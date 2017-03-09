Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) (15080 Views)

As shared by Patrick Alonna Obiekwe …



Pls continue sharing until we get to see his people.this guy was hit by car yesterday along banex gwarinpa express by Mobil filling station Junction.and was rush to national hospital where he gave up,no contact address or phone or I.d card was found on him.pls contact mabushi police station for any useful information.

Rest well

nO. mAY HIS SOUL rip

No

Accident everywhere. As for the hit and run driver, you shall meet your waterloo soon.



R.I.P

R.I.P son

R.I.P

RIP

Rest well

Rest well for this one?



Well, all the same, RIP to the dead



RIP...

Buhari but why? 1 Like

Jesus!



I hate to see things like this...



But OP that picture you uploaded looks like a picture of another photo. Where did you get the photo from? Is it inside his pocket that you found it or what? 1 Like

RIP.... We just lost another life today

Radiyo lagosi tiwa tiwa misisi





Buhari dey pursue you for dream?

Month of accident

RIP



May the good lord place your soul in exactly where it belongs..















Amen. Its so sad

That's where a good policing system steps in.

Take his finger prints.........check if it matches with any BVN. He must have a bank account mustn't he?

Other things will then begin to fall in place 1 Like

Buhari dey pursue you for dream?

Meanwhile we this fulani boy was caught robbing people with a fake gun

Iku ti di meji epini ni orile-ede yi! May God help us!

I think they should reduce the life expectancy age in nigeria to 38

. Lord , help locate his people, so he can be given a befitting burial

why is death so cheap to buy in this 9ja sef ?

Myself and all nairalanders will not die this year and Years to come in Jesus name.

We will all live long I Jesus name.

RIP