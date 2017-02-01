Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Apologises To South-east For Fulani Herdsmen Attacks. (3602 Views)

A number of attacks on various farming communities in Enugu and other states in the South-East led to the loss of lives just as many of the perpetrators were never brought to book.



An attempt to organise a reprisal attack on a Fulani herdsmen community in Enugu led to the arrest of many youths who were briefly taken before a magistrate court before they were released.



Minister for agriculture, Mr Audu Ogbeh who gave the apology on behalf of the government on Monday, stated that he had also been a victim of the attacks as his farm was similarly invaded by suspected herdsmen.



Ogbeh stated that the federal government was working on modalities to put a definite end the menace of the herdsmen who he noted had no right to bear arms or to harass farmers.



Vanguard quotes the minister as having said, “The army or police cannot follow the herdsmen around, but the Government is doing everything to find a lasting solution. In a few months you will see the result.”



Ogbeh also expressed disappointment that successive Abia State Governments abandoned the 17, 000 hectares of palm established by the late Dr Michael Okpara, former Premiere of Eastern Nigeria.



Other ministers who spoke at the meeting anchored by Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, include Labour and Productivity Minister, Dr Chris Ngige; Investment Minister, Okechukwu Enelama, and Minister of State, Solid Minerals, Alhaji Abubakar Buhari Bawa.



Ngige in his contribution said that the Buhari administration had not abandoned the zone that the government was working on a number of dilapidated federal roads in the region. He similarly urged the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu to work on the federal roads in his State and tender the bills for a refund.





'Minister for agriculture, Mr Audu Ogbeh who gave the apology on behalf of the government on Monday, stated that he had also been a victim of the attacks as his farm was similarly invaded by suspected herdsmen.' Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh'Minister for agriculture, Mr Audu Ogbeh who gave the apology on behalf of the government on Monday, stated that he had also been a victim of the attacks as his farm was similarly invaded by suspected herdsmen.'

Why the FG ?



Why not the fulani herdsmen



Why not the association



Something is not right here



There is a disconnect 6 Likes

sarrki:

Why the FG ?



Why not the fulani herdsmen



Why not the association



Something is not right here



There is a disconnect

It is because the federal government led by bubu is aiding and protecting the Fulani herdsmen and the monster knows it It is because the federal government led by bubu is aiding and protecting the Fulani herdsmen and the monster knows it 15 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Why the FG ?

Why not the fulani herdsmen

Why not the association

Something is not right here

There is a disconnect no there is connect dont be ridiculous no there is connect dont be ridiculous

very soon the Fulani people will face the consequences of the problem they started. when a goat is pushed to the wall....... sarrki do full in the gap. 2 Likes

ozoigbondu:





It is because the federal government led by bubu is aiding and protecting the Fulani herdsmen and the monster knows it



Baba is a patriot



An elder statesman Baba is a patriotAn elder statesman

Is FG now consigliere for Fulani herdsmen ...Something is not right about this jare ,Audu ogbeh is apologising on behalf of them while Elrufai pays them . 1 Like

Apologies accepted but it wasn't the FG that did the attack....... apology from FH would have been weightier 1 Like

Nonsense. Apology when herdsmen that massacred people in Nimbo and other places are still walking free.



We still dont like APC in the South East Dazzol! 5 Likes

nku5:

Nonsense. Apology when herdsmen that massacred people in Nimbo and other places are still walking free.



We still dont like APC in the South East Dazzol!



Bro not all people are politicians



Do you hear Apc or Pdp mentioned Bro not all people are politiciansDo you hear Apc or Pdp mentioned





Minister for agriculture, Mr Audu Ogbeh who gave the apology on behalf of the government on Monday, stated that he had also been a victim of the attacks as his farm was similarly invaded by suspected herdsmen.



Vanguard quotes the minister as having said, “The army or police cannot follow the herdsmen around, but the Government is doing everything to find a lasting solution. In a few months you will see the result.” The problem matter as soon as he becomes a victim. Who asked army to follow these guys. All that's needed of them is to show up when called not after incident. They make arrest and take statements. The courts handle rest.

They have to cus east is another country. 1 Like

This fulani herdmens should be dealt with strong actions like the Boko Haram guys

They will deny this apology when the grand patron of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders returns 4 Likes 1 Share





The FG owes nobody any apology. Those who should apologise are the Presidents of Libya, Mali and Senegal.



smh Fulani herdsmen are from Libya, Mali and Senegal.The FG owes nobody any apology. Those who should apologise are the Presidents of Libya, Mali and Senegal.smh 2 Likes

jmoore:

Fulani herdsmen from Libya, Mali and Senegal.



The FG owes nobody any apology.

just like we owe nobody apology if we retaliate just like we owe nobody apology if we retaliate

And after the apology what measures to ensure a re-occurrence?

sarrki:

Why the FG ?



Why not the fulani herdsmen



Why not the association



Something is not right here



There is a disconnect



So is it not the FG that has the core mandate of security of lives and properties of Nigeria citizens? So is it not the FG that has the core mandate of security of lives and properties of Nigeria citizens?





SOMEBODY ELSE THAT MUST APOLOGIZE TO THE SOUTH-EAST IS ADEBOYE!



ADEBOYE WITHOUT YOUR SUPPORT BUHARI WILL NEVER HAD BECOME PRESIDENT!







ADEBOYE YOU FOOLED MANY CHRISTIANS INTO SUPPORTING BUHARI

IN SPITE OF THE FACT THAT GOD SENT A WARNING TO NIGERIANS THROUGH BOSUN EMMANUEL!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FhYpKBKusQ



IF YOU ARE CHRISTIAN I ADVICE YOU TO WAKEUP.

NOT ONLY DID ADEBOYE HELP BRING THIS ISLAMIC GOVT TO POWER.

SEE



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_7RflrL2nk





ADEBOYE IS WORKING TO UNITE ISLAM WITH CHRISTIANITY,

SEE



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY THIS IS A GOOD START BUT FG HAS TO STOP PROTECTING THE FULANI HERDMEN!SOMEBODY ELSE THAT MUST APOLOGIZE TO THE SOUTH-EAST IS ADEBOYE!ADEBOYE WITHOUT YOUR SUPPORT BUHARI WILL NEVER HAD BECOME PRESIDENT!ADEBOYE YOU FOOLED MANY CHRISTIANS INTO SUPPORTING BUHARIIN SPITE OF THE FACT THAT GOD SENT A WARNING TO NIGERIANS THROUGH BOSUN EMMANUEL!NOT ONLY DID ADEBOYE HELP BRING THIS ISLAMIC GOVT TO POWER.SEEADEBOYE IS WORKING TO UNITE ISLAM WITH CHRISTIANITY,SEE

No arrests were made. But d same FG is quick to arrest so-called 'cattle rustlers', quick to arrest advocates of self-defense against these same fulani herdsmen, quick to arrest any1 who dare voice out their pains.



Am sure the apology will bring back the dead.



Useless govt No arrests were made. But d same FG is quick to arrest so-called 'cattle rustlers', quick to arrest advocates of self-defense against these same fulani herdsmen, quick to arrest any1 who dare voice out their pains.Am sure the apology will bring back the dead.Useless govt

No need for the apology, release Kanu and let us go

When Fulani herdsmen attacks, our islamized security agent's are no where to be found but when the citizen organize to defend themselves, the security agents shows up and arrest the people. Who's deceiving who? PMB should step down

Hahaha





Is he apologising for the attack of Libyan fulani herdsmen that happened or the attack of Nigerian Fulani herdsmen that did not happen........ This apology sef.........Is he apologising for the attack of Libyan fulani herdsmen that happened or the attack of Nigerian Fulani herdsmen that did not happen........

please specify, Osinbajo led FG

Thank God for our Pastor President Professor without him being the head of Aso Rock nothing would happen.