich(m), moey(f), chikarson(m), Simpleguy11(m), Christo724(m), hopeyemi26(m), Aigonline(m), berryprety(f), greatmarshall(m), Luchitec(m), soloehis(m), mocash, AkayTopsy and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9