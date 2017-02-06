₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru'
|Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by olokeded: 2:19pm
Remember the 18 year-old, Jon Ogah who won the first edition of Naija Sings? Well, he's back with a new single, "Uncle Suru" off from his forthcoming debut album, "Uncle Suru" and just goes by Jon Oogah now. Listen ANDDownload AND Share!
After winning NaijaSings, Jon travelled to the US for his education and later moved to the UK, where he graduated from Business at the University of Portsmouth. He was the winner of Night With The Stars Portsmouth UK, organized by Stella's Voices Charity Organisation.
"Uncle Suru" is released by La Cave Musik/Jungle Records/Yogi Music and is now available for pre-order on iTunes.
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by donfemo(m): 2:49pm
Uncle Suru has been out since 2014.
Nairaland now puts stale news upfront? Who knows a forum i can join that is as good as Nairaland was 2 years ago?
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by kingsizedude: 4:27pm
so quick to use fame and suck blood from die hard fools ... as breast from bisola BB 9ja Don flat finish.....
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by WisdomCanada(m): 4:27pm
Song wey i download for January 2015
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by ibzane4nafs(m): 4:27pm
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by FreshGuy2(m): 4:27pm
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by hedonistic: 4:27pm
Desperate, attention seeking nincompoops.
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by shorlla(m): 4:27pm
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by nony43(m): 4:27pm
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by samuel19222(m): 4:28pm
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by apcmustwin: 4:28pm
hedonistic:stop hating other peoples talent.
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by LordXaaan: 4:28pm
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by atuanso84: 4:29pm
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by solid3(m): 4:29pm
Even if it has been released before with the new fame he has acquired, I will do same if I'm in his shoes.
Haters gon hate no marra what.
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by CaroLyner(f): 4:30pm
Op he dropped this single two years ago
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by BlaQWolf: 4:30pm
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by carlleung(m): 4:30pm
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by VictorAB: 4:31pm
solid3:
This your Auto Correct for your Phone na War
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by hedonistic: 4:32pm
apcmustwin:
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by sdindan: 4:32pm
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by solid3(m): 4:33pm
VictorAB:
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by presskid: 4:34pm
Nairaland is now a platforms for bloggers to post anything in search of traffic, the annoying part is how some post without substance enters first page........maybe people now pay NL for hypes
donfemo:
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by Yuneehk(f): 4:37pm
Uncle Suru has been on replay on my phone since yesterday afternoon when I downloaded it. His voice is as cute as he is. "I've arrived.. Uncle Suru, I've arrived" I love it!!
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by Abalado: 4:38pm
abeg sey na d same jon way suck tboss breast be dt?hah,why nau jon,dt breast na bad market na...wel,i just like u,na d idiot tboss just dey force u.u don enjoy small sha
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by balancediet(m): 4:39pm
join mmm Nigeria...together we chance The World
donfemo:
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by femi4(m): 4:40pm
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by oyeb15: 4:42pm
This is a nonsensical . This bbnijja should be censored. I Dont know why some pple are crazy about it. Its only a lazy & idle person DAT will spend his time watching d activities of some jobles fellows all day.
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by pepemendy(m): 4:44pm
|Re: Jon Ogah Releases 'Uncle Suru' by shamecurls(m): 4:50pm
donfemo:
